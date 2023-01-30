Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Nordic Ski Sampler Event Open Through February 14th
(KNSI) — There are just a few days left to get in on the Stearns Nordic Ski Sampler event. There are four parks to ski and sample. After skiing each park, participants can register their names in a prize drawing. Prizes include a Quarry Park annual parking pass, gift cards to Revolution Cycle & Ski or Fitzharris Ski & Sport and Wildwood Ranch maple syrup.
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Mining Ordinance Update Ready For Planning Commission
(KNSI) – Waite Park is nearing a final draft of new mining regulations, with the hope of having the ordinance approved by the city council by the end of this month. Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says a public hearing held on Thursday gave residents one last chance to provide input. Noerenberg says Waite Park had to extend the current moratorium last fall because industry representatives and landowners spoke out against a setback near Quarry Park included in the initial revisions.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County License Center Tweaking Hours
(KNSI) – Stearns County License Center West in Waite Park is shifting its hours. The drive-thru will revert to opening at 8:00 a.m. each weekday. It had been starting service a half hour earlier since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic because the lobby was closed to the general public. The drive-thru is scheduled to close at 5:00 p.m.
knsiradio.com
Heat Lamp Suspected Source of Brockway Township Fire
(KNSI) — A heat lamp is believed to be the cause of a fire in Brockway Township Tuesday night. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in at 11:00 p.m. The 29-year-old owner said his detached garage and shop was on fire. The St. Stephen Fire...
knsiradio.com
67 Year Old Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash
(KNSI) — A 67-year-old man died after a snowmobile crash in Kandiyohi County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the crash in Lake Andrew Township just west of New London at about 2:45. They found the man, now identified as Ronald Dilley of Pennock, lying on the ground next to his sled.
voiceofalexandria.com
Teen is injured in crash with semi in central Minnesota
(Avon, MN)—One person is injured following a crash along Interstate 94 in central Minnesota Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi and a car were both traveling eastbound when they collided near Avon in Stearns County. Officials say the car went into the median and rolled coming to a rest on the driver's side. Officials say the driver of the car, Amanda Gielen, 17, of Avon, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
lakesarearadio.net
Hutchinson Teen Wins New Truck With 9.75 lb Walleye At Brained Ice Fishing Tournament
BRAINERD, MN (KDLM) – Despite Saturday’s freezing temperatures, nearly 12,000 ice fishermen made their way to Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake near Brainerd for the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Since 1991, the tournament has raised more than $4.5 million dollars for 75 different charities and non-profits.
knsiradio.com
Local Fifth Grader Chosen to Write for National Kids Magazine
(KNSI) — A Sartell student is one of only 12 in the country picked as a junior council member for a national kids’ news magazine. Riverview Intermediate School fifth-grader Madison Evans recently learned she would be writing with and learning from the professionals at The Week Junior. Madison told KNSI News how she reacted upon learning she made the cut. “The second I found out I was in it, I ran around my entire house and did laps.”
Snowmobiler, 67, killed in crash near New London-Spicer
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 67-year-old man is dead following an snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township, which is east of New London and Spicer.Deputies found the victim next to a brand-new Ski-Doo sled, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name will be released at a later time.
willmarradio.com
Two arrested after SWAT Team bust in Clara City
(Clara City MN-) On Thursday the Chippewa and Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Offices executed a search warrant in Clara City. The case originated in Kandiyohi County. The deputies were assisted by members of CEE-6 Regional Gang and Drug Task Force and The West Central SWAT Team. Stolen property and drugs were found inside the home at 614 1st Street in Clara City, and two people were arrested.
Community steps up for dog found shot in Douglas County
No owners have come forward for a dog found shot near Garfield, Minnesota last week — but that doesn't mean the pup isn't receiving lots of love. An online fundraiser to support the dog's ongoing medical care has raised over $6,500. "Our hearts are broken for this sweet dog,"...
knsiradio.com
Mental Health Exam Ordered for St. Cloud Man Accused of Setting Apartment on Fire
(KNSI) – A Stearns County judge has ordered an arson suspect to undergo a mental health exam to see if he is competent to stand trial. The case was suspended against 35-year-old Reiss Atterbury while officials evaluate his mental capacity. The St. Cloud man pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree arson on Thursday. He allegedly set his apartment on fire on January 12th, in the 4000 block of 12th Street North.
myklgr.com
Montevideo residents injured in crash on icy Chippewa County roads Friday
Several people were injured Friday morning in a crash on icy Chippewa County roads. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 27, Henri Ariel Lopez Palazios, age 28, of Montevideo, was driving a Chevrolet pickup westbound on Highway 23. At the same time, Meryl Marlene Kuechle, age 20, of Eden Valley, was eastbound on the same road.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman is injured in a crash near Sauk Centre on slippery roadways
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a spinout along I-94 late last week has sent a central Minnesota woman to the hospital. According to the report, Beverly Berg, 49, of Sauk Centre was driving westbound along I-94 near when she hit the median and ended up in the right ditch. Berg was reportedly taken to CentraCare in Sauk Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
Missing man found dead in Motley, no foul play suspected
MOTLEY, Minn. -- Authorities in Morrison County are investigating after a missing man was found dead over the weekend.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Jorge Sandoval Jr., 33, was reported missing on Saturday and was later located deceased in Motley. His body was discovered in a ditch near the intersection of First Avenue North and Morrison Street East. No foul play is suspected and there are no public safety concerns at this time, the sheriff's office said. The death is under investigation.
voiceofalexandria.com
Phony money is reportedly found in the area
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking area business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Officials say in the last week, a local bar received $500 in fake $100 bills. The fake money was reportedly used while buying pull tabs. Authorities say if you’re not sure how to tell if money is counterfeit, there are several resources available online which will help you find out if money is fake or not.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust
Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
knsiradio.com
Two Arrested After Police Intercept Package Allegedly Containing Fentanyl Headed for Waite Park
(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it intercepted a package containing thousands of fentanyl pills headed for a home in Waite Park. A press release from the VOTF says it was working with the Postal Inspector on an investigation into fentanyl being shipped here through the mail. On Thursday, they stopped the package with approximately 2,300 pills inside. A search warrant was executed at an address in the 800 block of 7th Street South with the help of the St. Cloud SWAT team. Inside, they say there were several adults and young children.
Comments / 0