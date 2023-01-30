ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

fox2detroit.com

Does Michigan owe you money or property? Here's how to check

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The state of Michigan could owe you cash or unclaimed property and is encouraging you to search the state's database and recoup your money. According to a press release from the state, the Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in assets from bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables, and stock certificates. These properties were turned over to the state after they were determined to be abandoned - as required by law.
MICHIGAN STATE
Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan marijuana business suspended after inspectors find untagged products

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY -- Michigan regulators on Friday, Feb. 3, indefinitely shut down a Shiawassee County marijuana processing business accused of possessing untagged cannabis products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) suspended Candid Labs’ licenses that allow it to process marijuana products for the recreational and medical marijuana markets. “Based on...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend

Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
DETROIT, MI
Opinion: Detroit judge catches smoke on social media for decision to lower man's bond

The smoke on the street Thursday was coming from people in the community who are livid after a judge in Detroit reduced a man’s bond for attempted murder, only to have the offender go back out and reportedly strike again. Larry D. Williams Jr, a judge in the 36th District Court, is being slammed under multiple Instagram posts by @crimenewsinthed for his “stupid” decision, per comments on the site. In January, court records show, Judge Williams...
DETROIT, MI
Gilbert's firm misses deadline for new Wayne Co. jail as cost overruns hit $75M

Dan Gilbert's organization has missed a deadline for completing the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center and is facing $75 million in cost overruns, for which it is mostly on the hook. Members of a Wayne County Commission special committee were told Thursday that Gilbert's Bedrock firm, which is under contract to build the new jail and courthouse complex in Detroit, failed to meet a deadline this week for "substantial completion" of the center. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Michigan blasts Badgers for 4th straight win

ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s hockey team entered Friday coming off its first Big Ten sweep of the season. It stayed hot against the conference’s last-place team. The sixth-ranked Wolverines (17-9-1, 9-8 Big Ten) dominated from start to finish, routing Wisconsin 6-2 at Yost Ice Arena. It was their fourth straight win as they continue to climb the Big Ten standings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
