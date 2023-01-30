Read full article on original website
Senate Democrat joins GOP in thumping Biden over Chinese balloon response
Sen. Jon Tester said he plans to hold a hearing “to get real answers” from the Biden administration on the violation of U.S. airspace.
Dems name former Trump impeachment officials to GOP investigative panel
Speaker Kevin McCarthy gets to approve any lawmakers on the subcommittee, but has said he would allow Democrats to name their members without interference.
House GOP passes first big whip test, ousting Omar
After an early struggle, the new majority found the votes to yank the Minnesota progressive from the Foreign Affairs Committee, a panel she personally holds dear.
Biden and McCarthy hold ‘first good’ meeting on debt ceiling, but ‘no agreements, no promises’
Their one-on-one sit down at the White House provided both sides a chance to size each other up ahead of talks that could drag for months.
White House taps Mike Cabonargi
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are meeting in the Oval Office today. Don’t expect fireworks. Mike Cabonargi, the longtime Chicago Democratic insider and former Cook County Board of Review commissioner, is exiting the Democratic State Central Committee because he’s taking a job in the Biden administration.
Buttigieg, two years into Biden’s Cabinet, ‘not planning on going anywhere’
"I don't have any plans to do any job besides the one I've got."
Opinion | The Real Reason Santos Won’t Resign
Like many other millennials, Santos sees attention as the most valuable currency. And now the scandal-plagued congressman is getting plenty of it.
Diane Feinstein's extremely awkward, very uncomfortable exit from the political stage
Democrats in her home state are moving on even as she isn’t.
largest House GOP caucus
Backs more than half a dozen ideas for fiscal reforms as the White House embarks on debt ceiling talks with Republicans. Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern laid out the proposals over lunch with the group on Wednesday. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What’s happening: House Republicans have...
Joe Biden’s new squad
Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. Days before the...
GOP-led “weaponization” panel
They had to pass a correction after flubbing language in a resolution passed Tuesday meant to increase the size of the committee. The news: The House on Wednesday passed a resolution tweaking the size of the GOP-led select subcommittee on the “weaponization” of the federal government. The action...
Can Pelosi power separate Schiff from the pack?
THE BUZZ: Nancy Pelosi may no longer be a legislative leader, but she wields the kind of clout that can reshape a statewide race. The San Franciscan speaker-emeritus endorsed Rep. Adam Schiff to be California’s next senator Thursday, wading into the scrum of Democrats seeking to succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein. A large chunk of the caucus followed its former leader as 11 other California Democrats threw in with Schiff, a cross-section that included fellow Angelenos, Pelosi allies and Bay Area members. It even got Brad Sherman and Mark Berman back on the same page.
Biden’s blue period
Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. President JOE BIDEN...
A swing-seat Texan sees opportunity in the margin
PUT NUANCE ON THE MENU — Tony Gonzales is a swing-seat Texan not afraid of taking big swings at divisive policy fights or bucking his party, from sitting down with Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas instead of calling for his impeachment to appearing with a Democrat on the campaign trail.
A month after the new Congress opened, the Senate is finally organized after Republicans approved their panel assignments.
The upper chamber had been running on the old roster of committees. What happened: The Senate on Thursday finally approved resolutions to organize committees, allowing the chamber to fully function after two full weeks in legislative session. Senate Republicans approved their committee assignments and ranking members this week, allowing the...
House Dem laments ‘friendly fire’ after losing a plum panel seat
Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), one of the party's more senior Intelligence Committee members, isn't returning to its ranks — despite support from Nancy Pelosi to remain.
Sen. Van Hollen: Turkey is an ‘unfaithful ally’
Sen. CHRIS VAN HOLLEN (D-Md.) is mad at Turkey under President RECEP TAYYIP ERDOĞAN, and he doesn’t care who knows it. The NATO nation is an “unfaithful ally,” he told NatSec Daily in a Wednesday afternoon interview. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee member cited a list of transgressions: Turkey’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system, attacks on U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria, sidestepping of sanctions on Moscow and, most recently, a near-unilateral block of Sweden and Finland joining the alliance.
Playbook: Trump vs. DeSantis vs. who else?
NOT ‘IF,’ BUT ‘WHEN’ — RON KLAIN’s departure from the White House on Wednesday was a tear-stained affair — the outgoing chief of staff cried, as did President JOE BIDEN and some of the dozens of “Klainiac” staffers on hand whose loyalty to Klain runs deep and spans years. But Klain made news on his way out the door,effectively confirming that Biden would, in fact, run for reelection. “As I did in 1988, 2008 and 2020, I look forward to being on your side when you run for president in 2024,” Klain told Biden in his farewell speech. (Emphasis ours.) More from Reuters…Related read from Evan Osnos: “What Ron Klain Learned in the White House”
Deciding the fate of millions of Medicaid recipients
THE BEGINNING OF THE END — As of today, states can start reevaluating whether the millions of Americans who have remained covered by Medicaid during the pandemic are still eligible for those health insurance benefits, Megan Messerly reports. How we got here: Since March 2020, the so-called continuous coverage...
Chamber mocks Biden’s competition council
CHAMBER MOCKS BIDEN COMPETITION COUNCIL: The top lobbyist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce ridiculed the White House on Wednesday after President Joe Biden convened a meeting of top economic advisers and Cabinet secretaries for an update on the administration’s sweeping push to inject more competition into almost every sector of the economy.
