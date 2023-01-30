Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Man shot and killed on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following a shooting overnight on Indy’s near west side. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot. This is near a food mart at the intersection of Michigan and Holt Road on the near west side of Indianapolis.
WTHR
Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
cbs4indy.com
2 found shot on northwest side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m. Police found a...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
Suspect in Sunday IMPD chase goes to court; officers who fired weapons named
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The three officers who fired at two suspects in a Sunday afternoon police chase were identified Friday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Zachary Boston, Andrew Girt and Jacob Liebhauser fired at the suspects after one of them fired at the officers. Girt has been with the department for 15 years. Boston and Leibhauser have each been with the IMPD for three years.
21-year-old arrested in connection to four Indianapolis shots fired runs
After four separate shooting incidents, including three that happened on consecutive days, a 21-year-old was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
IMPD arrest man with guns, drugs, and a Glock switch in chase
Approximately one hour later police engaged in a short pursuit involving a vehicle that matched the description. Upon noticing the police, the man then proceeded to throw two firearms from the car onto the road.
95.3 MNC
Indiana man dead, police office wounded after shooting in Tennessee
An Indiana man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
Man found guilty in deadly 465 shooting that followed rap competition at Indy club
INDIANAPOLIS – Jurors found a man guilty in a deadly shooting on 465. Jurors convicted Briean Brown of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal in connection with the December 2021 shooting that killed Miguel Emery and seriously injured another person. The trial wrapped up at the end of January, with sentencing scheduled for March. […]
cbs4indy.com
Indy man dead, police officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ after shooting at Memphis library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say. Memphis Police responded to the library at 12:32. The male officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in...
cbs4indy.com
ISP: Jennings County police shoot, kill armed man in North Vernon while serving warrant
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating after a Jennings County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a handgun Friday while attempting to serve him a warrant in North Vernon. The incident began around 2:30 p.m. when Jennings County Sheriff’s Department’s...
Fox 59
Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side
A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also took the life of a pet dog. Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on …. A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a...
Man convicted in March 2020 homicide on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it got a conviction in a 2020 homicide on the northwest side. Austin Green was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery. Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road...
wrtv.com
Indianapolis man shot, killed by Memphis police after allegedly shooting officer at library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old Indianapolis man is dead after Memphis Police say he shot an officer at a library on Thursday. WRTV affiliate WTVF reports that investigators say a man was trespassing and told to leave a business. Authorities said about 30 minutes later, MPD officers were called...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man killed by Memphis police had lengthy criminal history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Torrence Jackson Jr.’s first arrest as an adult, at age 19, was for dealing marijuana in August 2014. The years leading up to the Indianapolis man’s fatal encounter with police Thursday night in Memphis, Tennessee, have been punctuated by a series of increasingly violent behavior.
cbs4indy.com
20-year-old identified as pilot in deadly Indy plane crash, new details released
20-year-old identified as pilot in deadly Indy plane crash, new details released. 20-year-old identified as pilot in deadly Indy plane …. 20-year-old identified as pilot in deadly Indy plane crash, new details released. Indy high school athletes teaming up for peace following …. Indy high school athletes teaming up for...
Indy mother shot to death after answering door, found by 9-year-old daughter, per family
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Brittany Allen, 33, was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room. “She […]
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigates more than 20 homicides in January for only second time in recent history
INDIANAPOLIS — The year 2023 has gotten off to a violent start in Indianapolis. In January, IMPD was called to investigate a homicide every 36 hours. Over the first 31 days of the year, IMPD reported there were 21 total homicide victims in the city. That is the second...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
WTHR
Muncie man arrested with cocaine, illegal gun during traffic stop
MUNCIE, Ind. — State Police troopers arrested a Muncie man Thursday night during a traffic stop after they found illegal drugs and guns in his SUV. Jeffery L. Allen identified himself when he was stopped at 10:30 p.m. for failing to use a turn signal on East Willard Street in Muncie. When the trooper making the stop detected an odor of marijuana coming from the Jeep Allen was driving, he called for backup, and the troopers searched the SUV.
