Eugene Brooks, coveted 2024 offensive lineman, receives USC Trojans offer during visit

Over the weekend, Sierra Canyon (California) offensive lineman Eugene Brooks took an unofficial visit to check out the USC Trojans.

Turns out, it was a productive trip.

Prior to the visit, the 6-foot-4, 330 pounds had already generated offers from nearly 20 schools, highlighted by Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and many others.

Now, it was USC's turn.

For Brooks, the latest scholarship offer meant a lot.

“It was a blessing," he said. :It means everything to me .I’m really honored to received an offer from coach (Josh) Henson and coach Lincoln (Riley).”

During his trip, Brooks spent time connecting with the coaching staff and checking out the facilities.

“The visit was a blessing," he said. "I enjoyed it a lot. They made me feel like it was home. We had laughs, sat down and talked, they showed me around campus. The thing that stood out was the ability to build that relationship and have them open up to me and get to know them as people.”

Still, there's a long way to go in his recruitment.

Brooks intends to visit Arizona State this spring and hopes to attend a June camp in Georgia.

Beyond that, however, he's keeping his options open- and he's got plenty of them.

Analysis

Brooks is rated a three-star prospect and the nation's No. 15 interior offensive lineman and projects as a guard at the collegiate level, but may experience much greater interest than his initial ranking due to his quickly-changing frame.

Once 6-foot-3, 360 pounds, the California product is just a shade under 6-foot-5 and is down to 330, necessary progress that has allowed him to become quicker and more explosive.

Expect an intense battle to win his recruitment before it's all said and done.