On Milwaukee

Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza to open next week in East Tosa

Maggio’s Wood Fired Pizza, 7212 W. North Ave., is heating up its ovens. In fact, the new East Tosa counter service pizza spot will officially open its doors to the public at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, just a day ahead of National Pizza Day. Behind the concept...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Meet Hercules Posey, the founding foodie

OnMilwaukee is proud to highlight Black History Month in Milwaukee and beyond. Our goal is to highlight even more Black-owned businesses and stories. Be sure to visit our first spotlight pick: Tropic MKE, owned by Hyacinth Nembhardt. Hyacinth's Jamaican roots were what inspired Tropic, bringing island vibes in both cocktails and cooking. Check out their sister bar, Concoctions, on Brady! Stop in for a visit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

The Dinky Rink will skate back outside Milwaukee Public Market this weekend

We know how to do winter in Milwaukee. We throw outdoor festivals and parties, we jump into frozen lakes, we carve ice bars and we ice skate – and when ice skating on normal-sized rinks becomes too standard, we make the rinks super small. That's exactly what the Milwaukee Public Market did last year introducing the Dinky Rink to Brew City – and now the big fun little rink is back, beginning this weekend.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
B105

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee

Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Gallop over to Cedarburg for "Wild West Winterfest" Feb. 18-19

It’s cold as a wagon tire out there, y’all. But things are heating up in Cedarburg, where they’re getting ready to have a rootin’ tootin’ good time at their annual Winter Festival. “Wild West Winterfest,” takes place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m to...
CEDARBURG, WI
On Milwaukee

Let's embrace winter: Local spots to snowshoe

The best way to accept we have a very long winter season in Milwaukee is to somehow, someway embrace it. Maybe it’s as simple as drinking an Old Fashioned at Mitten Fest or getting outdoors to skate, sled, ski or – as I did this afternoon – snowshoe.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE - Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee. The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

City of Pewaukee mayor supports Milwaukee-Madison Amtrak route

CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A new Amtrak passenger route is being discussed. The potential route intended to expand on Amtrak’s Hiawatha Line from Chicago to Milwaukee could include the cities of Madison, Pewaukee and Watertown. In June of 2022, the three cities expressed interest to the Federal Railroad...
PEWAUKEE, WI

