10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Visiting Baltimore With DogsEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
Maryland man tries a new lottery game, wins $100,000
A Maryland man took a chance with a new scratch-off lottery ticket and won the game's first $100,000 top prize.
Nottingham MD
Parkville man snags winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off
PARKVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County resident was a first-time player of the Gold X50 scratch-off from the Maryland Lottery and he indeed struck gold, becoming its first $100,000 top-prize winner. The Parkville man said he plays scratch-offs a few times a month and decided to try his luck with the...
$50,000 lottery ticket sold at Sparrows Point 7-Eleven
SPARROWS POINT, MD – A 37-year-old woman claimed her $50,000 winning lottery ticket at lottery headquarters this week. The woman said she was doing her laundry Saturday night when she decided to roll the dice on a Gold X20 instant lottery ticket. “Naming herself “Tiny Golden Lady” to tell her winning story, the lucky lady said she played the Gold X20 game because she had recently won $5 on it. While in the middle of doing a load of laundry, she went to a 7-Eleven in Baltimore to cash in her $5 win,” the Maryland Lottery said today. “She purchased three more The post $50,000 lottery ticket sold at Sparrows Point 7-Eleven appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County man wins Ravens tickets for 20 years
An Anne Arundel County man is basking in the glow of a different kind of lottery win. The Maryland Lottery on Wednesday announced Angelo Contrino III won a pair of club-level tickets to Baltimore Ravens home games for 20 years. When his name was announced, Contrino was at a loss...
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore News: Single Carrot Theatre Closing, Neighborhood Fiber Co., Terri Lee Freeman
This week’s news includes: Single Carrot Theatre to close at end of fiscal year, Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theatre ‘paused,’ Juliet Ames’ saltbox project gets national attention, and more reporting from Baltimore Fishbowl, Baltimore Beat, Baltimore Banner, Baltimore Magazine, and other local and independent news sources.
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
Several Shot Throughout The Night In Baltimore
Several people were rushed to the hospital after shots rang out overnight across Baltimore, authorities say. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police. Police found a 24-year-old man...
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, MD – The Maryland Lottery has announced a 34-year-old Hyattsville man has won $50,000 on an ‘Extreme Green’ lottery ticket sold at Langley Shop recently. The man picked up the $5 instant ticket while grocery shopping. He told Lottery officials that he doesn’t have any plans yet for his winnings. Langley Shop will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for its role in selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off. The post $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Hyattsville appeared first on Shore News Network.
Scrapple’s Popularity Extends Beyond the Delaware Valley
Residents of the Baltimore area, much like those in the Philadelphia region, share a love for scrapple, writes Kit Waskom Pollard for The Baltimore Sun. The food’s American roots can be traced to the 17th Century when it was made by German immigrants living in Pennsylvania. “When ancestors from...
17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In Northwest Baltimore, a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times yesterday afternoon. Shortly after 4:30 pm, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at a local hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking medical attention. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and his hand. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The victim told police that he was in the back of the 1600 Block of Argonne Avenue when an unknown man approached him with a handgun and shot him. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northwest District The post 17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Times
Governor Wes Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market
$45 Million Redevelopment Features Opening of a New 60,000 Square Foot Market Building, Public Plaza, and Return of More Than 40 Businesses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners on January 31, 2023 to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. The ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
O's to decline Camden Yards extension, join governor in pushing to revamp stadium district
The Orioles are not planning to exercise their five-year extension at Camden Yards, according to multiple reports, but say a new partnership with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex.
PERP WALK: Accused MTA Bus Driver Murderer Back In Baltimore After Monthslong Search (VIDEO)
The man accused of killing an MTA bus driver in Baltimore who took police on a months-long inter-state chase is back in Maryland to face possible justice.The Baltimore Police Department released a new video of murder suspect Leon Hill, 53, being marched through police headquarters before getting ha…
Baltimore Woman Critically Injured In Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 58-year-old woman was shot last night in Southern Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Shortly after 8 pm, police arrived at the 400 Block of Cambria Street to investigate the report of a gun discharge. Police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to both her chest and her arms. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is listed in serious condition. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southern District Detectives at 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Baltimore Woman Critically Injured In Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
tourcounsel.com
Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland
Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
Man Shot Multiple Times In Western Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a man was shot in Western Baltimore. The shooting occurred at the 1200 Block of West Fayette Street. A Spot Shotter alert led the Baltimore Police Department to the location shortly after 7 pm. There, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital. The identity and the condition of the victim have not been released at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Western District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Western Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
