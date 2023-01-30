ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

Loris country artist highlights his father's career in award-winning music video

By Hannah Strong Oskin hannah.oskin@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

New movie studio to open in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Dalton Pictures is opening a new movie studio in Loris!. Construction has been in progress for two years behind paper-backed windows of multiple buildings on Main Street, according to the press release. Complete renovations which include complete demolition from floors to roofs building out of...
LORIS, SC
myhorrynews.com

'We got more dogs': CCU announces latest football commitments

To describe the players Coastal Carolina has signed to this point in new coach Tim Beck’s first recruiting class, new CCU defensive coordinator Craig Naivar went back more than a decade in Chanticleers football history. “We went to a lot of different avenues to find guys. . . ....
CONWAY, SC
kiss951.com

Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?

Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Administrator of the Month December 2022

The December Panera Bread Administrator of the Month is Julia Greene Long, assistant principal of Palmetto Bays Elementary School. Long was nominated for Administrator of the Month because of her hardworking demeanor and the way she promotes positive energy throughout the school. Originally from Sumter, South Carolina, Long and her...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Tabor City Man Needs Heart and Prayers

A family in Tabor City is desperately seeking prayers and a heart for their patriarch. Gregory Cartrette has devoted his life to preaching despite the heart condition he's had since birth. The surgeries to fix it began when he was born, and throughout the years, doctors have made four attempts to get the organ in working order. Cartrette now sits in the Duke Medical Center in the ICU suffering from congestive heart failure and waiting for a transplant.
TABOR CITY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive

It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy