Corner Gallery in Ukiah features Young Artist Mia Uribe
Members of the Corner Gallery are delighted to welcome a new Young Artist for the next couple of months. Mia Uribe is the first to bring us three dimensional sculptural works in addition to wall art. Her eight feet of gallery space is guaranteed to impress viewers with a wide variety of visual treats.
Art Center Ukiah presents ‘Shelter’ show
The theme of “Shelter” probably speaks to many of us in light of our last month of cold soaking rains and flooding rivers. Shelter is one of our most basic needs as human beings, yet it can also be viewed from an artistic perspective. Shelter can range from...
New coffee shop in Redwood Valley: Testa Vineyards opens second location
Testa Vineyards Coffee and Wine Shop is now open daily in Redwood Valley at the renovated Blacklock’s shopping center, located at 9001 N. State St., Redwood Valley. Testa Vineyards now has two locations in the heart of Mendocino County. Their tasting room that our community has come to know and enjoy is located at their Home Ranch in Calpella, where their family has been farming and making wine since 1912. This beautiful location with the pond view is now a wine club exclusive site and will continue to be enjoyed for years to come for wine club gatherings and private events.
City of Ukiah considers allowing on-site consumption of cannabis
At their next meeting, the Ukiah Planning Commission is scheduled to consider changes to city codes that would allow customers purchasing cannabis within the city limits to consume their purchases on-site. The potential changes were pushed in large part by one local business owner, Kyle Greenhalgh, who told city officials...
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Feb. 3, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. RAPE: Shane E. Britton, 29, of Covelo, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Feb. 2 on suspicion of rape, burglary, false imprisonment, witness intimidation and assault with intent to rape. He was held under $1 million bail. He was arrested by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
Final candidates interviewed for Ukiah police chief position this week
Three candidates remained in the running for the Ukiah police chief position this week as what was expected to be the final round of interviews was conducted Friday, according to one of the local applicants. Greg Van Patten, currently a captain with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, said he applied...
MCSO: Stabbing in Fort Bragg related to ongoing domestic violence
The stabbing of a Fort Bragg man in Noyo Harbor Tuesday appears to be the result of family members attempting to protect a woman from domestic violence, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 19000 block of South Harbor Drive in Fort...
Roadwork planned in Mendocino County
TREE WORK CONCLUDED: Route 1 (1.1/10) – Tree work from north of Ocean Drive in Gualala to Hearn Gulch was expected to conclude on Friday, Feb. 3. U.S. 101 (5/5.9) – Slide removal at Pieta Creek Bridge continues. Northbound lane closures will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate up to 5-minute delays.
