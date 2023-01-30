Read full article on original website
Related
NME
The Damned announce new album ‘Darkadelic’, share new single ‘The Invisible Man’
The Damned have revealed that a new album is on the way, titled ‘Darkadelic’. Announced yesterday (February 3), the outfit marked the news by sharing a single from the forthcoming record, ‘The Invisible Man’. Staying true to their punk rock roots, the song opens with blazing drums and fuzzy guitars before changing pace about midway through. Here, they introduce gothic keys and erratic timings, with eerie vocals giving way to maniacal laughter.
NME
Judas Priest share update after cancelled Ozzy Osbourne tour
Judas Priest have shared an update after Ozzy Osbourne’s revealed he could no longer tour due to his ongoing recovery from an accident. The Prince of Darkness cancelled all his upcoming shows and said it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
NME
Listen to Glorilla’s fierce new track, ‘Internet Trolls’
Glorilla has shared a new track today (February 3) called ‘Internet Trolls’ – check it out below. The 23-year-old rapper, who’s from Memphis, Tennessee, features in this year’s NME 100 – a round-up of the essential emerging acts for 2023. Her latest single follows...
NME
Madonna does viral ‘Wednesday’ dance and pays tribute to Lady Gaga on TikTok
Madonna has joined in with the viral TikTok trend started by Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. The Queen of Pop is the latest celebrity to recreate the titular character’s dance from episode four of the TV show, set to Lady Gaga‘s 2011 hit ‘Bloody Mary’. The...
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ star Nick Offerman swore off gaming due to ‘Banjo-Kazooie’
The Last Of Us star Nick Offerman hasn’t actually played a video game in over 25 years, due to Banjo-Kazooie. Offerman broke hearts earlier this week with his celebrated portrayal of Bill in the HBO adaptation of the iconic video game but during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, he revealed he wasn’t much of a gamer.
NME
Future, Missy Elliott, Glorilla, and more to perform during Grammy’s hip-hop celebration
Future, Missy Elliott, Glorilla and more are set to perform during this week’s Grammy’s tribute to 50 years of hip-hop. Earlier this week, Questlove revealed that he’s co-curated the tribute in a new announcement video released on January 31, teasing that he’d been working on the tribute with some of the “biggest names” in hip-hop.
NME
‘Knockout City’ is closing down in June
Knockout City is going offline forever this summer. The PvP multiplayer dodgeball game, which launched under the EA Originals banner in 2021, will no longer be playable as of June 6, 2023. A PC-only “private server version”, however, will allow the game to “live on forever”.
NME
Donald Glover’s new TV show is like a “sister to ‘Atlanta'”, inspired by Beyoncé and Martin Scorsese
Donald Glover has announced details about his next TV project after Atlanta called Swarm, which is inspired by Martin Scorsese. The Amazon Prime Video series follows the story of Dre (played by Dominique Fishback), a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star. According to Vanity Fair, the source of Dre’s obsession shares similarities with Beyoncé.
NME
The Sherlocks unveil details of new album, ‘People Like Me & You’
The Sherlocks have today (February 3) unveiled details of their new album, ‘People Like Me & You’. The band’s fourth album will arrive on August 11 and you can pre-order it here. The band have previewed the album with new single, ‘Sirens’, which you can listen to...
NME
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kick off first tour in six years
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their first tour in six years with a mammoth 28-song set in Tampa, Florida yesterday (February 1). Opening with ‘No Surrender’, Springsteen and the band ran through some of their greatest hits alongside newer material from their 2020 album ‘Letter To You’ over the course of almost three hours.
NME
Ashton Kutcher apologises for not recognising Harry Styles at karaoke
Ashton Kutcher has jokingly apologised to Harry Styles for not recognising him at a karaoke party. In an interview with Esquire, Kutcher shared his go-to karaoke story in which he failed to recognise Styles after he sang an ABBA song. “There’s an extraordinarily well known singer, that is maybe the...
NME
David Byrne has shared a “Music for Valentines” playlist
David Byrne‘s latest instalment of his monthly playlist series has a Valentines theme. The Talking Heads frontman has featured the likes of Billie Eilish, The 1975, SZA, Rosalia and FINNEAS in the playlist, though not all of its songs are love songs. Instead, Byrne explained they are mostly his general recent discoveries.
NME
Dave Stewart mentee Faye Fantarrow shares single ‘AWOL’
Faye Fantarrow, the singer-songwriter who is being mentored by Eurythmics‘ Dave Stewart, has shared new single ‘AWOL’ – check it out below. The song comes from the Sunderland artist’s debut EP of the same title, which is set for release next Friday (February 10) via Stewart’s label Bay Street Records, which he signed her to in 2021.
NME
Simon Cowell has head set on fire during ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ audition
Simon Cowell recently had his head set on fire during a contestant’s Britain’s Got Talent audition. The talent mogul and judge was reportedly brought up on stage by a mute and masked magician auditioning for the competition who put a hood over Cowell’s head. The magician reportedly...
NME
The Weeknd announces ‘Live At SoFi Stadium’ concert special
The Weeknd has shared details of a new concert special called Live At SoFi Stadium. The pop star is treating fans to a recorded special of his recent stint at the Inglewood, California stadium as part of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour. Fans can watch the special...
NME
Here’s how to hear Paramore’s ‘This Is Why’ early
Are offering the chance for fans to hear their new album early at select indie record stores around the world. The band have teamed up with independent record stores in Europe, North America, Latin America and Australia to let fans hear ‘This Is Why’, which is out on February 10, before it is released. All of the events are free to attend.
NME
“Weird Al” biopic finally getting Australian streaming release months after he encouraged fans to pirate it
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is finally getting an official Australian streaming release, months after “Weird Al” Yankovic himself encouraged local fans to pirate the film. The Daniel Radcliffe-starring biopic satire will be available to stream in Australia via Paramount+ on March 2, a week before Yankovic himself...
NME
Bella Ramsey has finally started playing ‘The Last Of Us’
The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey has revealed that they’ve finally started playing the video game which the hit HBO series was based on. In an interview last year, Ramsey [who plays Ellie in HBO’s The Last Of Us] revealed that they were “encouraged” not to play the iconic video game.
NME
Doja Cat says wants to make a hardcore punk record one day
Doja Cat has revealed that she wants to make a hardcore punk record one day. In a new interview with Variety, Doja explained that she wants to explore punk as a genre more in the hop to make an all-out hardcore punk album one day. “This is the manic part....
NME
‘The Day Before’ fans aren’t impressed with long-awaited gameplay trailer
Fntastic shared new footage of The Day Before for the first time since 2021 yesterday (February 2), but fans weren’t impressed. Earlier this year, Fntastic promised a gameplay reveal trailer for The Day Before would be released in January. However, developers postponed both the launch of the game and the premier of the trailer due to legal issues that stemmed from Fntastic forgetting to trademark the name of their game.
Comments / 0