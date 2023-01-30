Read full article on original website
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
fox26houston.com
Toddler hit by car in north Houston, in serious condition reports say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young child is in serious condition after reportedly being hit by a car in north Houston. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County officials say a toddler was struck by a car in the 2300 block of Brea Crest Street near Greenwood Village around 4:58 p.m.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County Jail making changes after state report finds inmate died from lack of medication
Harris County is making procedural changes in the jail after a state report found that medical staff failed to provide medication to an inmate who died last year. Matthew Shelton, 28, was booked into the Harris County Jail on March 22, 2022. Five days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in the jail’s clinic from “diabetic ketoacidosis,” according to his custodial death report.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor says city facing "fiscal cliff", blames Turner administration
HOUSTON - Seven years after back-to-back terms as Houston's second woman and first openly gay Mayor, Annise Parker is offering a mixed review on the performance of her successor, Sylvester Turner. "Sylvester Turner, and we need to give him credit, was able to shore up the pension systems. Bill White...
Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say
The woman told officials she ran down the steps near the bayou to get help after being robbed, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor warns against "demonizing" transgender Texans, drag shows
HOUSTON - Seven years have come and gone since Annise Parker led the City of Houston as mayor. Elected to back-to-back terms, the Rice University graduate and longtime energy analyst shattered a formidable glass ceiling as the first openly LGBT person chosen by voters to run a major American city.
fox26houston.com
Former HPD officer in botched 2019 drug raid has motion to throw out indictments dismissed
HOUSTON - A judge has denied a motion to dismiss former Houston Police Department officer Gerald Goines' case based on prosecutorial misconduct. The judge said on Wednesday he found there was not enough evidence to justify dismissing the case. Goines is accused of murder in the botched drug raid on...
fox26houston.com
Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
fox26houston.com
$1 million bond set for Humble teen accused of killing his mom
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Humble teen accused of killing his mom now has a $1 million dollar bond set by a judge. In October 2022, Tyler Roenz's mother's body was found inside the trunk of the car he crashed during a police chase in Nebraska. The judge also set...
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong case: 'Drop the charges' banner goes up across U.S. 59 in Houston
HOUSTON - There is a new banner across U.S. 59 in Houston calling to "drop the charges" against AJ Armstrong, who is accused of murdering his parents as a teenager in 2016. Drivers traveling north toward Downtown Houston on Monday morning could see the banner hanging from a bridge near Main Street.
13 Investigates: 4 inmate deaths counted at Harris County jail in the month of January
A day after 13 Investigates uncovered a third inmate death behind jail walls, there's word of a fourth, reported on the final day of the month.
fox26houston.com
Thieves targeting Houston Public Libraries
The latest victim of crime in the Houston area just happens to be public libraries. Various Houston Public Libraries locations have been targeted by thieves stealing cash and causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff reports on just how bad the problem is.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
fox26houston.com
3-year-old abused by mother's boyfriend in Harris County, had fractured ribs, more
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County mother was charged after her 3-year-old was abused by her boyfriend. Reports say, Jasmine Salas, 23, was charged with Injury to Child - Omission after she allowed her boyfriend to abuse her 3-year-old daughter on multiple occasions without reporting him. SUGGESTED: Ring doorbell...
fox26houston.com
Confessed Santa Fe shooter remains incompetent to stand trial
SANTA FE, Texas - It'll be at least another year before the confessed Santa Fe High School shooter could stand trial. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. The state hospital where he is being treated says he remains mentally incompetent. A judge is expected to sign...
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County deputies shoot man outside home near Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Texas - An investigation is under way after Montgomery County deputies shot a man outside of a home near Magnolia. The sheriff’s office says the man, who was armed, may have reported himself to 911, and has symptoms of mental health issues. Deputies responded to a disturbance call...
fox26houston.com
Historial toll of redlinng in Houston's sunnyside community
Is this our America? A longtime form of housing discrimination called redlining still harms American families.
Deputy removed from Galena Park ISD after 'inappropriate communications' with student, Pct. 3 says
The deputy was removed from a campus in Galena Park ISD, where the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office has a contractual agreement to provide security throughout the district.
Houston METRO bus stop death under investigation in Chinatown area
Authorities are looking into whether exposure to the 40-degree elements on Thursday played a role.
fox26houston.com
Santa Fe woman arrested after Confederate flag dispute, neighbors at odds on where it flies
SANTA FE, Texas - A Santa Fe woman says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to remove a neighbor's Confederate flag from her parents' property. Rosie Yanas lives next door to her 80 and 90-year-old parents. On the other side of her parents' fence hangs a confederate flag owned by their next-door neighbor on the opposite side.
