Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville Swimmers Advance to Region Finals
The Hopkinsville High girls’ swim team will have three relay teams and 14 individuals competing at Saturday’s Region I Swim Meet at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center following Friday’s preliminary round. The 200-yard free relay team had the fastest time of the day, and the 200-yard medley...
yoursportsedge.com
Five Colonel Swimmers to Compete in Region Finals
Christian County High School will have four guys and a girl representing the school at Saturday’s Region I Swim Meet following Friday’s preliminary round at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center. The boys will have two relay teams competing – the 200-yard free relay team and the 400-yard free...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Hoptown’s Dansbury on Abbreviated Senior Season
Hopkinsville senior Faith Dansbury saw a promising season on the court come to an end with a knee injury after only six games, also wiping out what would have been her final softball campaign with the Lady Tigers. After being honored on Senior Night on Thursday, Dansbury talked about her...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Madisonville Lady Maroons 80 Caldwell County 30
The Madisonville-North Hopkins girls pulled away for an 80-30 win over Caldwell County in action at Maroon Gym Friday night. YSE was there. Check out our shots from the contest in this photo gallery. Lady Tigers and Lady Maroons.
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls Even District Mark With Rout of Lady Falcons
The Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team honored a trio of seniors on Thursday ahead of a 56-7 victory over Fort Campbell. The Lady Tigers’ fourth win in their last five is also the second of the season over the Lady Falcons, evening their district mark at 2-2. Hopkinsville got...
yoursportsedge.com
Tigers Rain Threes in Senior Night Win Over Fort Campbell
With the Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team honoring six seniors on Thursday, the Tigers dialed up 16 three-pointers to blast visiting Fort Campbell 93-40 and even their 8th-District record at 2-2. Hoptown raced out to an 8-0 lead capped by a dunk off the glass by Antonio Williams. Williams scored...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Williams Dunks Off the Glass to Punctuate Tigers’ Run
The Hopkinsville Tigers jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back on Thursday in a 93-40 victory over Fort Campbell. Antonio Williams provided the early fireworks, getting creative to throw down a dunk for this Max’s Moment.
yoursportsedge.com
Former Lady Colonel Gilbert Signs With Midway University
After one season at Frontier College, former Christian County Lady Colonel Tenley Gilbert has signed to continue her softball career at Midway University. Gilbert hit .336 for Frontier in 2022 with five home runs and 20 RBIs. She also stole 19 bases in 21 chances. The middle infielder led her team in put-outs and assists in the field.
yoursportsedge.com
Alliyah Thomas Gives Verbal to Run at Spalding University
Trigg County running senior Alliyah Thomas will continue to run in college after verbally committing to attend Spalding University in Louisville. Thomas was the lone senior on the Lady Wildcat cross country team in 2022. She racked up four top-10 finishes during the season and ran a personal best time of 21:56 at the Daviess County Classic.
yoursportsedge.com
Preston Rager to Continue Baseball Career at Southwest Tennessee CC
One of the main players for the Todd County Central baseball team will continue his career in college after committing to Southwest Tennessee Community College. Preston Rager made the announcement on social media this week. Rager hit .403 for the Rebels in 2022 with four home runs and 23 runs...
WBKO
Dontaie Allen steps up as WKU snaps five game losing streak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In his first start of his collegiate career, redshirt junior Dontaie Allen led the Hilltoppers to an 81-74 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners at home in Diddle Arena on Thursday night. Allen turned in a career night of 22 points - including 12 from the 3-point line - seven boards, three assists and a steal in 38 minutes of action.
whopam.com
I 24 WB blocked by semi accident
A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
whopam.com
Bentzel announces major proposed changes during state of schools breakfast
Christian County School System Superintendent Chris Bentzel announced major proposed changes and updates on consolidation at Friday morning’s Chamber of Commerce State of the Schools Eye Opener breakfast. Bentzel says the district has been working with its partners to conduct cost analysis and to make cost-cutting changes to the...
whvoradio.com
Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
clarksvillenow.com
ICE CLOSINGS: Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, APSU closed for weather Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of predicted severe winter weather, there are several closures in the area. Email closure notices to news@clarksvillenow.com. All Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday. “When making a closure call based on forecasts, there is always the possibility the...
WBKO
Warren RECC responding to Bowling Green power outage impacting 15,000 members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC is responding to a power outage impacting 15,000 members. Crews said the members are served the East Bowling Green substation and working to restore power now.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 30, 2023
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
WBKO
Bowling Green Assembly credited to part of General Motors’ 2022 financial ‘success’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - General Motors had what leaders are calling a successful year in finances in 2022, and are crediting Bowling Green General Assembly to part of that success. The company reported Tuesday record profits of $14.5 billion. “I think that’s a tribute to the hard work of...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In East 9th Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 pm a truck driven by 33-year-old KC York, of Hopkinsville, was westbound on East 9th Street attempting to turn onto South Main Street when it collided with an eastbound car driven by 33-year-old Arthur Tandy.
WBKO
Officials investigating threat at Logan County High School
RUSSELLVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a potential threat toward another student. Deputies say they received notification from Logan County High School administrators that a student had made the threat Thursday. The school says safety protocols were activated immediately, notifying parents and...
Comments / 0