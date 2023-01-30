‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star Keyla Monterroso Mejia just snagged her own series on Netflix

Keyla Monterroso Mejia stole our hearts in Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and Quinta Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary.”

The Los Angeles native explained how grateful she was to Brunson for giving her the opportunity to be on the Emmy-Award-winning comedy.

“She gave me an opportunity to be on ‘Abbott’ and that also completely did so much for me,” she told KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “I’ve been really lucky to work with really kind people, who are just so successful and great at what they do and it’s a bit wonderful.”

Things are looking bright for the actress as she snagged her own series on Netflix. It’s the coming-of-age comedy, “Freeridge.”

“Freeridge” premieres Feb. 2 on Netflix.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 30, 2023.

