On Milwaukee
Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza to open next week in East Tosa
Maggio’s Wood Fired Pizza, 7212 W. North Ave., is heating up its ovens. In fact, the new East Tosa counter service pizza spot will officially open its doors to the public at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, just a day ahead of National Pizza Day. Behind the concept...
On Milwaukee
Meet Hercules Posey, the founding foodie
OnMilwaukee is proud to highlight Black History Month in Milwaukee and beyond. Our goal is to highlight even more Black-owned businesses and stories. Be sure to visit our first spotlight pick: Tropic MKE, owned by Hyacinth Nembhardt. Hyacinth's Jamaican roots were what inspired Tropic, bringing island vibes in both cocktails and cooking. Check out their sister bar, Concoctions, on Brady! Stop in for a visit.
CBS 58
Dave Portnoy makes stops at pizza restaurants in Racine and Milwaukee
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The king of "one bite pizza reviews" made a few stops in Wisconsin this week to dish out a few reviews. One of those stops was in Racine. Dave Portnoy says he was in town for a business meeting and decided to make the most of his visit.
On Milwaukee
The Dinky Rink will skate back outside Milwaukee Public Market this weekend
We know how to do winter in Milwaukee. We throw outdoor festivals and parties, we jump into frozen lakes, we carve ice bars and we ice skate – and when ice skating on normal-sized rinks becomes too standard, we make the rinks super small. That's exactly what the Milwaukee Public Market did last year introducing the Dinky Rink to Brew City – and now the big fun little rink is back, beginning this weekend.
kenosha.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Popular Illinois Eatery Called One Of America’s Most Romantic Restaurants
I found the most romantic restaurant in Illinois to take your special person, all you gotta do now is just make the reservation. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and it's approaching faster than you think. If you're scrambling to make February 14th the perfect day for your boo, cross a romantic dinner off your to-do list.
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy visits Bay View pizza spot, gets offered a beer
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was welcomed to Milwaukee in the most Wisconsin fashion this week.
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
milwaukeemag.com
These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee
Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
On Milwaukee
Gallop over to Cedarburg for "Wild West Winterfest" Feb. 18-19
It’s cold as a wagon tire out there, y’all. But things are heating up in Cedarburg, where they’re getting ready to have a rootin’ tootin’ good time at their annual Winter Festival. “Wild West Winterfest,” takes place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m to...
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
On Milwaukee
Let's embrace winter: Local spots to snowshoe
The best way to accept we have a very long winter season in Milwaukee is to somehow, someway embrace it. Maybe it’s as simple as drinking an Old Fashioned at Mitten Fest or getting outdoors to skate, sled, ski or – as I did this afternoon – snowshoe.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus
MILWAUKEE - Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee. The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the...
On Milwaukee
Here's how you can celebrate Black History Month in Milwaukee in 2023
February is Black History Month. It’s an opportunity to celebrate and reflect on Black history both local and international. Here are some events you should know about in Milwaukee and ways you can support your community. (Did we miss a Black History Month event? Help us fill in the...
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Greater Milwaukee Today
City of Pewaukee mayor supports Milwaukee-Madison Amtrak route
CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A new Amtrak passenger route is being discussed. The potential route intended to expand on Amtrak’s Hiawatha Line from Chicago to Milwaukee could include the cities of Madison, Pewaukee and Watertown. In June of 2022, the three cities expressed interest to the Federal Railroad...
