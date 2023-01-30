Read full article on original website
Lane restrictions planned for York County Route 30 bridge
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week. The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m....
Motel 6 in Cumberland County catches on fire
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 was on the scene of a Motel 6 in Cumberland County that caught on fire. Both floors of the motel, which is located on the 300 block of Cumberland Pkwy in Mechanicsburg, caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Multiple fire...
Fire reported in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A large fire has been reported in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County. Pictures from the 1800 block of Cornwall Road showed large plumes of black smoke coming up over the area from what officials say is currently a 1st alarm fire. The cause of...
Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
New Bath and Body Works is coming to Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future. According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Lancaster County road
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed a road in Lancaster County. According to New Holland Police, the three-vehicle crash happened in the vicinity of N. Railroad Ave. at Linden Grove Road in Earl Township. New Holland Police and emergency services are at the scene and...
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
Extermination to start under Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is ready to move ahead with extermination under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city said a rat infestation is a public safety emergency for residents of a homeless encampment, that has been under the bridge for years. In mid-January, the city asked everyone living there to leave.
Case against Lancaster County man in wife’s 1980s cold case death moves forward
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The case against a Lancaster County man in the 1980s cold case death of his wife will move forward after a hearing on Friday. According to a Lancaster County District Attorney’s office spokesperson, Magisterial District Judge William Benner “found sufficient evidence was presented to bound the case” against Jere Bagenstose over to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.
Non-profit opens new Cumberland County location
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes now have their feet firmly planted in the community they serve. New Hope Ministries is opening a new location in New Cumberland, located on Old York Road. The organization has operated a mobile food pantry in the area after the Red Land Food Ministry closed its doors in 2019.
Affordable housing project by Lebanon-based construction company ranks 3rd internationally
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County-based construction company named Arthur Funk & Sons, won third place in an international competition for an affordable housing project they constructed in southeastern Pennsylvania. The affordable housing project which won third place was the Simpson Gardens in Lansdowne, Pa. in Delaware County. According...
Harrisburg Police looking for missing man
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police is looking for a missing 56-year-old man. Phillip Dunn, a 185-pound, six-foot-tall man was last seen in the Midtown area of Harrisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news...
State workers returning in-person a boost for downtown businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Harrisburg businesses took a hit when state employees began working from home during the pandemic. Daily lunch crowds dwindled down, but restaurants are ready for a comeback, now that Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered thousands of state employees to return to the state Capitol in-person.
Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania
Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
Food truck and restaurant rally event is coming back to Cumberland Co.
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally. According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant...
Snow Geese make annual appearance in the Midstate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Punxsutawney Phil may have seen six more weeks of winter, but thousands of birds say otherwise. The sounds of the Snow Geese fill the air at the Middle Creek wildlife management area in both Lancaster and Lebanon Counties. Each year the Snow Geese and...
UPDATE: Missing teen in York County has been found safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Police find missing juvenile in York County. Police in York County are looking for a missing juvenile. The West York Borough Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl, who was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1. She is described as:. 5 feet, 5...
Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people involved in the crash that killed one person near Stuarts Draft on January 29. According to the VSP, a 2016 Ford F-350 was heading south on White Hill Road when it reportedly crossed...
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home....
Harrisburg pet store to host small pet ‘adopt-a-thon’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a post shared on Abrams & Weakley’s Facebook page, the pet store will be hosting a guinea pig, rat, and rabbit adopt-a-thon on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Facebook post stated that the guinea pigs and other small...
