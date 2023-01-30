ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Will Rock at Turning Stone Showroom This Saturday

Leon Etienne and his Magic Rocks Illusion show is coming to the Turning Stone Resort and Casino on Saturday, February 4th, with two shows in the Showroom. Etienne will bring is "large show" to the Turning Stone, featuring plenty of "big stage" illusions, including the ones that he travels with at larger venues around the world.
