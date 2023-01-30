Clifton police reported that CLIFTON, NJ – A 15-year-old with a previous arrest for leading police in a pursuit in Paterson was at it again this week, this time in Clifton. On Tuesday, police identified a stolen 2010 Accura on Lexington Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee. According to police, the pursuit took place through the eastside streets of Clifton and eventually into the Passaic. “During the chase, the driver of the stolen vehicle was driving so recklessly, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an unoccupied (parked) The post 15-year-old leads New Jersey cops in vehicle pursuit before crashing appeared first on Shore News Network.

CLIFTON, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO