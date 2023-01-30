Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Rates for Baton Rouge school lawyers to go up $50 an hour, first change in 20 years
After almost two decades at the same rates, lawyers who do work for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system are in line to get a pay boost, bringing their rates in line with those recommended by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. The parish School Board on Thursday voted...
klax-tv.com
Baton Rouge General Employees surprised with UCP Checks during launch of Great Employee Give Back Program
BATON ROUGE, LA – To celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day, State Treasurer John M. Schroder launched the Great Employee Give Back of 2023, a pilot program with Baton Rouge General, by handing out 572 unclaimed property checks totaling more than $42,000 to employees of the Baton Rouge General on Wednesday afternoon.
wbrz.com
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure
BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge General employees receive thousands in unclaimed property checks
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Great Employee Give Back of 2023 is a new program to help businesses return unclaimed property to their employees. The program handed out nearly 600 unclaimed property checks including a total of $42,592.59 to employees at Baton Rouge General Hospital. The state designates that...
brproud.com
Capital region could see spike in COVID-19 cases during February
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – From the environmental impacts of Mardi Gras to health guidelines, medical professionals say the capital region has a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus this month. For major events like Mardi Gras, Superbowl, and Valentine’s Day, many people are expected to host large...
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice
Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
brproud.com
Former State Senator Elbert Guillory to announce candidacy for Lt. Governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Senator Elbert Guillory is running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, according to a Thursday, Feb. 2 news release from his office. Guillory, a 78-year-old attorney and Republican politician from Opelousas, has devoted 50 years to public service. His efforts began when he...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Downtown Baton Rouge businesses hurting from state’s work-from-home policies
Louisiana government under former Gov. Mike Foster consolidated most state offices downtown, which helped spur the city core’s revitalization. But now that many state workers are not required to come into the office every day, downtown businesses aren’t getting the same boost. “Lunchtime for me is not like...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'Stop the Violence' meeting set for Feb. 7 in Donaldsonville
A second "Stop the Violence" citizen committee meeting has been set for Donaldsonville City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. According to meeting organizers, local and area elected officials will be in attendance, along with school officials, and religious and community leaders. Members of the Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council...
wbrz.com
Mental hospital for 'dangerous' patients won't be built in BR neighborhood; lawmakers want to prevent similar proposals
BATON ROUGE - A few weeks ago, it seemed like a mental health hospital was going to be built right next to homes and schools in the Glen Oaks neighborhood. The hospital would house "dangerously mentally ill" people who were not fit to stand trial. "People who are potential serial...
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
Dentist office abruptly closes; customers now want their money back
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge dentist has seemingly disappeared, leaving patients wondering where he is and wanting their money back. Outside the Esthetic Associates dental office in the Highland Place Shopping Center, the missed delivery notes from FedEx are piling up. “My husband has been here at...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish School Board member says she’s running for La. House of Representatives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish School Board member announced her candidacy for state representative. Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, who was re-elected to the parish school board in 2022, is running to represent District 64 in the Louisiana House of Representatives. “I view myself as a public servant,...
theadvocate.com
Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models
The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School Board President addresses school fights resulting in new security measures
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Monday, an altercation between two girls at Scotlandville Magnet High School ended with students and parents in handcuffs. The East Baton Rouge School Board subsequently addressed school and student safety. Across East Baton Rouge Parish, multiple fights have occurred within the past year....
brproud.com
Journalists honoring distinguished women of color in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Journalists from the Baton Rouge area will honor several women of color in Louisiana. Former WVLA TV news anchor Valentina Wilson who currently anchors for a TV station in North Carolina. Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Terri Porche Ricks.
brproud.com
Zachary’s Comprehensive Master Plan in the works for economic growth
ZACHERY, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Zachary held a meeting to discuss its updated comprehensive master plan to help spur economic development. In 2010, the City of Zachary adopted a new comprehensive plan to help guide the future growth and development of Zachary. Over the past several years,...
wbrz.com
Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
