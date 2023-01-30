Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Lady Lyons vs Lady Rockets
The Lyon County Lady Lyons hosted the Crittenden County Lady Rockets in a 5th District contest Friday night in Eddyville. YSE was there courtside and got these pics from the game. Take a look. Lady Lyons vs Lady Rockets.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Hoptown’s Dansbury on Abbreviated Senior Season
Hopkinsville senior Faith Dansbury saw a promising season on the court come to an end with a knee injury after only six games, also wiping out what would have been her final softball campaign with the Lady Tigers. After being honored on Senior Night on Thursday, Dansbury talked about her...
yoursportsedge.com
Preston Rager to Continue Baseball Career at Southwest Tennessee CC
One of the main players for the Todd County Central baseball team will continue his career in college after committing to Southwest Tennessee Community College. Preston Rager made the announcement on social media this week. Rager hit .403 for the Rebels in 2022 with four home runs and 23 runs...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls Even District Mark With Rout of Lady Falcons
The Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team honored a trio of seniors on Thursday ahead of a 56-7 victory over Fort Campbell. The Lady Tigers’ fourth win in their last five is also the second of the season over the Lady Falcons, evening their district mark at 2-2. Hopkinsville got...
yoursportsedge.com
Five Colonel Swimmers to Compete in Region Finals
Christian County High School will have four guys and a girl representing the school at Saturday’s Region I Swim Meet following Friday’s preliminary round at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center. The boys will have two relay teams competing – the 200-yard free relay team and the 400-yard free...
yoursportsedge.com
Former Lady Colonel Gilbert Signs With Midway University
After one season at Frontier College, former Christian County Lady Colonel Tenley Gilbert has signed to continue her softball career at Midway University. Gilbert hit .336 for Frontier in 2022 with five home runs and 20 RBIs. She also stole 19 bases in 21 chances. The middle infielder led her team in put-outs and assists in the field.
yoursportsedge.com
Alliyah Thomas Gives Verbal to Run at Spalding University
Trigg County running senior Alliyah Thomas will continue to run in college after verbally committing to attend Spalding University in Louisville. Thomas was the lone senior on the Lady Wildcat cross country team in 2022. She racked up four top-10 finishes during the season and ran a personal best time of 21:56 at the Daviess County Classic.
yoursportsedge.com
Tigers Rain Threes in Senior Night Win Over Fort Campbell
With the Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team honoring six seniors on Thursday, the Tigers dialed up 16 three-pointers to blast visiting Fort Campbell 93-40 and even their 8th-District record at 2-2. Hoptown raced out to an 8-0 lead capped by a dunk off the glass by Antonio Williams. Williams scored...
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville Swimmers Advance to Region Finals
The Hopkinsville High girls’ swim team will have three relay teams and 14 individuals competing at Saturday’s Region I Swim Meet at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center following Friday’s preliminary round. The 200-yard free relay team had the fastest time of the day, and the 200-yard medley...
yoursportsedge.com
Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’ – Colin Teutsch
In this edition of the Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’, we get to know Lyon County senior Colin Teutsch. Give it a look.
WBKO
Warren RECC responding to Bowling Green power outage impacting 15,000 members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC is responding to a power outage impacting 15,000 members. Crews said the members are served the East Bowling Green substation and working to restore power now.
Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky
I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Kentucky Country Music Singer Using His Voice To Help Raise Money for Kids of St. Jude
An up-and-coming Kentucky Country Music Artist is rallying the troops in his community to help raise money for the children of St. Jude. Cam is fairly new to the country music scene but he hasn't wasted any time finding a love for the music, the performing, and making sure he's part of his community in a lot of ways.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In East 9th Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 pm a truck driven by 33-year-old KC York, of Hopkinsville, was westbound on East 9th Street attempting to turn onto South Main Street when it collided with an eastbound car driven by 33-year-old Arthur Tandy.
14news.com
Deputies: Person hospitalized following crash near Henderson/Daviess Co. line
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Both lanes of the Audubon Parkway were shut down near the Henderson County and Daviess County line on Thursday. Dispatch says the eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down at the 15-mile marker. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a car caught fire on the westbound...
WBKO
KSP investigating shooting death in Grayson County
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting death in the Short Creek community in Grayson County. Preliminary investigations indicate a dispute happened between neighbors in the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing over a dog on Thursday around 10:40 a.m. Police said that Michael Baker,...
14news.com
Remains of people from mid-19th century laid to rest in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Before the sun rose on Thursday morning, genealogists, a local funeral home and business people in Madisonville were recovering the remains of 10 bodies from the mid-19th century. When a group of businesspeople in Madisonville looked a little more into their deed, they realized that within...
wkdzradio.com
Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
Kentucky Singer Working on New Music with Big Names in Los Angeles
Last May, Stella Hayden released her very first music video. The song, "Mean Girls", was a personal reflection on bullying. Stella wrote the song, with some structural help from local singer and music educator Cathy Mullins. She recorded it at Gray Sky Music here in town and the video was directed by Owensboro native Nick Gray. Naturally, the song got a lot of attention locally. However, Stella had no way of knowing at the time that her debut song would eventually capture the attention of a legendary name in music.
whvoradio.com
Four Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection of Military Road sent four people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a westbound SUV on Roaring Springs Road ran off the road and overturned due to the icy roadway and their speed. Acree told the...
