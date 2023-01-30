While Sean Payton has yet to officially be announced as the Denver Broncos' new head coach, the team is moving forward with putting together the staff surrounding him. It was announced on Thursday that Vic Fangio would be signing a contract with the Miami Dolphins to coordinate their defense. Things might have been awkward for Fangio in a return to Denver, given he was fired from the gig and the power dynamics coming back to be a secondary character in a place you used to be one of the guys.

