ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Man shot and killed on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following a shooting overnight on Indy’s near west side. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot. This is near a food mart at the intersection of Michigan and Holt Road on the near west side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 found shot on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m. Police found a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Suspect in Sunday IMPD chase goes to court; officers who fired weapons named

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The three officers who fired at two suspects in a Sunday afternoon police chase were identified Friday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Zachary Boston, Andrew Girt and Jacob Liebhauser fired at the suspects after one of them fired at the officers. Girt has been with the department for 15 years. Boston and Leibhauser have each been with the IMPD for three years.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana man dead, police office wounded after shooting in Tennessee

An Indiana man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
MEMPHIS, TN
WTHR

Man convicted in March 2020 homicide on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it got a conviction in a 2020 homicide on the northwest side. Austin Green was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery. Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Muncie man arrested with cocaine, illegal gun during traffic stop

MUNCIE, Ind. — State Police troopers arrested a Muncie man Thursday night during a traffic stop after they found illegal drugs and guns in his SUV. Jeffery L. Allen identified himself when he was stopped at 10:30 p.m. for failing to use a turn signal on East Willard Street in Muncie. When the trooper making the stop detected an odor of marijuana coming from the Jeep Allen was driving, he called for backup, and the troopers searched the SUV.
MUNCIE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy