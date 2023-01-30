Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
riviera-maya-news.com
American who gets red custom light busted at border with cocaine
Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas — An American man attempting to enter Mexico with cocaine was detained at the border. On Wednesday, the FGR of Mexico reported on the arrest of the unnamed man who was found attempting to smuggle the drug into the country. His arrest took place during an...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo announces opening of Los Presidentes secondary exit
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new boulevard connecting busy sections of south Laredo is now open. Construction on the Los Presidentes second exit started in March 2022. The new road extension runs from Cuatro Vientos Road and Loop 20 to Concord Hills Boulevard and Brownwood Street. The city of Laredo...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police alerts public of new phone scam
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A new phone scam is specifically targeting the people of Laredo. The Laredo Police Department has posted a warning to the community on their social media. They are advising people to avoid a call from the Laredo Municipal Court. Those phone calls are claiming that there is an open investigation and that you need to pay the fines or officers will be sent to your home.
kgns.tv
Update: 19-year-old hospitalized following accident on Uniroyal Drive
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 19-year-old remains at an area hospital after his vehicle was pinned under a semi-trailer Friday morning. The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Unitec and Uniroyal Drive. It’s unclear what led up to the accident, but emergency crews were called to help get the...
schulenburgsticker.com
Laredo man arrested for graffiti at St. Rose
The north wall of a building at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, shown above from Baumgarten Street, was painted with graffiti the night of Saturday, Jan. 28 or in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 29, according to the Schulenburg Police Department. The SPD used social media to ask the public for help to identify the person or persons responsible. Through leads on social media, the SPD…
kgns.tv
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for stabbing another woman and damaging property. Laredo Police are searching for 23-year-old Karla Perez who has two pending warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. The incident was reported on Dec. 2 when...
hotelnewsresource.com
SureStay Hotel Laredo, Texas For Sale
CBRE Hotels solicits offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the SureStay Hotel in Laredo, Texas. Thanks to its prime location, the 72-room hotel receives business from a diverse population of both corporate and leisure segments. Investment Highlights. 3.33X RRM / High Cash Flow – Property is priced at $76,389/Room....
kgns.tv
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A teenager is rushed to the hospital after being shot over the weekend. According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened on Saturday at around 3 a.m. near a home located at the 4400 block of Exodus Drive. Police responded to a call about a person who...
kgns.tv
Document details arrest of Nixon student’s alleged school threat
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New details have emerged about an incident involving a 17-year-old that caused a lockdown at Nixon High School last week. According to the arrest document, on Thursday, January 26 around 9:30 in the morning, a student tipped off an officer about a male student possibly carrying a handgun on campus. That’s when officers placed the school on lockdown.
San Angelo LIVE!
Illegal Migrants Found with Fake Immigration Documents on a Bus on I-35
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-35 checkpoint arrested several individuals in a commercial bus as they attempted to pass through the checkpoint by using fraudulent identification documents. On Jan. 20, while conducting immigration inspections aboard a commercial passenger bus, Border Patrol agents discovered five...
kgns.tv
UISD asking parents to check child’s backpack before and after school
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local school district is advising parents to keep an eye on what their child is bringing to campus. UISD sent an e-mail to some parents requesting them to check their child’s backpack before and after school. The e-mail states that this past week, a...
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
Comments / 0