$25K a year for life?: Officials say winning Michigan Lottery ticket was purchased online
A Michigan Lottery player won Thursday night’s Lucky for Life drawing after purchasing a ticket online – landing $25,000 per year for life. Officials say this is the second time in two weeks that a Michigan player has won the Lucky for Life prize.
fox2detroit.com
Flint woman wins $300,000 Michigan Lottery prize from ticket bought from her 'lucky machine'
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint woman said the self-serve Michigan Lottery machine she bought a $300,000 winner from is her lucky machine that she always uses. Renae Shelby, 56, bought the Emerald Green Wild Time scratch-off ticket at Khouris Market at 3239 Davison Rd. in Flint. "I always...
Powerball results for 02/01/23; did anyone win the $646 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Three players won at least $1 million and a player in Michigan was one number away from winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $646 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Feb.1. That means the drawing on Saturday, Feb....
fox2detroit.com
Teacher allegedly molested teens • HS basketball player suffers cardiac arrest • Tax package complaints
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A former teacher from Plymouth is now facing major charges in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of at least four children under 16 years old. Investigative sources say James Baird's victims were visually impaired and that the sex assaults took place during school vision tests.
Michigan woman uses $5 free play coupon on lottery ticket, wins $300K
An anonymous Michigan woman won $300K after spending just $5 to buy a Pick-Six lottery ticket.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Lottery: Chance to win $5 “Blazing Hot 7’s” instant tickets
94.7 WCSX has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!. Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to The Morning Bounce February 13-17, for your chance to call in and win. This month’s feature is $5 Blazing...
fox2detroit.com
Does Michigan owe you money or property? Here's how to check
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The state of Michigan could owe you cash or unclaimed property and is encouraging you to search the state's database and recoup your money. According to a press release from the state, the Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in assets from bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables, and stock certificates. These properties were turned over to the state after they were determined to be abandoned - as required by law.
Michigan taxpayers could get inflation relief checks under Democrats' plan agreed to Friday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said the plan will repeal the retirement tax to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year and increase the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders.
38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a Rockwood man was killed Wednesday in a snowmobile crash where excessive speeds appear to have been a factor. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital after he crashed his snowmobile along Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich.
3 Michigan restaurants rank in top 100 in the entire country on annual Yelp list
It’s a big list foodies look forward to every year. Yelp just released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and three Michigan eateries have made the cut on the app’s 10th listing of this kind, including a current James Beard Award semifinalist. To...
You may have cash or property Michigan is holding. Here’s how to check
As part of something called 'National Unclaimed Property Day,' Michiganders are encouraged to do a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property.
Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified
Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. UPDATE:Bodies identified, mystery persists in death of Michigan rappers, friend Family members...
WILX-TV
Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that...
Michigan marijuana business suspended after inspectors find untagged products
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY -- Michigan regulators on Friday, Feb. 3, indefinitely shut down a Shiawassee County marijuana processing business accused of possessing untagged cannabis products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) suspended Candid Labs’ licenses that allow it to process marijuana products for the recreational and medical marijuana markets. “Based on...
Detroit News
How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend
Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
Opinion: Detroit judge catches smoke on social media for decision to lower man's bond
The smoke on the street Thursday was coming from people in the community who are livid after a judge in Detroit reduced a man’s bond for attempted murder, only to have the offender go back out and reportedly strike again. Larry D. Williams Jr, a judge in the 36th District Court, is being slammed under multiple Instagram posts by @crimenewsinthed for his “stupid” decision, per comments on the site. In January, court records show, Judge Williams...
Gilbert's firm misses deadline for new Wayne Co. jail as cost overruns hit $75M
Dan Gilbert's organization has missed a deadline for completing the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center and is facing $75 million in cost overruns, for which it is mostly on the hook. Members of a Wayne County Commission special committee were told Thursday that Gilbert's Bedrock firm, which is under contract to build the new jail and courthouse complex in Detroit, failed to meet a deadline this week for "substantial completion" of the center. ...
Michigan blasts Badgers for 4th straight win
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s hockey team entered Friday coming off its first Big Ten sweep of the season. It stayed hot against the conference’s last-place team. The sixth-ranked Wolverines (17-9-1, 9-8 Big Ten) dominated from start to finish, routing Wisconsin 6-2 at Yost Ice Arena. It was their fourth straight win as they continue to climb the Big Ten standings.
