Loris country artist highlights his father's career in award-winning music video

4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
WonderWorks Offering Sensory Day in FebruaryPJ@SCDDSNMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
WYFF4.com
Legend of South Carolina's Lizard Man lives (and eats) at Harry and Harry Too
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The next time you're on the way to the beach, consider taking a fun and filling side trip to a South Carolina spot that honors one of the state's weirdest legends. Harry & Harry Too is a restaurant just off of Interstate 20 before Florence that...
myhorrynews.com
Conway parents hope to keep son's legacy alive through math and science scholarship
Every aspect of it. His family. His friends. His Catholic faith. His academics. Stec was an exceptional person in and out of the classroom. He took the time to be the glue that held his friend group together, while also maintaining excellent grades. Stec, 20, died Jan. 14 in a...
wpde.com
New movie studio to open in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Dalton Pictures is opening a new movie studio in Loris!. Construction has been in progress for two years behind paper-backed windows of multiple buildings on Main Street, according to the press release. Complete renovations which include complete demolition from floors to roofs building out of...
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
myhorrynews.com
'We got more dogs': CCU announces latest football commitments
To describe the players Coastal Carolina has signed to this point in new coach Tim Beck’s first recruiting class, new CCU defensive coordinator Craig Naivar went back more than a decade in Chanticleers football history. “We went to a lot of different avenues to find guys. . . ....
myhorrynews.com
High school notebook: Second half of HCS stadium improvements underway
When Tony Heilbronn was hired to take over the top athletics spot at North Myrtle Beach in 2021, he knew Horry County Schools was close to approving a district-wide synthetic turf project that would improve the Chiefs’ multi-use stadium. Now, he’s mere months away from seeing the project not...
kiss951.com
Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?
Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
Crews back on the water Thursday to look for missing boater Tyler Doyle
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search is continuing Thursday for missing boater Tyler Doyle, who disappeared a week ago while duck hunting near the north jetty in North Myrtle Beach. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said it will have a crew out again on Thursday looking for the 23-year-old man. “Today [Wednesday] we […]
myhorrynews.com
Where will they go? Arrests of homeless in Myrtle Beach rise as housing options decrease
It was only 10 a.m., but Dawn Settle was struggling to stay awake. Unable to evade police the night before, she had wandered around downtown in the dark until the sun rose on Plyler Park and she could relax without the threat of arrest. She spread her blanket in a...
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another […]
myhorrynews.com
Administrator of the Month December 2022
The December Panera Bread Administrator of the Month is Julia Greene Long, assistant principal of Palmetto Bays Elementary School. Long was nominated for Administrator of the Month because of her hardworking demeanor and the way she promotes positive energy throughout the school. Originally from Sumter, South Carolina, Long and her...
Woman sneaks lighter into Myrtle Beach jail, sets toilet paper on fire, warrant says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach police is facing an arson charge after allegedly starting a small fire at the city jail. According to an arrest warrant, Shanen Denise Grate, 39, sneaked a lighter into a jail cell on Friday and set a roll of toilet paper on fire. […]
Dillon County authorities investigate shootout, crash in Newtown community
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County authorities are investigating after a shootout and vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community. It all began when someone in a car shot at a home, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. That prompted someone inside the home to return fire. […]
WMBF
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant may be opening in just a month. Just a few days before the new year, Winna’s Kitchen was flooded after a water heater above the restaurant burst. It forced the owners to close their doors temporarily. The owners...
This South Carolina entrepreneur is giving away millions
Recently I have been writing a series of news stories focusing on people who give back generously to local organizations. We all need to read positive news, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
columbuscountynews.com
Tabor City Man Needs Heart and Prayers
A family in Tabor City is desperately seeking prayers and a heart for their patriarch. Gregory Cartrette has devoted his life to preaching despite the heart condition he's had since birth. The surgeries to fix it began when he was born, and throughout the years, doctors have made four attempts to get the organ in working order. Cartrette now sits in the Duke Medical Center in the ICU suffering from congestive heart failure and waiting for a transplant.
wpde.com
Murrells Inlet woman gives back to Myrtle Beach High School students
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A Murrells Inlet woman wants to make sure local high school students can get gowns for prom. Christine Nelson is collecting dresses for high school girls who may not be able to afford their own. Her mom Joan originally started the collection drive nine...
tourcounsel.com
Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
myhorrynews.com
It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive
It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
