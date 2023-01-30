ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

White House taps Mike Cabonargi

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are meeting in the Oval Office today. Don’t expect fireworks. Mike Cabonargi, the longtime Chicago Democratic insider and former Cook County Board of Review commissioner, is exiting the Democratic State Central Committee because he’s taking a job in the Biden administration.
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

largest House GOP caucus

Backs more than half a dozen ideas for fiscal reforms as the White House embarks on debt ceiling talks with Republicans. Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern laid out the proposals over lunch with the group on Wednesday. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What’s happening: House Republicans have...
POLITICO

Joe Biden’s new squad

Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. Days before the...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

GOP-led “weaponization” panel

They had to pass a correction after flubbing language in a resolution passed Tuesday meant to increase the size of the committee. The news: The House on Wednesday passed a resolution tweaking the size of the GOP-led select subcommittee on the “weaponization” of the federal government. The action...
POLITICO

Can Pelosi power separate Schiff from the pack?

THE BUZZ: Nancy Pelosi may no longer be a legislative leader, but she wields the kind of clout that can reshape a statewide race. The San Franciscan speaker-emeritus endorsed Rep. Adam Schiff to be California’s next senator Thursday, wading into the scrum of Democrats seeking to succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein. A large chunk of the caucus followed its former leader as 11 other California Democrats threw in with Schiff, a cross-section that included fellow Angelenos, Pelosi allies and Bay Area members. It even got Brad Sherman and Mark Berman back on the same page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Biden’s blue period

Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. President JOE BIDEN...
ALABAMA STATE
POLITICO

A swing-seat Texan sees opportunity in the margin

PUT NUANCE ON THE MENU — Tony Gonzales is a swing-seat Texan not afraid of taking big swings at divisive policy fights or bucking his party, from sitting down with Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas instead of calling for his impeachment to appearing with a Democrat on the campaign trail.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

A month after the new Congress opened, the Senate is finally organized after Republicans approved their panel assignments.

The upper chamber had been running on the old roster of committees. What happened: The Senate on Thursday finally approved resolutions to organize committees, allowing the chamber to fully function after two full weeks in legislative session. Senate Republicans approved their committee assignments and ranking members this week, allowing the...
ALASKA STATE
POLITICO

Sen. Van Hollen: Turkey is an ‘unfaithful ally’

Sen. CHRIS VAN HOLLEN (D-Md.) is mad at Turkey under President RECEP TAYYIP ERDOĞAN, and he doesn’t care who knows it. The NATO nation is an “unfaithful ally,” he told NatSec Daily in a Wednesday afternoon interview. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee member cited a list of transgressions: Turkey’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system, attacks on U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria, sidestepping of sanctions on Moscow and, most recently, a near-unilateral block of Sweden and Finland joining the alliance.
POLITICO

Playbook: Trump vs. DeSantis vs. who else?

NOT ‘IF,’ BUT ‘WHEN’ — RON KLAIN’s departure from the White House on Wednesday was a tear-stained affair — the outgoing chief of staff cried, as did President JOE BIDEN and some of the dozens of “Klainiac” staffers on hand whose loyalty to Klain runs deep and spans years. But Klain made news on his way out the door,effectively confirming that Biden would, in fact, run for reelection. “As I did in 1988, 2008 and 2020, I look forward to being on your side when you run for president in 2024,” Klain told Biden in his farewell speech. (Emphasis ours.) More from Reuters…Related read from Evan Osnos: “What Ron Klain Learned in the White House”
POLITICO

Deciding the fate of millions of Medicaid recipients

THE BEGINNING OF THE END — As of today, states can start reevaluating whether the millions of Americans who have remained covered by Medicaid during the pandemic are still eligible for those health insurance benefits, Megan Messerly reports. How we got here: Since March 2020, the so-called continuous coverage...
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

Chamber mocks Biden’s competition council

CHAMBER MOCKS BIDEN COMPETITION COUNCIL: The top lobbyist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce ridiculed the White House on Wednesday after President Joe Biden convened a meeting of top economic advisers and Cabinet secretaries for an update on the administration’s sweeping push to inject more competition into almost every sector of the economy.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy