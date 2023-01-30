ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza

BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOWELL, NJ
Utility Bill Just Go Way Up? This Scam Could Be Costing You Thousands In New Jersey

I got slammed and I didn't even know what hit me. My electric bill was over $500 this month. That’s three times higher than normal and nothing has changed with our usage. After a little digging, I realized I’m getting totally ripped off and you may be too. It’s called “slamming” and it is happening all over New Jersey right now. The good news is, you can stop it.
NEW JERSEY STATE
What? Of 200 U.S. towns only 3 in NJ ranked best for cheese-lovers

With the amount of cheese consumed in this state, just in pizza alone, wouldn’t you think that we would have a zillion different great cities for cheese lovers?. According to a new study, only three New Jersey towns were ranked best for cheese lovers. Lawnstarter ranked 200 towns in the U.S. according to cheese access, quality, affordability, and community interest.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Mullica Twp., NJ, Man Facing Animal Cruelty Charges

Authorities say a man from Mullica Township is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after they received a tip that he was not caring for his dogs properly. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 50-year-old John Roblin was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree animal cruelty and two counts of disorderly persons/failure to provide pets with adequate shelter.
MULLICA, NJ
5 Places in South Jersey That Pamper Your Dog

Anyone who has a 4-legged member in their family knows that there are times when our fur babies sometimes feel like they're just another kid in the family. As with our traditional kids, our pups get dirty and sometimes it's just easier letting someone else deal with the challenge of cleaning up our pups.
ABSECON, NJ
Northfield NJ
