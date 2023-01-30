ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Winterfest 2023 fills Heritage Park Saturday

 4 days ago
With temperatures barely reaching 28 degrees, children and a few brave adults rode sleds down Kiwanis Hill covered with a week’s worth of snow.

The kids’ cardboard sled races drew the biggest crowds as grade school and younger slid down the manmade hill. Some went down backward, others spun as they cover the 250 feet. A few stopped by crashing over into the snow.

The temporary ice rink did not freeze.

When patrons got too cold, the temperature was warm inside the Browne Recreation Center of Pavilion.

Bounce houses filled the courts rather than pickleball or basketball players.

Sunrise Rotary made smores over charcoal grills. The Children’s Museum of Branch County served hot chocolate and coffee.

Outside there were horse wagon rides around the city park.

Sled dogs barked as mushers showed off dogs and sleds and talked about their sport.

Ty Streeter of Sherwood explained he started running sleds dogs using wagons in warmer weather when he needed a way to exercise his 11 rescue dogs.

The dogs race at Ft. Custer, east of Battle Creek, and around the state.

Scott Lepley of Fremont, Indiana, began carving logs 25 years ago as a more artistic way to use his chainsaw than logging or tree trimming.

This was the first year the city's Community Enrichment Department moved all four hours of events from downtown to Heritage Park because of the popularity of the cardboard sled races on the sledding hill.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DReidTDR.

