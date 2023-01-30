Read full article on original website
hernandosun.com
Central Defeats Weeki Wachee 6-5 in District Semis
In an intense battle of back-and-forth possession between Central High School (5-8-2) and Weeki Wachee High School (6-8-4), The Bears secured a 6-5 win in Monday’s semi-finals match over The Hornets. With Central taking an early lead of 3-1 in the first half, Weeki Wachee fought back to tie...
hernandosun.com
Lady Sharks chomp the Cobras in district basketball tournament
The Nature Coast Tech Sharks Varsity Girls Basketball team (13-7) defeated the Hudson Cobras (2-19) by a dominating 52-12 margin at the Shark Tank on Tuesday night. This neutral playoff game was a part of the 2023 Girls Basketball District Tournaments – 4A District 9. Coming into the matchup, not only did the teams’ records stand in stark contrast to one another, but Nature Coast and its team leaders led the Cobras in points, rebounds, assists, and steals per game. The Sharks also fared far better against common opponents than the visitors in black and red, going 7-5 as opposed to 2-11 versus those teams. The underdogs from Hudson had hoped to steal a victory at the Shark Tank, but Nature Coast Head Coach Emily Gore’s squad took care of business at home after a somewhat sluggish start.
fox13news.com
Lakewood senior signs with Ole Miss after just first football season
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - With pen put to paper, Chamberlain Campbell was officially an Ole Miss Rebel. "Never in my wildest dreams would I think it would progress to this," said the Lakewood High School senior defensive end. It was a signing day that Campbell truly never believed would come...
hernandosun.com
Happy Birthday To Lu!
Only Florida Resident Hippopotamus turns 63. A crowd of several hundred people gathered at the Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park on Friday, January 27th, to sing “Happy Birthday” to Lu the hippo. What started many years ago as a small party has become an annual celebration for Lu, the park’s only Hippopotamus. Lu also happens to be the park’s oldest resident. Friday marked Lu’s 63rd birthday, and he seemed to be enjoying his senior status. Lu has already exceeded the normal life expectancy of a hippo, which is less than 60 years. Lu was born in San Diego in 1960 and found himself in his new home in the Homosassa Park in 1964. Lu even had his brush with fame, landing recurring roles in the TV series “Daktari!”, which aired on CBS from 1966 – 1969, and “Cowboy in Africa” (1967-1968). The 3500-pound giant quickly became a favorite of both young and old.
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
fox13news.com
Steven Lorenzo case: Confessed killer to learn his fate 2 decades after Seminole Heights double murder
TAMPA, Fla. - For nearly 20 years the families and friends of murder victims Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz have begged for justice, and it looks like their wait may soon be over as confessed killer Steven Lorenzo heads back to a Tampa courtroom to learn his fate. After years...
Chef Melissa 'Melly' Gardner previews Coasis, her new Seminole Heights bar and restaurant
It's opening out of the former London Heights British Pub space later this month.
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom sentenced in post-game parking lot attack
A South Sumter football mom has been sentenced in a post-game parking lot attack. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 60 hours of community service after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery.
Pasco County Festivals February 2023
Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
fox35orlando.com
Watch: New video shows drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured 11
LAKELAND, Fla. - New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured eleven people this week. The shooting happened along North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Officers believe they found the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video driving by when gunshots rang out, but they're still searching for the four suspects who were inside.
Hillsborough woman born, raised in historic Bealsville community celebrates 105th birthday
PLANT CITY, Fla. — One native Hillsborough County woman celebrated her 105th birthday last week in Plant City. Leola McDonald was born on Jan. 17, 1918, and was raised in Hillsborough County's historic Bealsville community. The community was settled in late 1865 by former slaves from nearby plantations. "Ms....
995qyk.com
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida
A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
abandonedspaces.com
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
Mysuncoast.com
Tampa man wins $1 million playing Powerball
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has won a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 10, 2022. Ronald Carlson, 62 of Tampa, matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number. Carlson purchased his $1 million-winning Powerball ticket...
10NEWS
Big changes coming to popular area in downtown St. Pete
We're talking about the Sundial. The groups behind it say they plan to update the courtyard with a large outdoor bar and more green space for you to hang out.
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Tampa road for several hours
Part of E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa is closed due to a "serious crash" near I-275.
Health of Weeki Wachee Springs should improve after water plant's closure
Officials in Hernando County closed the Spring Hill Water Reclamation Facility during a Tuesday ceremony.
flcourier.com
Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11
LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
