FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Bham Now
6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local
Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
Bham Now
Learn from the best at ACREcom—Alabama’s ultimate Commercial Real Estate event, Feb. 17
ACREcom, Alabama Commercial Real Estate Conference & Expo, is where some of the best in the real estate industry gather for a day full of training, networking and more. Keep reading for the details and how to register today. Learn from the brightest minds in Commercial Real Estate. ACREcom is...
Bham Now
New entertainment venue coming to former The Hive site in Five Points South
Urban Parc, a dining and entertainment venue, is moving into the former site of The Hive (1006 20th St. South) in the heart of the Five Points South Entertainment District. On January 31st, the Birmingham City Council approved Urban Parc’s liquor license, clearing a major hurdle for the establishment.
Bham Now
Big Machines Day returns to McWane, Feb. 11 + more events to know
Get your hard hats ready, Birmingham! Big Machines Day—McWane Science Center’s beloved annual event—is back on Saturday, February 11 from 10AM to 4PM and you’ll want to be there. But that’s not all the fun to be had. Read on for a full list of what’s ahead all month long. Psst! Save time—get your tickets in advance.
Bham Now
5 reasons Tower on Tenth is attracting Birmingham’s young professionals + lease now for a special deal
Are you one of Birmingham’s young professionals? Then you likely want to live near job opportunities, tasty places to eat and lots of people your age. Tower on Tenth, one of the city’s newest luxury apartment homes, has all this and more. Read on to find out why you’ll want to join this unique community and learn how to get a special deal on leasing right now.
Bham Now
NOW HIRING: See why employees love working at Kroger Delivery in Birmingham
In mid-2022, Kroger Delivery began making grocery deliveries in the greater Birmingham area through their new distribution hub in Homewood. With fast delivery, kind faces and affordable prices on fresh, high-quality products, Kroger Delivery has already made a great impression in The Magic City. We spoke with Morgan Dale, a...
Bham Now
Get tickets now for Momentum’s 2023 Leadership Breakfast—March 23
If you’re a working professional, talent development is no doubt on your mind as much as any other aspect of your job. Thankfully, Momentum’s 2023 Leadership Breakfast is happening Thursday, March 23 with nationally-renowned and locally-beloved speaker Susan Hodgkinson who will deliver a keynote on success in leadership. We talked to two local leaders about the difference Momentum makes and why you need to get your ticket now.
Bham Now
34 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Feb. 3-5
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 34 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Peggy Bradford at 205-365-6961 or...
Inside Pizza Grace, Birmingham’s pizza joint honored by James Beard Awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Whether by fork or by finger, some of the nation’s best pizza pies are now up for grabs at local pizza joint Pizza Grace, according to the “Oscars” of the food world. Last week, Pizza Grace was named as a semifinalist for “Best New Restaurant” at the 2023 James Beard Awards. […]
Bham Now
Alpha Charlie Grill, Giuseppe’s Cafe, Birmingham Breadworks earn 95+ food service scores in January
Several Birmingham-area restaurants—including Alpha Charlie Grill near the airport, Guiseppe’s at UAB and Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese Restaurant in Homewood —received 95 and above on their food service scores this past January. Since 2018, Bham Now has reported the Jefferson County Department of Health restaurant food...
Bham Now
BREAKING: Birmingham streets close as The Shift filming begins
Today, 23rd Street in Birmingham was closed at 1st, 2nd and 3rd Avenues North due to the filming of The Shift. Filming began on January 30 and is taking place at various locations in Birmingham–keep reading for more information. About the film. The Shift is an uplifting sci-fi film,...
Woodfin announces plans for surplus funding in Birmingham, including CrossPlex Family Fun Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council voted unanimously to approve a surplus funds plan, raising money for several projects. Mayor Randall Woodfin announced a surplus budget of about $80 million from the 2022 fiscal year. Woodfin said extra money will be reinvested into area neighborhoods, employees and facilities, including a CrossPlex […]
wvtm13.com
Movie filming in Birmingham to close busy street Feb. 2
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A well-traveled street in Birmingham is set to close all day on Feb 2. An advisory from the city stated film crews will be working that day, and because of that, 23rd Street at 1st, 2nd and 3rd avenues north will be closed. The movie "The...
Bham Now
6 sweet places for chocolate this Valentine’s Day in Birmingham
What’s better than sharing delicious, creamy chocolate treats with the people you love? We can’t think of anything. This Valentine’s season is coming up quick—for our recommendations on the best places to get your Valentine’s chocolates in Birmingham, keep reading. 1. Honeycreeper Chocolate. Honeycreeper Chocolate...
wbrc.com
UAB medical students create ‘Compassion Closet’ to ensure patients are ‘discharged with dignity’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an issue you may not have been aware of unless you’ve been in the situation, but it’s something that happens all the time. We’re talking about patients leaving the hospital without fresh, clean clothing. But a group of UAB medical students...
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville
A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
birminghamtimes.com
The Business of Shelley Stewart: ‘Sign Checks on The Front, Not The Back’
Radio legend Dr. Shelley Stewart said he’s always “worked toward being able to sign the check on the front rather than the back.”. By the late-1960s and early-1970s, Stewart had his sights set on radio sales, management, and station ownership. Back then, however, all of the salesmen in the South—even at Black-oriented stations—were white. Stewart’s requests to become a salesman at WENN-AM, where he worked in the 1960s, were denied or ignored.
Bham Now
NEW: SMOKE Bistro coming to The Pizitz Food Hall
A new smokehouse restaurant is coming to The Pizitz Food Hall, spearheaded by award-winning Birmingham restauranteur Chef Raquel Ervin. Keep reading to learn more about SMOKE Bistro and their mouthwatering menu!. Coming to The Pizitz Food Hall. SMOKE: Website | Facebook | Instagram. Location: The Pizitz Food Hall, 1821 2nd...
Bham Now
Shop ’til you drop at Vintage Market Days in The Magic City—Feb. 16-18
Okay, I admit it—I’m a sucker for shopping. I mean what’s not to love about trendy clothes, the cutest home decorations and bling-worthy jewelry? Vintage Market Days (VMD) is a shopper’s paradise and you don’t want to miss this three-day event—Thursday, February 16-Saturday, February 18.
