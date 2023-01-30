ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 2

Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Extensive Life Sciences Ecosystem Makes Montgomery County Perfect Home for ARPA-H

The newly established Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) will accelerate cutting-edge biomedical and health research, moving discoveries from the laboratory to patients more quickly, sustainably and equitably than ever before. As the agency seeks to remove roadblocks to solving some of the biggest challenges in health today, Montgomery County, Md., is uniquely positioned to support this crucial federal agency and the ideal home for ARPA-H.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

More hate-based graffiti found at two MCPS high schools

Race-based hateful graffiti was discovered at Gaithersburg High School on Wednesday — the first day of Black History Month. It’s the second such instance this past week alone at GHS, according to a statement released by the County Council. A GHS student scribbled the “N” word into the...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

One killed in Maryland crash

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
abc27.com

Changes are coming to an iconic Gettysburg landmark

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Tours Inc. announced earlier on Monday Jan. 30 that they will begin construction on a new Gettysburg Tour Center in the coming weeks. Gettysburg Tours Inc. was formed back in the 1950’s and began offering touring services in and around the historic location of the most monumental civil war battle ever, according to their website. Shortly after its founding, Gettysburg Tours Inc. moved into a new manufactured cabin in the 1960’s, where the business remained for six-decades.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
HANOVER, PA
bethesdamagazine.com

Woman slain in Silver Spring, police say; suspect in custody

A call for a welfare check Wednesday morning at Silver Spring’s Paddington Square Apartments led to officers discovering a deceased woman, the Montgomery County Police Department announced Wednesday. Police have arrested a homicide suspect, they said. Officers responded around 3 a.m. to a call in the 8800 block of...
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Inspector general: DHHS didn’t follow proper emergency procurement procedures

Montgomery County underreported $5 million in spending for emergency food procurements, according to a report released Tuesday by the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General. The underreporting was the result of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services not following proper procurement procedures, including paying vendor invoices before getting signed confirmation goods were received, according to the report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy