NOT ‘IF,’ BUT ‘WHEN’ — RON KLAIN’s departure from the White House on Wednesday was a tear-stained affair — the outgoing chief of staff cried, as did President JOE BIDEN and some of the dozens of “Klainiac” staffers on hand whose loyalty to Klain runs deep and spans years. But Klain made news on his way out the door,effectively confirming that Biden would, in fact, run for reelection. “As I did in 1988, 2008 and 2020, I look forward to being on your side when you run for president in 2024,” Klain told Biden in his farewell speech. (Emphasis ours.) More from Reuters…Related read from Evan Osnos: “What Ron Klain Learned in the White House”

2 DAYS AGO