Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 MonthsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
TUSD superintendent finally speaks out following cyberattack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Feb. 2, Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said some of the district’s computers and networks are still not fully functioning following a cyberattack. Trujillo did say investigators have found no evidence that...
KOLD-TV
Tucson USD continues to investigate cyber attack
Big spike in job numbers nationwide means rest of country finally catching up to Arizona. Arizona’s unemployment rate has ticked up to 4%, one of the highest in the nation right now. Nogales drug smuggling tunnels seemingly non-existent over last couple of years. Body cam video has been released...
KOLD-TV
Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect has been detained in connection with an incident that resulted in a lockdown at a college in Tucson Thursday, Feb. 2. Several Tucson Police Department vehicles, including a helicopter, responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue, near Interstate 10 and North Grande Avenue, because of a report of threats/shots fired just after 10 a.m.
KOLD-TV
Big spike in job numbers nationwide means rest of country catching up to Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many in Washington celebrate the new jobs numbers, 517,000 new jobs in January, it’s a pretty sure bet not many were in Arizona. It seems the rest of the nation is just now catching up to Phoenix, Tucson, and the state as a whole.
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson to help 10,000 expunge marijuana criminal convictions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Arizona voters passed Prop. 207 in 2020, it wasn’t just about recreational marijuana. Voters also wanted people who had been convicted of low-level marijuana offenses to have their records expunged. There are about 10,000 people in the city of Tucson who are...
KOLD-TV
Strep cases on the rise in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their parents. Two kids in Colorado, and 15 in the United Kingdom have died recently from complications of strep. In Arizona, cases of strep are up including here in Pima...
KOLD-TV
Tucson K-9 officer catches car theft suspect
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson K-9 officer took down a car theft and burglary suspect on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Tucson Police Department said it started when another officer found a stolen vehicle near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road. The TPD said the suspect, identified as...
KOLD-TV
Buffelgrass remains biggest threat to most iconic cactus in southwest
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - February kicks off “Save Our Saguaro” month, an effort aimed at increasing public awareness and understanding of the invasive grasses harming saguaro cactuses. Buffelgrass is the biggest threat to the cactus, one of the most iconic in the country. “It has the...
KOLD-TV
The rise of “Ghost Jobs”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Unemployment is now at a 50-year low, and the labor shortage continues. This has companies widening their net with jobs they aren’t actively trying to fill - otherwise known as “ghost Jobs.” These phantom openings can also make your time disappear. It...
KOLD-TV
Crews respond to heavy smoke at grocery store in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Fire Department said they were called to the Sprouts Farmers Market near Broadway and Pantano. The TFD said the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning motor...
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley church, neighbors ready to square off again at second rezoning meeting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People in Oro Valley are ready to see what’s next for a proposed sports ministry complex on the campus of the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene. The church is working to get permission from Oro Valley to rezone so things can move forward.
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman accused of stabbing husband to death during argument
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been accused of stabbing her husband to death during an argument early Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department said Mary and Ruben Durazo got into a fight in their home near 22nd Street and Columbus Boulevard early in the morning.
KOLD-TV
Thousands of volunteers ready to pack half million meals
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of Tucson students and community volunteers are getting ready to help keep people from going hungry. Data shows Arizona ranks No. 3 among western states when it comes to the most food insecurity. Meanwhile, Tucson has the fourth-highest percentage of food insecurity among...
KOLD-TV
Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale helps Tucson families overcome inflation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just Between Friends pop-up consignment sale is back in Tucson for the 14th year and organizers say they’re busier than ever. With retail prices higher than a year ago, Shawna Wilfert and local organizers are going above and beyond to help families make extra cash and save money at the big event.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck by tractor-trailer on I-10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the eastbound lanes were closed because of the crash at milepost 248, between Cortaro and Ina roads. DPS said there...
KOLD-TV
Gem & Jam Festival ready for 3 days of music, arts, food at Pima County Fairgrounds
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting the finishing touches on this year’s Gem & Jam Festival at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Things get started at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and while this event has no affiliation with the Tucson, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase, it started 15 years ago as an after-party for people who came to visit and it has turned into a full festival.
KOLD-TV
Type 2 diabetics struggle to get Ozempic as others use it for weight loss
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A medication used to treat Type 2 diabetes has been in short supply for months because non-diabetics are using the drug to take advantage of its weight-loss side effect. The medication, sold under the name Ozempic, is trending on social media after numerous celebrities...
Comments / 0