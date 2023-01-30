ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

THV11

Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas

SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas road crews hope for help from the sun on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas road crews are hoping for some help from the sun on Friday. Drivers need to be aware that icy patches may have developed overnight, especially on bridges and overpasses, Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. Southern Arkansas will likely have the worst...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Entergy Arkansas statewide winter storm update

The final line of severe winter weather and freezing rain produced ice of up to half an inch within areas in the southern region of Arkansas, Entergy Arkansas said in a statement Thursday night. The ice storm resulted in approximately 53,000 customer outages at the peak on Thursday morning. Currently...
ARKANSAS STATE
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
Power 95.9

Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings

Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
TEXARKANA, TX
KATV

Road to Miss Arkansas 2023: Miss Johnson County Tara Ross

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Johnson County Tara Ross is heading to the Miss Arkansas Competition for the first time. The Lamar native will do a flag twirling routine to the song "River" for her talent. Ross graduates from Arkansas Tech University in May with a major in Ag...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

ARDOT speaks on current road conditions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away. Region 8 News spoke with District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on current road conditions. You can view the interview above. You can find...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Please, welcome back the sun today

The clouds from this week’s ice storm cleared out overnight. Some fog, however, has formed in the Ouachitas as the clouds cleared. But there will be sunshine today and temperatures will be close to 40° at Noon in Little Rock. Then, Little Rock will have a high of 44° this afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

How much ice is coming Wednesday night?

ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
ARKANSAS STATE
