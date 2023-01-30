Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Payments of up to $1200 available to American families - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanWashington State
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
How Much Is Enough? Seattle Salary DemandsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Som DuttSeattle, WA
myedmondsnews.com
‘Our best days are ahead’: Nelson presents 2023 State of City
Residents gathered at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Thursday evening to hear Mayor Mike Nelson’s 2023 State of the City address. Local business owner, restaurateur and Edmonds Multicultural Association trustee Steve Ono opened the event by welcoming the approximately 60 people attending in person, telling some of his story about growing up in Hawaii, and eventually settling in Edmonds where he opened his business and became part of the community.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School District internet still out — no timeline for a fix
As of Friday, the internet outage continues in the Edmonds School District, a spokesperson said. The district said it disabled its internet service on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to minimize potential harm from “suspicious activities” taking place within its network. The district’s technology team reset all student and staff passwords as it launched its investigation Tuesday. But four days later, there is no resolution in sight, district spokesperson Harmony Weinberg said.
myedmondsnews.com
County’s Department of Emergency Management receives prestigious accreditation
Snohomish County’s Department of Emergency Management is one of roughly 30 county-level agencies across the U.S. to have demonstrated excellence and accountability in emergency management. Following a rigorous peer-reviewed process, the department has received accreditation from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP). “We have one of the best emergency...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds scenic: Color at sunrise
myedmondsnews.com
School district celebrates Black Lives Matter Month of Action Feb. 4 at Mountlake Terrace Library
The Edmonds School District is hosting a kick-off celebration for Black Lives Matter Month of Action at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The event, which will be in Spanish and English, will include local leaders reading books, rock painting and other art activities, and book displays from the Sno-Isle and Edmonds School District Libraries.
myedmondsnews.com
Verdant awards $4.3 million in community health grants
The Verdant Health Commission announced Thursday it has awarded $4.3 million in grants to 31 community organizations offering programs and services that address Verdant’s strategic priorities: mental health, health care access and food security. “This funding will ensure that health-elated programming is available and accessible for the community, said...
myedmondsnews.com
Annual Taste Edmonds festival moving to Esperance Park this summer
Food and music festival Taste Edmonds will be moving to Esperance Park for 2023. Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ryan Crowther shared that news with chamber members during the organization’s annual luncheon. In a separate email Thursday, Crowther said that pending receipt of a permit, “we are very excited to move Taste Edmonds to Esperance Park on Aug. 11-13.
myedmondsnews.com
Local lawmakers share their 2023 state legislative priorities
The Washington State 2023 legislative session began Jan. 9 and is scheduled to end April 23. State lawmakers have priorities for which bills they consider most essential, so we asked local legislators about their legislative priorities for the current session. Here are their responses:. District 21 – Edmonds, Lynnwood.
myedmondsnews.com
Bird scene: Yellow-rumped Warbler
The Yellow-rumped Warbler is common in Western Washington, said photographer Dave Govan, who found the bird on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border. “They normally eat berries and insects, but you might also see them buzzing around your yard, happy to peck at some suet,” Govan added.
myedmondsnews.com
VFW Post 8870 announces Freedom Scholarship for graduating HS seniors
VFW Post 8870 is once again offering its Freedom Scholarship to graduating high school seniors. To qualify, a student must have at least one sibling, parent or grandparent who is a U.S. military veteran and must also reside within the boundaries of either the Edmonds or Mukilteo school district. Students who live in school district boundaries but attend private schools or are home schooled are also eligible to apply.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Halibut burger special at Scotty’s Food Truck Friday, Saturday
Scotty’s Food Truck is open this Friday and Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m. at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. This week’s special is a Halibut Burger, with a halibut filet lightly breaded on a brioche bun accompanied by lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce — and a side of French fries.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Love lists
We’ll take any opportunity to celebrate love, especially in a downtown as sweet as ours. This year, we’re doing something extra special: participating shops, restaurants, and businesses who signed up for our Love Lists promotion are not only showcasing something from their business they think you’ll adore, but they’re also highlighting a product or service they hold dear from another downtown business. Look for the window clings around the fountain blocks indicating they threw a hat in the ring (as it were), and scroll on to see who’s crushing on whom.
myedmondsnews.com
Introducing a new column, amplifying ‘The Local Music Scene’
Welcome to the newest monthly column for My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today. “The Local Music Scene” will highlight local music and our fantastic local musicians. Support your local artists and venues!. Here are my top picks for February’s can’t-miss music events. Please email if you want...
