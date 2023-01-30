ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

6 springtime farmers' markets where you can support local

Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Big Machines Day returns to McWane, Feb. 11 + more events to know

Get your hard hats ready, Birmingham! Big Machines Day—McWane Science Center’s beloved annual event—is back on Saturday, February 11 from 10AM to 4PM and you’ll want to be there. But that’s not all the fun to be had. Read on for a full list of what’s ahead all month long. Psst! Save time—get your tickets in advance.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 reasons Tower on Tenth is attracting Birmingham's young professionals + lease now for a special deal

Are you one of Birmingham’s young professionals? Then you likely want to live near job opportunities, tasty places to eat and lots of people your age. Tower on Tenth, one of the city’s newest luxury apartment homes, has all this and more. Read on to find out why you’ll want to join this unique community and learn how to get a special deal on leasing right now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Get tickets now for Momentum's 2023 Leadership Breakfast—March 23

If you’re a working professional, talent development is no doubt on your mind as much as any other aspect of your job. Thankfully, Momentum’s 2023 Leadership Breakfast is happening Thursday, March 23 with nationally-renowned and locally-beloved speaker Susan Hodgkinson who will deliver a keynote on success in leadership. We talked to two local leaders about the difference Momentum makes and why you need to get your ticket now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

34 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Feb. 3-5

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 34 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Peggy Bradford at 205-365-6961 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: Birmingham streets close as The Shift filming begins

Today, 23rd Street in Birmingham was closed at 1st, 2nd and 3rd Avenues North due to the filming of The Shift. Filming began on January 30 and is taking place at various locations in Birmingham–keep reading for more information. About the film. The Shift is an uplifting sci-fi film,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woodfin announces plans for surplus funding in Birmingham, including CrossPlex Family Fun Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council voted unanimously to approve a surplus funds plan, raising money for several projects. Mayor Randall Woodfin announced a surplus budget of about $80 million from the 2022 fiscal year. Woodfin said extra money will be reinvested into area neighborhoods, employees and facilities, including a CrossPlex […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Movie filming in Birmingham to close busy street Feb. 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A well-traveled street in Birmingham is set to close all day on Feb 2. An advisory from the city stated film crews will be working that day, and because of that, 23rd Street at 1st, 2nd and 3rd avenues north will be closed. The movie "The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

6 sweet places for chocolate this Valentine's Day in Birmingham

What’s better than sharing delicious, creamy chocolate treats with the people you love? We can’t think of anything. This Valentine’s season is coming up quick—for our recommendations on the best places to get your Valentine’s chocolates in Birmingham, keep reading. 1. Honeycreeper Chocolate. Honeycreeper Chocolate...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville

A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Business of Shelley Stewart: 'Sign Checks on The Front, Not The Back'

Radio legend Dr. Shelley Stewart said he’s always “worked toward being able to sign the check on the front rather than the back.”. By the late-1960s and early-1970s, Stewart had his sights set on radio sales, management, and station ownership. Back then, however, all of the salesmen in the South—even at Black-oriented stations—were white. Stewart’s requests to become a salesman at WENN-AM, where he worked in the 1960s, were denied or ignored.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NEW: SMOKE Bistro coming to The Pizitz Food Hall

A new smokehouse restaurant is coming to The Pizitz Food Hall, spearheaded by award-winning Birmingham restauranteur Chef Raquel Ervin. Keep reading to learn more about SMOKE Bistro and their mouthwatering menu!. Coming to The Pizitz Food Hall. SMOKE: Website | Facebook | Instagram. Location: The Pizitz Food Hall, 1821 2nd...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

