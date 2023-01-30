Only Florida Resident Hippopotamus turns 63. A crowd of several hundred people gathered at the Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park on Friday, January 27th, to sing “Happy Birthday” to Lu the hippo. What started many years ago as a small party has become an annual celebration for Lu, the park’s only Hippopotamus. Lu also happens to be the park’s oldest resident. Friday marked Lu’s 63rd birthday, and he seemed to be enjoying his senior status. Lu has already exceeded the normal life expectancy of a hippo, which is less than 60 years. Lu was born in San Diego in 1960 and found himself in his new home in the Homosassa Park in 1964. Lu even had his brush with fame, landing recurring roles in the TV series “Daktari!”, which aired on CBS from 1966 – 1969, and “Cowboy in Africa” (1967-1968). The 3500-pound giant quickly became a favorite of both young and old.

