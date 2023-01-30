We know how to do winter in Milwaukee. We throw outdoor festivals and parties, we jump into frozen lakes, we carve ice bars and we ice skate – and when ice skating on normal-sized rinks becomes too standard, we make the rinks super small. That's exactly what the Milwaukee Public Market did last year introducing the Dinky Rink to Brew City – and now the big fun little rink is back, beginning this weekend.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO