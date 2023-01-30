ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Toddler hit by car in north Houston, in serious condition reports say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young child is in serious condition after reportedly being hit by a car in north Houston. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County officials say a toddler was struck by a car in the 2300 block of Brea Crest Street near Greenwood Village around 4:58 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Harris County Jail making changes after state report finds inmate died from lack of medication

Harris County is making procedural changes in the jail after a state report found that medical staff failed to provide medication to an inmate who died last year. Matthew Shelton, 28, was booked into the Harris County Jail on March 22, 2022. Five days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in the jail’s clinic from “diabetic ketoacidosis,” according to his custodial death report.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen

HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
HOUSTON, TX
$1 million bond set for Humble teen accused of killing his mom

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Humble teen accused of killing his mom now has a $1 million dollar bond set by a judge. In October 2022, Tyler Roenz's mother's body was found inside the trunk of the car he crashed during a police chase in Nebraska. The judge also set...
HUMBLE, TX
Thieves targeting Houston Public Libraries

The latest victim of crime in the Houston area just happens to be public libraries. Various Houston Public Libraries locations have been targeted by thieves stealing cash and causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff reports on just how bad the problem is.
HOUSTON, TX
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
Confessed Santa Fe shooter remains incompetent to stand trial

SANTA FE, Texas - It'll be at least another year before the confessed Santa Fe High School shooter could stand trial. The state hospital where he is being treated says he remains mentally incompetent. A judge is expected to sign...
SANTA FE, TX

