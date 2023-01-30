KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Chiefs season approaches its end at the Super Bowl, city leaders have begun preparations for a potential celebration. During a Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee meeting Wednesday morning, city leaders stated that should the Kansas City Chiefs win, the plan is for a parade to take place Wednesday, Feb. 15. The expected number of attendees is at least 500,000.

