Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
Extensive Life Sciences Ecosystem Makes Montgomery County Perfect Home for ARPA-H
The newly established Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) will accelerate cutting-edge biomedical and health research, moving discoveries from the laboratory to patients more quickly, sustainably and equitably than ever before. As the agency seeks to remove roadblocks to solving some of the biggest challenges in health today, Montgomery County, Md., is uniquely positioned to support this crucial federal agency and the ideal home for ARPA-H.
bethesdamagazine.com
More hate-based graffiti found at two MCPS high schools
Race-based hateful graffiti was discovered at Gaithersburg High School on Wednesday — the first day of Black History Month. It’s the second such instance this past week alone at GHS, according to a statement released by the County Council. A GHS student scribbled the “N” word into the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Solar project in Gaithersburg will be county’s large multifamily installation
Solar project in Gaithersburg will be county’s large multifamily installation. It will be at Seneca Village in Gaithersburg, an affordable housing site with 684 apartments in 58 buildings, on a 40-acre site. County officials recently announced a solar array project that will be the largest multifamily project in Montgomery...
dcnewsnow.com
Teenager Says He Stabbed Mother's Boyfriend Who Was Assaulting Her
Police in Fairfax County said they took a teenage boy into custody who said he stabbed his mother's boyfriend. The teenager said the man was assaulting his mother. Medics took the man to the hospital where he died. Teenager Says He Stabbed Mother’s Boyfriend Who Was …. Police in...
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
Virginia Taxpayers Spark Rage Over Nikole Hannah-Jones’ $33,350 Speaking Engagement
A Virginia public library system is reportedly paying 1619 Project creator and anti-racist author Nikole Hannah-Jones over $35,000 dollars for an upcoming, hour-long speaking engagement. According to the Fairfax County Times, the hefty price tag amounted to $589 per minute of Hannah-Jones’ speech, where she will be speaking on themes...
wfmd.com
Frederick City Official Talks About Former Frederick Towne Mall, Local Economy
The owners have proposed the former mall be turned into an entertainment venue. Frederick, Md (KM) What to do about the former Frederick Towne Mall has been a topic of discussion among Frederick City Officials. At one time, the mall, now known as District 40, had JC Penny and Montgomery...
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
One killed in Maryland crash
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
bethesdamagazine.com
Ping-pong, public art and a dog run: Inside plans for two new Silver Spring parks
A new South Silver Spring Park will be constructed at the site of the former National Tire and Battery Building at 1110 East-West Highway in Silver Spring, as another park project currently wraps up construction in Downtown Silver Spring—Gene Lynch Urban Park, located at 8410 Colesville Road. According to...
abc27.com
Changes are coming to an iconic Gettysburg landmark
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Tours Inc. announced earlier on Monday Jan. 30 that they will begin construction on a new Gettysburg Tour Center in the coming weeks. Gettysburg Tours Inc. was formed back in the 1950’s and began offering touring services in and around the historic location of the most monumental civil war battle ever, according to their website. Shortly after its founding, Gettysburg Tours Inc. moved into a new manufactured cabin in the 1960’s, where the business remained for six-decades.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
abc27.com
Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
NBC Washington
‘I'm Only a Kid,' Karon Blake Cried After Being Shot. DC Employee Charged With 13-Year-Old's Murder
The D.C. government employee who shot at 13-year-old Karon Blake as he yelled “I’m only a kid” earlier this month turned himself in Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge, according to court documents and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee. Blake yelled “I’m sorry" and “I am...
cityoflaurel.org
City of Laurel mourns the passing of former Recreation Facility Manager Robin Cooch
Please join Laurel Mayor Craig A. Moe in sending condolences to the family of Ms. Robin Cooch who has passed away. Ms. Cooch joined the City on September 16, 1991, as a Recreation Program Specialist. She worked with instructors for classes and programs. On July 1, 2006, Ms. Cooch became...
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
bethesdamagazine.com
Woman slain in Silver Spring, police say; suspect in custody
A call for a welfare check Wednesday morning at Silver Spring’s Paddington Square Apartments led to officers discovering a deceased woman, the Montgomery County Police Department announced Wednesday. Police have arrested a homicide suspect, they said. Officers responded around 3 a.m. to a call in the 8800 block of...
bethesdamagazine.com
Inspector general: DHHS didn’t follow proper emergency procurement procedures
Montgomery County underreported $5 million in spending for emergency food procurements, according to a report released Tuesday by the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General. The underreporting was the result of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services not following proper procurement procedures, including paying vendor invoices before getting signed confirmation goods were received, according to the report.
Virginia drug dealer sentenced 30 years for causing 6 fentanyl-laced cocaine overdoses at party, 1 deadly
Vaughn was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021, after which police searched his home and car, finding around 60 grams of fentanyl powder and more than $13,500 in cash. Evidence presented at trial showed that Vaughn intentionally added the fentanyl to the cocaine.
Comments / 2