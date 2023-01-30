ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Milford Library plans several activities as February begins

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2XXj_0kWLut6500

Paint this heart for Valentine’s Day on February 4 at the Milford Library

Milford Public Library will offer a wide range of programs for the first week of February. The programs range from technology classes to fun events designed to tap into your creative side.

“We would love to have you make someone smile,” Carolyn Tabor, Program Coordinator for the library, said. “Send a greeting card made especially for them by you! You can learn how to emboss, use dye cuts, rubber stamps and other techniques to create one of a kind cards. All materials are provided for this fun program led by Ms. Robin in Lions B.” The event will be held on February 2 from 2 to 4 PM and registration is required.

Also on February 2, the library will offer computer and smartphone clinics that will provide those who attend individual help with their Windows or MAC computer as well as their Android or Apple Smartphone. Each individual clinic is 30 minutes, and they will be held at 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:00 PM and 12:30 PM. Additional classes will be held on February 16, March 2, and March 16. Friday, February 3 is “National Wear Red Day,” Tabor explained. The library is asking everyone who plans to visit the library that day to wear red in order to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke.

“Another really fun thing we are doing is a Paint Party Saturday with Cat,” Tabor said. “You can paint a beautiful heart that will make a wonderful Valentine’s gift. We are holding it on Saturday February 4 at 11:00 AM and the fee is $15. You do have to pre-register.”

On February 9, Bill Hughes will host Valentine’s Bingo in Lions A at 5:30 PM. There will be many prizes at this event, according to Tabor.

Registration for events can be completed at the library website . For computer classes, call 302-422-8996.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Milford LIVE News

New private school coming to Sussex this fall

A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced.  After sending three of ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

“Share the Love” event to benefit Alyssa Wolfe

The Milford Elks Lodge will hold a “Share the Love” event on February 11 from 6 PM until 11 PM at the lodge. The event will include a dance, silent auction, 50/50 raffle as well as a cash bar with music provided by Nite Train. “Alyssa has cerebral palsy and, around September of 2022, was losing strength in one of ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford Conversation to focus on Food Bank

Milford Conversation, an informal group meeting at the First Presbyterian Church in Milford, will present information on the Food Bank of Delaware at their next meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 2 at 8:30 AM. The group tries to limit their meetings to one hour. “Chad Robinson will be presenting information on what the Food Bank of Delaware ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

PACE Your LIFE continues to grow

Opening in Milford Wellness Village during the summer of 2022, PACE Your LIFE offers all-inclusive care for the elderly and, since they opened their doors, the program has continued to grow. “The number of people attending our day center is growing each month,” Lisa Bond, Program Director, said. “In February, we look forward to celebrating Black History Month with a ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Jersey Mike’s to open Milford location

Jersey Mike’s, famous for their authentic Northeast-style sub sandwiches, has officially announced they will open a restaurant in the Milford Square Shopping Center at 641 North Dupont Boulevard, in the former Kent Pharmacy location. The franchise is owned by Anthony Tignola and Andrew Heymann. Anthony’s wife, Jess, and Andrew’s wife, Amanda, will also be involved in the operation of the ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Board discusses additional cost estimates for Middle School project

At a recent meeting, the Milford School District Board of Education discussed schematic designs and drawings for the Milfrod Middle School project as well as a cost estimate that was $14,400,00 over funds approved by the state for the project. Superintendent Dr. Kevin Dickerson explained that the cost overruns were due to building cost escalations as well as outdated formulas ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Historic home to get facelift

At a recent meeting, Milford City Council approved a request from Collins Bowers Investments LLC to add an accessory dwelling unit on property located at 304 Lakeview Avenue. The company was requesting turning an existing garage into a single story apartment. Tanner Bowers, who is renovating the historic home on the property, plans to live in the apartment while he ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Child care: 1st State lacks affordable options, report finds

A new report from Rodel shows that First State families do not have adequate access to affordable child care. A coalition of advocacy groups – including Rodel, the Delaware Association for the Education of Young Children, Delaware Readiness Teams and the First State Pre-K – conducted a survey with hundreds of Delaware families to gauge their feelings about child care ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

SSP Announces Auditions for The Odd Couple

Second Street Players will hold auditions for its upcoming spring comedy: Neil Simon’s classic, The Odd Couple. Director Marge Ventura has announced open auditions for Second Street Players’ 2023 production of The Odd Couple. Auditions will be held on Monday, February 13 and Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 6:30 PM at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S Walnut Street, Milford, DE. ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – Nighttime Closures on I-95 / Monday and Tuesday next week

Christiana — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to motorists that there will be lane restrictions and closures on northbound and southbound I-95 between Route 1 and Route 273. The road closures will be in place weeknights from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am. Lane restrictions can start up to two hours before the actual road closure. [More]
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

Gromark zoning change approved

Milford City Council recently approved a request from Gromark FS to rezone a portion of land located on the south side of Northeast Front Street between Northeast Fourth Street and East Street from General Industrial (I2) to Highway Commercial (C3). The land is currently vacant and Gromark has no plans to build. However, the new zoning will allow them to ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges

The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
LEWES, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Armed Man Who Shot Into Occupied Home

The Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyler Schuman of Jacksonville, Florida after he shot into an occupied Felton home yesterday morning. On January 31, 2023, at approximately 6:54 a.m., troopers […] The post Troopers Arrest Armed Man Who Shot Into Occupied Home appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
FELTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Strong fourth quarter lifts Caravel

Laurel made the long trip north to face Caravel for a Thursday night matchup boys basketball matchup. Laurel was not slowed down by the long bus ride coming out hot, outscoring Caravel 18-8 in the first quarter while taking a 35-34 lead into halftime. Laurel was able to get to the basket with ease scoring all their first half points ... Read More
LAUREL, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy