Carlos Correa wasn't the only individual to have an issue with his physical when negotiating with the Mets this offseason. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga had an issue arise in his physical while working out his deal with the Mets. But unlike Correa, the Mets were able to work through this issue and come to an agreement on a five-year, $75 million deal with Senga.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO