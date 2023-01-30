Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
County’s Department of Emergency Management receives prestigious accreditation
Snohomish County’s Department of Emergency Management is one of roughly 30 county-level agencies across the U.S. to have demonstrated excellence and accountability in emergency management. Following a rigorous peer-reviewed process, the department has received accreditation from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP). “We have one of the best emergency...
lynnwoodtoday.com
In 2024 plan, Community Transit proposes new connections to light rail, more frequent bus service
After two years of community input and interagency coordination, Community Transit is proposing transit changes for “2024 and beyond” that would increase frequencies on local bus service and include connections to light rail in Snohomish County. The proposal contains 35 bus routes operating with approximately 480,000 annual service...
Anger follows this Whatcom panel’s rejection of an anti-vaccine applicant
Health Director Erika Lautenbach, whose agency guided the pandemic response, interrupted Councilman Byrd, saying that he was out of line.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds School District internet still out — no timeline for a fix
As of Friday, the internet outage continues in the Edmonds School District, a spokesperson said. The district said it disabled its internet service on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to minimize potential harm from “suspicious activities” taking place within its network. The district’s technology team reset all student and staff passwords as it launched its investigation Tuesday. But four days later, there is no resolution in sight, district spokesperson Harmony Weinberg said.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Verdant awards $4.3 million in community health grants
The Verdant Health Commission announced Thursday it has awarded $4.3 million in grants to 31 community organizations offering programs and services that address Verdant’s strategic priorities: mental health, health care access and food security. “This funding will ensure that health-elated programming is available and accessible for the community, said...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Letter to the editor: Sign the petition to oppose state housing bills
Bills were introduced in last year’s legislative session around issues of land use, zoning, and housing. When these ill-advised bills were defeated, the sponsors said they would be back this year. A half a dozen bills are before the legislature now that are extreme and draconian and that would revamp land use and zoning statewide. They propose unworkable solutions to problems not anticipated in Edmonds until at least 2035 to meet GMA growth goals, and not resulting in affordable housing.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds School District says internet service disabled to investigate suspicious activity
Edmonds School District schools and administrative offices Wednesday were on their second day without internet service – and the cause is related to suspicious activities observed on its network Jan. 31, the district said. In an email message to staff and families Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, the district said...
KCRHA proposes $11.5 billion plan to end homelessness in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) released a draft plan that calls for $25.5 billion over five years to end homeless in King County. They are asking for feedback on the draft, which the public can provide by going to this link. Initially, $8...
Josh Binda, youngest Lynnwood councilmember, admits to spending campaign money on personal expenses
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood city council member faces a fine after he was accused of spending campaign funds on personal expenses. Josh Binda, Lynnwood City Council Pos. 3, was fined $1,000 for misusing campaign funds on clothing, dental work and hair care with $500 suspended from the total amount pending no further violations for four years.
MyNorthwest.com
WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA
The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash
POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
lynnwoodtoday.com
VFW Post 8870 announces Freedom Scholarship for graduating HS seniors
VFW Post 8870 is once again offering its Freedom Scholarship to graduating high school seniors. To qualify, a student must have at least one sibling, parent or grandparent who is a U.S. military veteran and must also reside within the boundaries of either the Edmonds or Mukilteo school district. Students who live in school district boundaries but attend private schools or are home schooled are also eligible to apply.
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Wellness tips from Compass Health for those navigating a layoff
1. Sleep – Practice good sleep hygiene by sticking with your bedtime routine, including the times you normally go to sleep and wake up. Work life balance is important, and when there’s a loss of a job, that balance becomes askew or, sometimes, completely reversed. Try to remain consistent with your sleep schedule and get eight hours a night minimum.
foodsafetynews.com
Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation
Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
KOMO News
Bed Bath & Beyond closes its Auburn store as company heads toward bankruptcy
AUBURN, Wash. — Bed Bath & Beyond has apparently closed its store at The Outlet Collection Seattle. The company put out an updated store closure list on Monday which includes the already-closed Lakewood location and the Auburn location. A Google search lists the Auburn store as "permanently closed." On...
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Seattle, WA. - Seattle is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and home to a metro area with a population of more than 4 million people. The city's economy is driven by a combination of older industrial companies and "new economy" technology and internet companies. In addition to being the headquarters for 7 Fortune 500 firms, Seattle also has a very strong startup scene.
anacortestoday.com
Skagit Herald announces major changes
Dramatic evidence of a changing culture and the impact of “news” via the Internet was introduced Sunday to readers of the Skagit Valley Herald newspaper. In a front page column Herald President and Publisher Michael Distelhorst announced a series of changes effective March 1, including:. * No more...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk
The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
