Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Southbound 581 in Roanoke back open after crashes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: VDOT reports lanes are back open on SB 581 between Orange Avenue and Elm Street after two crashes Friday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound I-581 is closed between Orange Avenue and Elm Street in Roanoke because of two crashes. Virginia State Police say one crash involves...
chathamstartribune.com
Pedestrian hit in Chatham
A pedestrian was hit Wednesday evening on South Main Street in Chatham. A teenage victim was founding lying in the southbound lane near the Family Dollar and Carter’s Bank & Trust. First responders were dispatched at 6:34 p.m. according to Chris Key, director of public safety for Pittsylvania County....
chathamstartribune.com
The Dock, solar farm on Planning Commission agenda
The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to conduct two public hearings Tuesday, with one concerning a special use permit to allow the eventual expansion of The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake. The other is for a special use permit to construct a utility scale solar farm on 1,555 acres off Honeybee, Straightstone, Watts and Melon roads in the Bannister and Staunton River districts. Hillandale Solar is the applicant for the project and will be connected to the Dominion Power grid.
Fatal Danville house fire victim identified
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department has released the name of a 70-year-old woman who died in the fatal house fire on January 30th. The victim has been identified as Annette Marie Howard who lived at the residence in the 500 block of Lewis Street. According to reports, around 3:50 a.m. on Monday, […]
WDBJ7.com
$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside. “It definitely puts a strain on us...
WXII 12
'I was very hurt': Eden fire destroys redevelopment project aimed to create apartments, jobs, customers for nearby small businesses
EDEN, N.C. — The mayor of Eden said the former Spray Cotton Mills that caught fire was a redevelopment project that would've created more apartments, jobs and customers to support nearby small businesses. INVESTIGATION:. Eden fire leaders said their crews began battling the fire Wednesday night after 10:30 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
WSET
Leesville Road Elementary School closes early due to 'unauthorized' spray used on a carpet
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An elementary school in Campbell County closed for the remainder of the day on Thursday after an "unidentifiable odor" was discovered. Campbell County Public Schools shared that Leesville Road Elementary School will close for the safety of students and staff. Students riding a bus...
tourcounsel.com
Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia
Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
UPDATE: House fire on Lewis Street determined an accident
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department (DFD) has determined that the January 30th house fire that occurred on the 500 block of Lewis Street was accidental. During their investigation, fire officials learned there were several extension cords plugged into each other, including a fireplace, which caused an overload. Fire officials say extension cords […]
WDBJ7.com
Henry County Parks and Recreation turns former YMCA building into first indoor rec center
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is in the process of turning the former YMCA building in Collinsville into its first indoor rec center. Before the YMCA moved out, Parks and Recreation rented out a small space inside the building. “For years, we never really had...
WSLS
First responders warn of vacant home fires in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A devastating fire in Roanoke was recently ruled an accident. The vacant home on 13th Street in Southeast Roanoke burst into flames Tuesday night. But this is just the latest in a string of blighted homes bursting into flames. Just last week, a vacant home —...
pcpatriot.com
10,000th Mack Rolls Off Line In Roanoke
Employees at Mack Trucks Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, pose with the 10,000th Mack® MD Series vehicle that recently rolled off the production line. The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, began rolling off the line Sept. 1, 2020. The Mack MD Series is built specifically for medium-duty applications. With the introduction of the MD6, which has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, which has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds, Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles. Both MD Series models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).The MD6 and MD7 models meet the needs of a wide variety of medium-duty trucking applications, including dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads. Available in 4×2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features an industry-best bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches. Mack modeled the MD’s bold cab, hood and grille styling on the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model. The Mack MD Series is supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network. Customers interested in the Mack MD Series can visit their local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com.
WDBJ7.com
Construction continues at Tyson Foods facility in Danville, set to open in August
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction continues at the future Tyson Foods facility at the Cane Creek Centre industrial park in Danville. Tyson Foods began construction on its 325,000-square-foot facility in 2021. The $300 million investment will create around 400 jobs. “Anytime you bring a name, like Tyson Foods to the...
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
chathamstartribune.com
Thanks to Chatham area residents
I am writing to thank Chatham area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and you might be searching for the perfect chicken wing for your party. WDBJ7′s Logan Sherrill found them at Tammy’s Grill in Martinsville for this week’s Hometown Eats. “Let’s make your taste buds happy today. You having...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg elementary school will reopen Friday after odor investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Leesville Road Elementary School is scheduled to be back open Friday, February 3 after being closed Thursday because of a chemical odor in the building. According to Campbell County Public Schools, HVAC technicians were on site around 11 a.m. to help determine the cause of the...
chathamstartribune.com
Garden Tour: "Reimagine That"
The Supply Resources corporate apartment suite, located at 554 Craghead St. in Danville, is one of several properties offered for the first time as part of the Danville-Chatham Historic Garden Week tour on April 20. The tour is adopting Danville's logo, "Reimagine That," and showcases reimagined public and private properties.
btw21.com
Verizon customers experiencing outage, towers down blamed
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Verizon customers are experiencing an outage in Martinsville. An employee at the Verizon store on Commonwealth Boulevard West in Martinsville told customers that were rushing inside that "all the towers on the east coast are down." At the store on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, an employee...
Comments / 0