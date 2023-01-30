ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBW

KS Lottery preparing for influx of bets ahead of Super Bowl 57

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Lottery is preparing for an influx of sports bets before Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicks off. Sportsbooks launched in Kansas Sept. 1, 2022, and, according to Kansas Lottery’s Public Information Officer Cory Thone, it has been an overall success.
WIBW

Super Bowl parade would be Feb. 15 with rally ending at Union Station: city committee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Chiefs season approaches its end at the Super Bowl, city leaders have begun preparations for a potential celebration. During a Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee meeting Wednesday morning, city leaders stated that should the Kansas City Chiefs win, the plan is for a parade to take place Wednesday, Feb. 15. The expected number of attendees is at least 500,000.
