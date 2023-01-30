ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch rescheduled to Tuesday at 8 a.m.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The launch window for a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites and D-Orbit's ION satellite carrier Eclectic Elena has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 at 8:15 a.m.

Originally scheduled for Jan. 30 f rom Vandenberg Space Force Base the launch has been pushed back twice already.

SpaceX cancelled the previously reported launch window of Jan. 29.

A secondary launch period is designated for 12:31 p.m. on Jan. 30 if necessary, according to SpaceX.

After delivering its payload into low earth orbit trajectory, the first stage booster will return to earth about eight minutes after liftoff to land on the 'Of Course I Still Love You', an autonomous drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

