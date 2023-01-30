All about the money: Woman admits to HCSO she is a drug dealer

A woman who was arrested on drug trafficking charges last week following a search of her home by the HCSO allegedly told police she sells drugs because she is “all about the money”.

On Jan. 24 the HCSO Tactical Unit and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the home of Amanda Michell Blair, 231 Poor Valley Road, in a rural part of Hawkins County north of Rogersville.

HCSO Detective Reba Lee stated in her report that as officers approached the residence Blair was observed running into the bathroom. Lee reported that K-9 Xeno gave a positive alert on the bathroom, and blue toilet water was observed splashed on the floor and wall near the toilet.

Deputies then searched the toilet trap where they allegedly retrieved 1.77 grams of meth, .5 grams of heroin, three peach pills, and five partial peach pills.

In the trash can beside the toilet duties allegedly located several baggies of various sizes, a pipe used for smoking meth, other pipes, and Suboxone.

Lee reported that inside the residence deputies located two sets of digital scales, a syringe, a loaded Taurus .22 caliber pistol, a loaded H&R .22 revolver, and a muzzle loader.

“Amanda admitted to being a drug dealer, and stated she was all about the money in an audio/video recording,” Lee stated in her report. “She admitted that she sold drugs from the residence, and where she obtained her drugs, and how much she pays for the narcotics.”

Blair was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule III narcotics, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

As of Monday Blair was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 6.