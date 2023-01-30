Read full article on original website
Push to Remove Grizzly Bears from List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife Moves Forward
Governor Gordon's office recently announced that the Governor's plans to 'restore management to grizzly bears' have passed its latest hurdle. That's according to a release from the Governor's office, which stated that in January of 2022 Governor Mark Gordon petitioned that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service delist the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) grizzly bear population.
Wanted Felon, Considered Armed and Dangerous, Has Ties to Wyoming, FBI Says
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced that they are seeking the public's help in locating a felon who has ties to Wyoming. That's according to a press release from the FBI Little Rock office, in Arkansas. According to the release, "FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans are asking...
How Likely Are Wyomingites To Help Someone With Broken Down Car?
One of the best parts of living in Wyoming, is that most people are very helpful and willing to help someone stranded on the side of the road no matter the circumstances. This winter has been quite snowy and has been difficult for many people. I've seen people slide off the road, and 10 people stop to lend a hand. Cars stuck in the middle of the street and volunteers rushing to help get the car moving.
WATCH: Wyoming Snow Machine Driver Gives Cockpit View
Ever see one of these big Tonka Toys driving down the road, clearing snow?. Wonder what it looks like to be the driver of that thing?. Thanks to Ted Summers of Casper Wyoming for sending me the video, below, of what it looks like to be the driver and see the snow shoot high and far from the drivers point of view.
There’s A Website Dedicated To Help Californians Move To Wyoming
There are things happening in California that are alarming to Wyomingites. Why you ask? People are trying their best to leave California and find somewhere new to live. According to a recent study from U.C. Berkeley, nearly half of the population of the state are looking to move and that in 2022 there were nearly 700,000 people that left California.
Abortion Bill Removing Exemptions For Rape, Incest Passes Wyoming Vote
A bill that would remove exemptions for rape and incest cases under Wyoming abortion law passed a committee vote in the Wyoming Legislature on Wednesday and now moves on to the Wyoming House. You can read House Bill 152, the ''Life is a Human Right Act," here. The law is...
YouTuber Gives Interesting Reasons Why No One Lives In Wyoming
With just under 600,000 people living here, Wyoming is the least populated state in the U.S. That's pretty impressive when you look at the actual size of the state. Wyoming is the 10th largest state by area with 97,813 square miles. So in Wyoming there are 5.9 people per square mile.
Governor’s Prayer Breakfast to Feature Founder of World’s Largest Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzel Franchise
Governor Gordon is gearing up to host his 2023 Governor's Prayer Breakfast and he is inviting the people of Wyoming to attend. Governor Gordon has also invited Anne Beiler, the founder of Auntie Anne's World's Largest Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzel franchise. "A longstanding tradition spanning more than 70 years, the Governor's...
Revealing Sounds That Represent Wyoming Towns Will Make You Laugh
We've all heard the expression that a picture is worth a thousand words, but what about a sound? Sometimes sounds can speak volumes. Songs can convey deep emotions. A baby's laugh or a grumble of a hungry belly can tell a story. What if you were to pick a sound...
Why’s Fireball Whiskey Leaving A Bad Taste In Wyoming’s Mouth?
A report was released by USA Today that a lawsuit has been filed against the maker of Fireball Whisky, Sazerac Company Inc. The reason for the lawsuit, some mini bottles of Fireball don't actually contain alcohol and it's misleading to consumers. Fireball was developed by Seagram's back in the mid-1980's...
Wyoming Was So Cold This Week, You Could See Cold LAND From Space
This has been one of the coldest winters I can remember. I mean, we literally hit -50 degrees in December. And apparently, Wyoming got so cold this week that the frigid ground was visible from space. Why is that so weird? Well, according to the US National Weather Service Cheyenne,...
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
Number Of Wyoming House Bills Defeated Already In 2023 Session
The 2023 session of the Wyoming Legislature is less than half over, but a number of bills filed in the Wyoming House are already dead, either because they have been voted down or because they missed Tuesday's deadline for introduction. That doesn't always mean that the basic idea behind the...
A Bill to Prohibit Deployment of Wyoming National Guard into Active Combat Without Declaration of War Appearing in Senate Today
Today S.B. 119, the Defend the Guard Act, is scheduled to appear before committee in the Wyoming Senate. If passed, S.B. 119 (companion to H.B. 197) would prohibit the deployment of the Wyoming National Guard into active combat without a declaration of war by Congress as required by Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution.
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
Wyoming Winter Inspires Skincare Collection by Jeffree Star
It's not often Wyomingites have a skincare collection named after their climate. A couple years ago a collection of skincare products from Jackson Hole were inspired by the wildflowers prominent to the region--aptly named Alpyn Beauty--but has there ever been a skincare collection named after Wyoming's Winters and specific to central Wyoming?? This might be a first.
No Surprise, But Wyoming is One of the Worst States for Singles
Single Wyoming residents often complain about the lack of dating seen in the Cowboy State. Now science has actually added some credibility to that claim. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023’s Best & Worst States for Singles", and Wyoming was near the bottom of the barrel. Overall, the Equality State ranked 47th out of all fifty states.
Gas Prices in Wyoming 53 Cents a Gallon Higher Than a Month Ago
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 53.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
February 1st Is ‘National G.I. Joe Day’ and Wyoming Character Has a New Toy
Exactly fifty-nine years ago, on February 1st, 1964, the first G.I. Joe action figure was introduced to the world. Luckily, one of the iconic characters is from right here in the Cowboy State. The toys have since become very popular over the almost sixty years of being on the market....
It Could Be Wednesday Afternoon Before I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming reopens. Currently, both lanes between Cheyenne and Wheatland and the southbound lanes between Wheatland and Glendo are closed due to winter conditions. The southbound lanes between Glendo...
