Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure

BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice

Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

'Stop the Violence' meeting set for Feb. 7 in Donaldsonville

A second "Stop the Violence" citizen committee meeting has been set for Donaldsonville City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. According to meeting organizers, local and area elected officials will be in attendance, along with school officials, and religious and community leaders. Members of the Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models

The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Journalists honoring distinguished women of color in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Journalists from the Baton Rouge area will honor several women of color in Louisiana. Former WVLA TV news anchor Valentina Wilson who currently anchors for a TV station in North Carolina. Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Terri Porche Ricks.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Zachary’s Comprehensive Master Plan in the works for economic growth

ZACHERY, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Zachary held a meeting to discuss its updated comprehensive master plan to help spur economic development. In 2010, the City of Zachary adopted a new comprehensive plan to help guide the future growth and development of Zachary. Over the past several years,...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
BATON ROUGE, LA

