Most central Arkansas students set to return to school on Friday
With above-freezing temperatures melting the ice, central Arkansas school systems are planning for in-person classes to resume Friday.
Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas
SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
KHBS
Arkansas road crews hope for help from the sun on Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas road crews are hoping for some help from the sun on Friday. Drivers need to be aware that icy patches may have developed overnight, especially on bridges and overpasses, Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. Southern Arkansas will likely have the worst...
magnoliareporter.com
Entergy Arkansas statewide winter storm update
The final line of severe winter weather and freezing rain produced ice of up to half an inch within areas in the southern region of Arkansas, Entergy Arkansas said in a statement Thursday night. The ice storm resulted in approximately 53,000 customer outages at the peak on Thursday morning. Currently...
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
Entergy Arkansas warns of text scam about power outages
Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning customers of a recent text scam.
KHBS
Road crews in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley give update on conditions
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas road crews have continued to treat streets and highways while seeing a final round of sleet and freezing rain in the River Valley. The Arkansas Department of Transportation's focus has shifted primarily to the River Valley and central Arkansas. Sebastian County:. Sebastian County officials...
The list of central Arkansas businesses, services shut down for winter weather
Multiple services are closing operations in central Arkansas due to the winter weather.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for one last round of wintry weather this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of northern Arkansas until noon on Thursday. The counties include:. Baxter, Ark. Benton, Ark. Boone, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Fulton, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Marion,...
KATV
Road to Miss Arkansas 2023: Miss Johnson County Tara Ross
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Johnson County Tara Ross is heading to the Miss Arkansas Competition for the first time. The Lamar native will do a flag twirling routine to the song "River" for her talent. Ross graduates from Arkansas Tech University in May with a major in Ag...
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
Kait 8
ARDOT speaks on current road conditions
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away. Region 8 News spoke with District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on current road conditions. You can view the interview above. You can find...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Please, welcome back the sun today
The clouds from this week’s ice storm cleared out overnight. Some fog, however, has formed in the Ouachitas as the clouds cleared. But there will be sunshine today and temperatures will be close to 40° at Noon in Little Rock. Then, Little Rock will have a high of 44° this afternoon.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Warning extended until noon Thursday
A third round of wintry weather is likely later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning after a first round dropped sleet & freezing rain Monday night and a more potent second round adding ice Tuesday afternoon.
5newsonline.com
How much ice is coming Wednesday night?
ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
Weather Blog: Threat of icing going down for most
Thousands of Arkansans without power during ice storm
This week’s ice storm left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Thursday morning.
ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
THV11
