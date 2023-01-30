Milford Library plans several activities as February begins

Milford Public Library will offer a wide range of programs for the first week of February. The programs range from technology classes to fun events designed to tap into your creative side.

“We would love to have you make someone smile,” Carolyn Tabor, Program Coordinator for the library, said. “Send a greeting card made especially for them by you! You can learn how to emboss, use dye cuts, rubber stamps and other techniques to create one of a kind cards. All materials are provided for this fun program led by Ms. Robin in Lions B.” The event will be held on February 2 from 2 to 4 PM and registration is required.

Also on February 2, the library will offer computer and smartphone clinics that will provide those who attend individual help with their Windows or MAC computer as well as their Android or Apple Smartphone. Each individual clinic is 30 minutes, and they will be held at 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:00 PM and 12:30 PM. Additional classes will be held on February 16, March 2, and March 16. Friday, February 3 is “National Wear Red Day,” Tabor explained. The library is asking everyone who plans to visit the library that day to wear red in order to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke.

“Another really fun thing we are doing is a Paint Party Saturday with Cat,” Tabor said. “You can paint a beautiful heart that will make a wonderful Valentine’s gift. We are holding it on Saturday February 4 at 11:00 AM and the fee is $15. You do have to pre-register.”

On February 9, Bill Hughes will host Valentine’s Bingo in Lions A at 5:30 PM. There will be many prizes at this event, according to Tabor.

Registration for events can be completed at the library website . For computer classes, call 302-422-8996.