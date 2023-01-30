Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Causes Massive Pileups, Several Crashes On Texas Roads
Icy weather is causing dangerous road conditions across the state.
12newsnow.com
Frosty night, sunny/warmer Saturday in SE Texas
A frosty night is forecast for SE Texas with a light freeze in the Lakes. Sunny, near 60 Saturday warming into the lower 70s by Monday. Showers, storms Tuesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Freezing Fog Possible Into Saturday Morning
Dense fog is possible in parts of North Texas from Friday evening into Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s Saturday morning leading to the possibility of freezing fog. Freezing fog occurs when tiny fog droplets collect on surfaces. If those surfaces are below freezing, the...
KWTX
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
KWTX
Debris scattered across Central Texas as ice weighs down limbs
(KWTX) - With every winter storm comes the dangers of debris, and across Central Texas we have seen trees come crashing down. The fallen trees range from small branches snapping off to full trees being uprooted and toppling to the ground. It is being seen from McLennan to Bell county...
What to expect from next week’s weather in North Texas after icy start to February
DALLAS (KDAF) — After an icy week and start to February the weekend weather in North Texas will be cool with a pleasant feel alongside a gradual warm-up. After a cold start, Saturday will eventually warm-up to the mid-50s in the region alongside sunny skies and Sunday will see highs ranging around the 60s with mostly sunny skies.
KWTX
‘They truly are the greatest people’: Central Texans lend a helping hand to those in need during ice storm
CENTRAL TEXAS (KWTX) - From de-icing driveways to delivering warm meals, Central Texans are helping each other as this week’s winter storm has brought ice, power outages for days, at a time, and water woes across the area. Nellie Tipton, 66, of Killeen, said without the help of her...
'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power
The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
koamnewsnow.com
Texas ice storm creates chaos on roads, and more of today's top videos
A winter storm in Texas caused massive chaos on the roads, watch a police officer in Texas save his dog during a tornado, and more of today's top videos. Winter storm in Texas grounds flights, causes wrecks on roads. Texas officer saves police dog from tornado. Tyre Nichols’s funeral blends...
TxDOT reports most Texas Hill Country roads covered in ice, delays expected
Have you seen ice on the roads?
Weather conditions expected to start improving by Thursday
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The end of Winter Storm Mara that has swept across the state is in sight. Here is what the National Weather Service said the next couple of days should look like. Early this afternoon, freezing rain scattered across much of West Central Texas, with some sleet mixed in. […]
Ice Storm Warning issued for North Texas until 9am Thursday
The sleet and freezing rain will move into north Texas by late morning and will continue through the afternoon. The sleet will come to an end by mid afternoon, but the freezing rain will continue through the evening and most of the overnight.
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous. Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
brownwoodnews.com
TxDOT issues statement strongly discouraging travel due to winter weather
The Texas Department of Transportation issued the following press release at 9:50 a.m. Monday:. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District has treated Interstate-20, most US and State Highways, bridges, and overpasses due to expected wintery precipitation and deterioration of travel conditions today through Wednesday. Crews continue to monitor and retreat roadways.
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
fox7austin.com
Texas winter weather photos: Ice accumulation causing issues
AUSTIN, Texas - The Winter Storm Warning for all of Central Texas continues until 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 2 which means freezing rain is likely and will last for hours. Ice has accumulated on trees and power lines across the area causing power outages. Below is a look at...
Groundhog? Here’s The Real East Texas Forecast for 6 More Weeks
The Groundhog is Cute and All, But... Punxsutawney Phil may be furry, cuddly, and charming (as far as rodents go), but the boy is not much for forecasting accuracy. When it comes to his powers of winter prognostication, that old woodchuck should stick to chucking wood, if he could chuck wood.
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texans remain without power
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texans remain without power this morning as crews continue to restore power following damages from the winter storm. The Temple and Belton areas continue to have over 10,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. The number of customers without power has decreased then increased throughout the morning, remaining steadily over 10,500 customers without power. The current estimate when power will be restored is currently unknown according to Oncor’s outage map.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
