We’ll take any opportunity to celebrate love, especially in a downtown as sweet as ours. This year, we’re doing something extra special: participating shops, restaurants, and businesses who signed up for our Love Lists promotion are not only showcasing something from their business they think you’ll adore, but they’re also highlighting a product or service they hold dear from another downtown business. Look for the window clings around the fountain blocks indicating they threw a hat in the ring (as it were), and scroll on to see who’s crushing on whom.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO