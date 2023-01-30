SPARROWS POINT, MD – A 37-year-old woman claimed her $50,000 winning lottery ticket at lottery headquarters this week. The woman said she was doing her laundry Saturday night when she decided to roll the dice on a Gold X20 instant lottery ticket. “Naming herself “Tiny Golden Lady” to tell her winning story, the lucky lady said she played the Gold X20 game because she had recently won $5 on it. While in the middle of doing a load of laundry, she went to a 7-Eleven in Baltimore to cash in her $5 win,” the Maryland Lottery said today. “She purchased three more The post $50,000 lottery ticket sold at Sparrows Point 7-Eleven appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO