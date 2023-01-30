ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Patrick's Day Parade committee names grand marshal: What to expect at 2023 event

By Edward Harris, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIVOs_0kWLuwkG00

Colleen Kain Martin has been named the 2023 Utica Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on March 11.

In a statement, parade officials pointed to Martin's many contributions to the Irish community, including serving as past vice president of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, a provincial delegate of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, and local branch secretary of Craobh Dugan O'Looney.

Martin has helped plan the annual Great American Irish Festival and served many years as special events coordinator for Utica's St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

She also is a member of the Irish Cultural Center Program Development Committee, charter member of the HARP museum, chair of the annual ICC banquet and awards event, and a member of the Network of Irish Cultural Centers of North America.

“After making the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade possible and enjoyable for so many years, it is Colleen’s turn to lead the parade wielding the shillelagh in March,” parade officials said.

Past parades:'Snow's not gonna stop us': Despite storm, Utica's St. Patrick's Day Parade returns

St. Patrick's Day Parade:Find something green laddie, Utica's Parade is coming back

When is the Utica St. Patrick's Day parade

The tradition of the Passing of the Shillelagh at the Grand Marshal Reception is set for 5:30 p.m. on March 3 at The Irish Cultural Center, Columbia Street, Utica.

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will take place at 10 a.m. on March 11.

For more information on the parade visit uticasaintpatricksdayparade.org.

