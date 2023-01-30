ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers name Dave Roberts' top assistant

The Dodgers announced their 2023 coaching staff this afternoon. The biggest news is the hiring of Danny Lehmann as bench coach, his first time serving as Dave Roberts’ top assistant. Lehmann, 37, is a graduate of Rice University. He spent some time in the Twins’ minor league system, reaching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox acquire Red Sox minor league pitcher of the year

The White Sox acquired right-hander Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for righty Theo Denlinger. Both teams announced the trade, and the White Sox also announced that right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to create roster space. Boston designated German for assignment earlier this week in a...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates, Bryan Reynolds reportedly $50M off in contract talks

Perhaps the biggest offseason storyline in Pittsburgh has been the saga involving center fielder Bryan Reynolds. The All-Star outfielder requested a trade after extension talks between his camp and the Bucs fizzled out in December. Reports suggested the Pirates had offered more than the $70M they guaranteed Ke’Bryan Hayes but the specific numbers under discussion had been unclear.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres prospect Eguy Rosario suffers broken ankle

Padres infield prospect Eguy Rosario suffered a broken ankle during winter ball workouts, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Rosario now faces a lengthy recovery process, as Sanders writes that the infielder won’t be back in action until “midsummer.”. It’s a tough setback for the 23-year-old...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

The Dodgers' outfield gambles

It’s been a fairly quiet offseason by Dodgers’ standards, as they have shied away from the top-of-the-market commitments they’ve embraced in prior years. Los Angeles re-signed Clayton Kershaw, brought in J.D. Martinez, Noah Syndergaard and Shelby Miller on one-year free agent pacts, and acquired Miguel Rojas from the Marlins to bolster their middle infield depth. They watched Trea Turner, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Cody Bellinger depart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MLB reliever Jharel Cotton signs with NPB team

The Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball announced last week they’ve signed right-hander Jharel Cotton for the 2023 season. The team also announced the previously-reported acquisition of former Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel. Reports out of Japan first emerged in December the Buffaloes were in discussions with Cotton, a client of The Legacy Agency.
MINNESOTA STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Longtime reliever Jake McGee announces retirement

Longtime MLB reliever Jake McGee is retiring, he tells Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The 36-year-old said he’ll return to Tropicana Field at some point next season to celebrate his time with the Rays’ organization. “I feel like it’s kind of the right time,” McGee said....
TAMPA, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers, Matt Andriese Agree To Minor League Deal

The Dodgers and veteran righty Matt Andriese are in agreement on a minor league contract, as first indicated on the transaction log at MLB.com. The Beverly Hills Sports Council client will return stateside after spending the 2022 campaign with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball. Andriese, 33,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds Sign Jason Vosler To Minor League Deal

The Reds announced Wednesday that they’ve signed corner infielder Jason Vosler to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training. He’s a client of All Bases Covered Sports Management. The deal with Vosler comes not long after the infielder looked to have signed a similar pact with the Mariners, only to be released a few days later. Cincinnati also confirmed its previously reported minor league deal with utilityman Chad Pinder.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres promote former bench coach Ryan Christenson to associate manager

The Padres announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season this afternoon. There are a few shakeups for Bob Melvin’s second season leading the San Diego dugout. Ryan Christenson has been given the title of associate manager. The 48-year-old joined Melvin in making the jump from the A’s to the Padres last offseason. Christenson had been Melvin’s bench coach in Oakland from 2018-21 and took on that same role for his first season in San Diego. He now earns a bump in title to associate manager, though his position as Melvin’s top lieutenant seems unchanged.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins VP of player personnel Mike Radcliff dies of cancer

Twins vice president of player personnel Mike Radcliff died Friday following a three-plus-year battle with cancer, the organization announced. He was 66 years old. “The Minnesota Twins today mourn the loss of Mike Radcliff,” the franchise said in a statement. “Mike was the heart and soul of our scouting department for over 30 years, a man who was beloved and respected by staff, players, fellow scouts, agents and his peers alike. One of baseball’s most revered talent evaluators, his character, work ethic, kindness and sense of humor set the tone for our player development and evaluation processes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Sorting through the Orioles' rotation options

The Orioles headed into the winter intent on adding a pair of veterans to the rotation, and while there was a substantial layoff between their first and second additions, with Kyle Gibson signing a one-year deal back on Dec. 5 and Cole Irvin not joining the staff until last Friday’s trade. That gives the O’s a pair of veterans who are plenty capable of eating up innings while still also leaving a fairly wide-open window for several younger arms to pitch their way into the team’s plans.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners agree to three-year extension with Dylan Moore

The Mariners and infielder/outfielder Dylan Moore are in agreement on a three-year extension to avoid arbitration, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. Moore will earn $8.875M over the course of the pact, with escalators that could push his earnings beyond $9M. There are no options in the contract. This deal buys out his two remaining arbitration seasons and one free agent year.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

