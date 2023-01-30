Read full article on original website
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn, scoring the $50,000 double play prize. The winning ticket was sold at Spirit’s Unlimited located at 941 Route 37 West in Toms River. The Double Play drawing results for the February 1 drawing were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26.
Ocean County Powerball Ticket Wins $50K
TRENTON, NJ – One lucky Powerball ticket purchased in Ocean County matched four of the five balls and the Double Play option to win the $50,000 prize. The ticket was bought at Spirit’s Unlimited on Route 37 W in Toms River. The winning numbers in yesterday’s drawing were: 31, 43, 58, 59 and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 09. The Power Play was 2X. The Double Play drawing results were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26. The Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million for the Saturday’s drawing. The post Ocean County Powerball Ticket Wins $50K appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey Cash 5 $520K Ticket Won In Hudson County
TRENTON, NJ – An individual ticket matched all five numbers drawn in Wednesday’s, Jersey Cash 5 drawing to win $520,687. This week’s winning numbers were 06, 12, 17, 33, and 40, along with the XTRA number of 2. Hudson County’s winning ticket was purchased at Faber News & Gift on Laurel Hill Avenue in Secaucus. A bonus check for $2,000 will be issued to the retailer for the sold winning ticket. The post Jersey Cash 5 $520K Ticket Won In Hudson County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey Cash 5 ticket that hits $520K jackpot was sold at NJ Transit station
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket that hit the $520,687 jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing was sold at a shop at the Secaucus Junction New Jersey Transit train station. The winning ticket was purchased at Faber News & Gift at the train station, New Jersey Lottery officials said Thursday. Wednesday’s...
$10K Mega Millions Winner Sold At Bergen County Liquor Store
A Mega Millions ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Bergen County.The ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 31 drawing was purchased from Metro Liquors on Schuyler Avenue in North Arlington.A $4 million ticket winning the second-tier prize was sold in Camden County, while the $31 million winner was so…
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $521K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $520,687 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Wednesday, Feb. 1, state Lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 06, 12, 17, 33 and 40 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling...
$4 million lottery ticket sold in North Jersey
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – If you bought your MegaMillions ticket at Metro Liquors in North Arlington, you might want to double-check your tickets. One ticket worth $4,000,000 was sold in the $31 million drawing on Tuesday. The grand prize jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $16.5 million was sold in Massachusetts. The solo second-tier prizewinning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, winning the $1,000,000 prize. However, lottery officials said that the ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to$4,000,000. The ticket was purchase at One Stop Shoppe, 396 Whitehorse Pike, Atco in Camden County. T In The post $4 million lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
94-year-old driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll plaza
BARNEGAT TWP, NJ – A 94-year-old man was killed while driving his vehicle into a toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway on Thursday. The New Jersey State Police reported that Mario Medici, of Howell, drove his vehicle onto the median and barrier between toll plaza lanes at the Barnegat toll plaza at around 3:00 pm. Police do not know what caused the man to lose control. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More New Jersey News: The post 94-year-old driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
Montville High School intruder identified
MONTVILLE, NJ – A Bloomfield man was arrested and charged today for trespassing at Montville High School on Thursday. An alleged intruder was arrested at Montville High School on Thursday by police. The crime of unlicensed entry into a structure, a fourth-degree offense, was charged against Charles Banaciski III, 19, of Bloomfield, New Jersey. The surveillance footage shows an unknown adult male arriving at Montville High School on February 2, approximately 6:30 a.m., walking around the building with a backpack on. The school staff discovered Banaciski. The staff member confronted Banaciski, who claimed to be a student. Upon further questioning, The post Montville High School intruder identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K
TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old leads New Jersey cops in vehicle pursuit before crashing
Clifton police reported that CLIFTON, NJ – A 15-year-old with a previous arrest for leading police in a pursuit in Paterson was at it again this week, this time in Clifton. On Tuesday, police identified a stolen 2010 Accura on Lexington Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee. According to police, the pursuit took place through the eastside streets of Clifton and eventually into the Passaic. “During the chase, the driver of the stolen vehicle was driving so recklessly, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an unoccupied (parked) The post 15-year-old leads New Jersey cops in vehicle pursuit before crashing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Asbury Park
ASBURY PARK, NJ – A male victim was shot and killed in broad daylight on Tuesday in the area of Ridge and Springfield Avenues in Asbury Park. Police are continuing the investigation in conjunction with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. At around 2:15 pm, two Asbury Park police officers responded to the sound of gunfire in their vicinity to find an adult male was shot one time. The victim was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead thirty minutes later. A fatal shooting that took place in Asbury Park yesterday is under active investigation, Monmouth County The post Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Asbury Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years
A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
Bergen Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud: Passaic Prosecutor
A 27-year-old Bergen County woman has been charged with insurance fraud, authorities said. Brianna Ribaudo, of East Rutherford, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. On Oct. 9, 2019, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office got a tip that Ribaudo gave false information in an...
Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police
MONROE TWP, NJ – Police in Monroe have announced they located a dog running through the area of South Shore Drive. The white dog, a lab mix was found Friday night. “This happy young pup was found on South Shore Drive. He is missing his owner. If you know any information, please contact dispatch at 856-728-0800. He is currently at the station and hoping to find his way back home but if not, will be going to the shelter shortly,” police said. The post Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police appeared first on Shore News Network.
$19,000 Take 5 winning ticket sold at Manhattan deli
NEW YORK, NY – Lottery officials have announced a single top-prize winning ticket was sold in the Tuesday drawing of the Take 5 lottery. That ticket, worth $19,088, was purchased at Royal Deli located at 817 9TH Avenue in Manhattan. TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw The post $19,000 Take 5 winning ticket sold at Manhattan deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘It was a loud noise’ Fallen tree damages car in Paterson
No injuries were reported when a tree fell on a car in Paterson Friday afternoon.
13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus
NEW YORK, NY- Police are investigating a groping incident involving a middle-aged man and a 13-year-old girl on a New York City MTA bus Thursday morning. At around 7:45 am, on her way to school, the girl was approached by the man on the M101 bus traveling westbound toward 125th Street and Lennox. According to police, the unidentified male individual touched the victim’s buttocks. The individual then exited the bus at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue and entered the 125th Street subway station, where he boarded a southbound #2 train. The individual is described as a male, dark complexion, 5’7” The post 13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
