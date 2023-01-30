ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botox, massages, laser treatments among offerings at new med spa in northeast Tallahassee

By TaMaryn Waters, Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

Evita Med Spa, whose tag line is "Where Beauty Begins," is now open and offering a menu of services aimed to indulge the mind, body and senses.

The 3,000 square-foot facility is the only facility in the Tallahassee to offer three Candela systems that uses the "latest and most innovated technology to provide wrap-around laser treatment for hair, body and face," according to spa owner Tina Vidal-Duart.

Located at 313 Norton Drive, Suite 101, off Mahan Drive, the upscale spa infuses modern technology to create a serene spa experience. The med spa's sister company is Tallahassee-based CDR Health, the lead agency in the state to provide testing, vaccination and monoclonal antibody treatment, according to a company spokesman.

"We are excited to bring Tallahassee a top-shelf, state-of-the-art med spa facility," said Vidal-Duart said.

Evita Med Spa is offering grand opening specials that expire Jan. 31. Here's what's being offerend:

  • 20% off Botox
  • 40% off PRP Microneedling
  • 10% off Fillers including Juvederm, Restylane, Radiesse
  • Savings start at $50 off per syringe of Versa Filler
  • 40% off all laser treatments targeting facial resurfacing and hair removal (utilizing Candela Frax Pro, CO2RE, Gentle Max Pro)
  • 25% off all facials and massages

