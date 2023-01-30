Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week-Jan. 26-28
And now, another edition of the Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the week! The road conditions around the state last week didn't make things easy by any means but there was some serious action out there nevertheless. Thanks again to all of the great photographers who share their images...
Wyoming News Now Signing Day Special
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday was National Signing Day, and that brought plenty of action around the state of high school athletes officially making their college choices. The Wyoming Cowboys football team announced 21 additions to their 2023 class. Eight players will be on scholarship, while the remaining...
Legislative proposal lets Northern Arapaho Tribe build, operate casinos in Laramie, Uinta counties to help fund K-12 education in Wyoming
Wyoming’s House Revenue Committee has advanced legislation that would let the state pursue a Class III gaming proposal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help fund K-12 education in the state. House Bill 287 authorizes the State Board of Land Commissioners to establish up to two gaming districts in...
Eight Feet Of Snow, 50 Below Zero, And Every Road Closed: Welcome To Wyoming!
This last cold snap was a big one. But, not an odd one. After all, this is Wyoming. But how's this to end the month? In some parts of the state, the temperature got down to nearly 50 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning and in another part of the state, almost eight feet of snow fell.
After Son’s Near-Miss, Snowmobiler Warns Of Avalanche Danger In Wyoming’s Snowy Range
Time seemed to stand still for Josh Bedard as he watched the snow start to move underneath and all around his 17-year-old son's snowmobile. For an agonizing stretch of moments, it seemed as if his son Ethan was about to...
WATCH: Mega Wyoming Snow Blower At Night
If you're in Wyoming this winter then you've seen the BIG TONKA TOYS eating up snow and spitting it out. You love the video below. Those drivers look bored to me. Maybe because they've been doing it all day. But, admit it, you'd like to try driving that machine for...
Rod Miller: High Noon in Drugstore Wyoming
Someone call John Wayne – Pronto! All the "cowboys and cowgirls" from Drugstore, Wyoming are quakin' in their Tony Lamas. They're cowering under their beds in the bunkhouse. They're taking shelter behind Mom's apron.
‘Groomed And Preyed Upon:’ Detransitioner Who Had Double Masectomy At 16 Shares Regret
Chloe's Law, a proposed Wyoming law that would prohibit doctors and nurse practitioners from prescribing transgender-related treatments to minors unanimously passed its first legislative committee hearing Friday. The pass came after Luka Hein, a 21-year-old detransitioner who regrets taking hormones...
Wyoming’s Lander Lil Constantly Out Predicts Punxsutawney Phil
His predictions about winter are wrong 2/3rds of the time. Al Gore's predictions are far worse than that, for the record. Far more accurate predictions we turn to LANDER LIL!. Lander Lil is a Wyoming prairie dog who makes her prediction every February 2nd. Lander Lil, Lander is from Fremont...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
UPDATE: I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens After Multi-Day Closure
I-25 in southeast Wyoming has reopened after being closed Tuesday morning due to winter conditions. The roughly 60-mile stretch between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds. UPDATE:. It looks like winter conditions will keep I-25 between Cheyenne and Orin Junction closed again...
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition
Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
Dog-Gone It! Varmint Blasting Enthusiasts Say It’s Getting Tougher To Blast Prairie Dogs In Wyoming
Dan Kinneman still remembers making a jaw-dropping kill on a prairie dog from well over a mile away near Rock Springs. "July 9, 2005 … 2,157 yards," the Riverton resident told Cowboy State Daily. A mile is 1,760 yards.
Bears Are Still King, Even Though A Grizzly Lost A Fight To A Pack Of Wolves In Yellowstone
Even though it wasn't the case in a tussle in Yellowstone National Park this fall, grizzly bears generally at the top of Wyoming's wildlife food chain, said a leading wildlife biologist said. That includes general dominance over wolves, or...
Wyoming Sheep Rancher Says Wolves Decimated Family Business, Pushes For Compensation
It's tough to get compensation for the sheep wolves kill when all that's left for wildlife agents to find is "a little bit of wool in the brush," said rancher Laura Pearson. Wolves have all but ruined...
Wyoming lands world’s largest vertical farming research facility
The project will support the retention and creation of nearly 200 high-paying jobs in the community.
Property Tax Relief A Possibility In Wyoming After 16% Jump Last Year, 36% In Teton County
For the last 40 years, the Wyoming Realtors Association has been trying to separate residential from the "all other" category of taxing property to allow more flexibility in handling the assessment and valuation of those properties. Residential property now...
Make Way For Dirty Charlotte and Old Faithful, Wyoming’s Newest Signature Cocktails
Wyomingites have a couple of new and unique cocktails to add to their rotation of fun, unique drinks they can offer guests. Several of the distillers participating in this week's Wyoming Governor's Hospitality and Tourism Conference were challenged to use their...
Bill Making Ballot Harvesting A Felony Passes Committee
When does turning in someone else's election ballot equate to tampering?. That was the question the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee of the Wyoming Legislature wrestled with Wednesday afternoon while discussing the topic of ballot harvesting. "It seems...
What It Takes To Permit A Wind Farm In Wyoming
Southern Wyoming has one of the best wind resources in the county, and the Cowboy State is known for having a business-friendly environment. All the wind turbines springing up give the appearance that building a wind farm in Wyoming is easy....
