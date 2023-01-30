Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
USA Today Gives Phillies Grade
USA Today handed out offseason grades for every Major League Baseball team in a piece published by Bob Nightengale and Gabe Lacques. The grades take into consideration all offseason trades, signings and transactions. The Philadelphia Phillies were given an A and here’s why according to the piece:. “The NL...
New York Mets’ Kodai Senga had ‘Iffy’ Physical
Carlos Correa wasn't the only individual to have an issue with his physical when negotiating with the Mets this offseason. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga had an issue arise in his physical while working out his deal with the Mets. But unlike Correa, the Mets were able to work through this issue and come to an agreement on a five-year, $75 million deal with Senga.
Is There Still a Market for Patrick Kane?
Patrick Kane has been a fixture in the NHL rumor mill since last summer. While the 34-year-old winger is still considered among this season's top five trade candidates, there's no certainty the longtime Chicago Blackhawks star will change teams before the March 3 trade deadline. Kane's contract remains a significant...
