TikTok User Claims He Uploads the Worst Photos Ever Taken of Celebrities to Their Wikipedias
A man on TikTok claims it's his personal mission to upload the worst, most unflattering photos of celebrities to their respective Wikipedia profiles. "Did a fan take a flash photo of you seconds after he tapped you on the back? I'm gonna upload it," user @pablogoldstein says while showing a bad photo of Luke Wilson.
Magic Will Rock at Turning Stone Showroom This Saturday
Leon Etienne and his Magic Rocks Illusion show is coming to the Turning Stone Resort and Casino on Saturday, February 4th, with two shows in the Showroom. Etienne will bring is "large show" to the Turning Stone, featuring plenty of "big stage" illusions, including the ones that he travels with at larger venues around the world.
Influencer Slammed After Asking Character at Disneyland for Kiss on the Cheek
An influencer and former Love Island USA star is facing backlash on TikTok after going viral for asking a character at Disneyland for a kiss. In a video posted Jan. 28, Cely Vazquez asks Star Wars character Kylo Ren, "Do you wanna give me a kiss on the cheek?" as she leans in and taps her cheek.
