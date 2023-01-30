Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is known for its notable rappers. Now, one Memphis rapper is gaining traction on TikTok. He’s seen around the city in his mobile “candy car.” Some call him the “candy man rapper.”. “I actually sell bananas and tater chips,” Cash Out...
wtvy.com
Health professional talks injustice trauma after release of Tyre Nichols video
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the disturbing footage of Tyre Nichols’ fatal confrontation with Memphis police continues to circulate online, many are feeling a range of emotions from anger and sadness to fear and frustration. The graphic content in the Tyre Nichols video released just days ago is raising...
Nashvillians attend, reflect on the funeral of Tyre Nichols
His funeral was on Wednesday and activists’ groups around Middle Tennessee attended. The funeral was broadcasted, and there wasn’t a dry eye in sight at Tyre Nichols’s funeral in Memphis.
Tyre Nichols Was NOT In A Relationship With Memphis Cops Ex
In January Tyre was brutally beaten the later died in a hospital at the hands of 5 Ex-Memphis Police ‘Scorpion Squad’ officers. After view the video the biggest question was why would 5 black officers beat another black man that did not seem to be resisting and the traffic stop looked aggressive from jump.
abc17news.org
Another Memphis police officer terminated, two first responders suspended in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
Another Memphis police officer has been fired and two first responders had their licenses suspended following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month, officials announced Friday. The former police officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of his duties for violating multiple departmental policies, including personal conduct and truthfulness,...
Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday. MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene. Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
Residents on edge after woman stabbed downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at a downtown Memphis apartment complex are on high alert after police say a woman was stabbed multiple times while getting groceries out of her car earlier this week. WREG spoke with several women who said this is just too close for comfort. These women are terrified because the man responsible for […]
Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis
Here are multiple live-streaming options to watch Tyre Nichols' funeral as it happens at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. The post Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
Tyre Nichols Death: Up To 20 Hours Of Police Footage Has Yet To Be Released
Up to 20 hours of footage capturing the events surrounding the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols has yet to be released, Shelby County prosecutor Steven Mulroy said.
Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
Tyre Nichols’ stepfather addresses rumors at prayer vigil
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The father of Tyre Nichols, Rodney Wells, took time on Monday to address what he is calling rumors. “My son was not messing around with one of the officer’s wives. That’s just a rumor,” said Wells. Wells addressed a crowd of protestors at...
State board suspends two Memphis EMTs after Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Fire Department EMTs who were fired for failing to aid Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police had their licenses suspended Friday. The Emergency Medical Services Board called an emergency meeting in Nashville to rule on license suspensions for EMT Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and EMT Robert Long. Sandridge and […]
WSPY NEWS
Aurora chief of police says there is no justification for death of man at the hands of Memphis police
Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross says there is no justification for the death of Tyre Nichols in January at the hands of five Memphis police officers who are now facing second degree murder charges. Cross spoke about it in a letter to the community earlier this week. Cross acknowledges...
actionnews5.com
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
WHNT-TV
Policing Back in the Spotlight After Tyre Nichols’ Death | Feb. 1, 2023. 5:30 a.m.
North Alabama advocates are struggling to come to grips with the Memphis Police Department’s display of force that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Policing Back in the Spotlight After Tyre Nichols’ …. North Alabama advocates are struggling to come to grips with the Memphis Police...
Suspects break into Metro by T-Mobile store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a phone store was broken into overnight. According to MPD, a little before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business burglary at 1578 Getwell Road. The suspects fled the scene before officers got there. At this time, police have no description of the suspects. WREG’s Wendy […]
Body found on Jackson Avenue in Nutbush
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call Thursday and found an unresponsive man on Jackson Avenue. Police confirmed that a man was found on the 3700 block of Jackson in Nutbush around 2:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. This is a developing story and will be […]
Long-time friend returns favor to Vietnam veteran after house fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County man has faced some recent struggles, but now he’s getting some help from a dear friend. Bob Beanblossom is from Ohio. As a child, he enjoyed photography. In college, he studied oceanography and later served as an Aviation Electronics Expert in the Navy. He’s a veteran of the Vietnam […]
Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
Memphis Zoo Giant Panda “Le Le” dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the Memphis Zoo’s Giant Pandas has died, zoo officials announced on Friday, February 3, 2023. The Zoo said Le Le died at the age of 25. A spokesperson for the Memphis Zoo said the Giant Panda died “unexpectedly” on February 1, 2023.
