Helicopter video: Watch 100 mph-plus pursuit on I-80 in East Bay
OAKLAND -- Two suspects trying to evade capture raced down I-80 and onto the streets of Oakland at speeds of over 100 mph before being arrested while attempting to flee on foot.Watch the video According to the CHP, the pursuit began around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Napa County. Once the two suspects approached the crowded East Bay freeway, ground patrol vehicles broke off pursuit and turned it over the CHP air crews.Weaving between lanes, the suspects reached speeds in excess of 120 mph as they raced on the shoulder of the freeway passed the Berkeley exits.They crossed over onto city streets near the Oakland / Emeryville border and raced onto Mandela Parkway. Then on 30th near Adeline, the two suspects parked the vehicle and began walking, not seemingly aware of the CHP aircraft overhead.The air crew directed ground units to 28th where the pair was taken into custody without incident.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Big Rig Accidents Occur Along Interstate 80
Several big rig accidents were reported on westbound Interstate 80 on January 31, causing traffic slowdowns. The first occurred in a big rig jackknife crash in Richmond when the tractor-trailer struck an embankment. The accident caused a fuel spill on the westbound side of the freeway near Solano Avenue at about 5:00 a.m.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 1:36 p.m.:] Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Pine Street in Martinez
Officials recently reported a fatal car crash on SR-4 and Pine Street in the Martinez area. The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and blocked all lanes of State Route 4 for a brief period, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal...
Antioch burglary suspects who tried to carjack drivers on Hwy 4 arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglary suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday before crashing into a guardrail on Highway 4 have been arrested, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD Dispatch Center officers received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from a resident of Durness Court reporting a burglary-in-progress at an occupied […]
Car flips over after 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 101 in SF: CHP
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A three-vehicle collision Wednesday night has caused a traffic jam on Highway 101 in San Francisco, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). One of the cars involved in the crash is a Nissan, which flipped over on its roof in the middle lanes of the highway around 7:32 p.m. There were […]
One dead in three-vehicle crash on SR-4 near Martinez
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after two SUVs collided with a disabled vehicle on State Route 4, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 4:17 a.m., CHP was informed of a three-vehicle crash on the westbound side of SR-4, just east of Pine Street. CHP says a Ford hatchback with one […]
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple drivers suffer 'blown-out tires' in Hercules: CHP
HERCULES, Calif. - Several drivers in Hercules were likely not too happy on Wednesday morning when their cars got flat tires. The California Highway Patrol reported that just before 5 a.m., "multiple vehicles" suffered blown-out tires on Interstate Highway 80 west of Willow Avenue. The cause? Several boxes and large,...
ksro.com
DUI Driver Arrested After Hitting Santa Rosa Police Detective
A driver is behind bars on suspicion of DUI after running a red light and hitting a Santa Rosa police detective. The detective was hit after accelerating at a green light while heading home from work on Wednesday night. The detective’s SUV was heavily damaged but he only has minor injuries. The suspect, 56-year-old Peter Rochelle, failed sobriety tests and was arrested.
Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity
Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
East Bay fatal crash in Martinez on Westbound Highway 4, CHP says
There was a fatal accident involving three cars in Martinez early Wednesday morning on Westbound Highway 4, according to CHP.
ksro.com
One Dead, Two Injured After Stabbing and Shooting in Santa Rosa
One is dead and two are in critical condition after a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa. Early Thursday morning, at least two groups of people were in an argument at the intersection of Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street. The argument escalated and an unknown number of suspects began stabbing and shooting the victims. The three male victims in their 20’s and 30’s managed to get to a local hospital. One victim was declared dead there. The local hospital contacted police regarding the attack. While police were at the scene, an officer providing security in his police vehicle was hit by a Honda Civic headed south on Mendocino. The officer suffered minor injuries and the Honda driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Man Dead Due to Smoke and Overdose
A 23-year-old man is dead after a fire at his home in Rohnert Park. Police say he died Tuesday of both a drug overdose and smoke inhalation. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety says the fire is connected with the man’s drug use. Investigators say towels were on fire inside a bathroom, and the man’s body was found on the floor just outside the bathroom. A full toxicology report has not yet been completed.
Antioch police nab burglary suspects after chase across Hwy 4, BART tracks
ANTIOCH -- Two men led Antioch police on a wild chase Wednesday involving an alleged burglary, a smashed-up police vehicle, a helicopter and the suspects running across BART tracks in the middle of Highway 4.At 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, Antioch police received a call from a resident on Durness Court, reporting a burglary in progress of a residence possibly occupied by an elderly woman.While officers responded, a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office air unit was over the scene within minutes.The air unit advised that the back door was shattered and a vehicle was backed into the driveway. When officers arrived, Donley...
Reward offered in search for at large Santa Rosa bank robbery suspect
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed The Exchange Bank Friday afternoon around 12:34 p.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in a social media post. Police said the suspect demanded money and threatened the bank teller with violence. It is unknown if he was armed with […]
'Domino effect of crashes': 19 cars hit in 6 crashes on 101 in SF
One person was injured and in stable condition after a series of crashes on U.S. 101 in San Francisco, officials said.
Suspect believed responsible for 20 burglaries arrested in Napa
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police have announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be connected to over 20 commercial burglaries in the area. Steven Jose Paulino, a Napa resident, was contacted just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday and taken into custody, according to a social media post from the Napa Police Department. Paulino […]
Driver injured in shooting on Dumbarton Bridge
FREMONT-- A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound direction of the span, west of Thornton Avenue, the CHP said. The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover. A CHP spokesperson said it wasn't known if he was hit by gunfire. No suspects have been arrested. No other information was available from the CHP about the shooting.
Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is reporting an increase in smash-and-grab robberies targeting ATM users. Thieves have been waiting for patrons who use ATM machines to complete their transactions and return to their vehicles, according to a social media post from Richmond PD. The thieves then follow the ATM users back to […]
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Burglary suspects nabbed in Mill Valley
Burglary: Early Thursday morning, (Feb. 2), Mill Valley Police Corporal Serrano spotted a white BMW traveling into Mill Valley. The BMW was close in similarity to a vehicle connected with recent burglaries in Marin County. Corporal Serrano made a traffic enforcement stop on the BMW for numerous vehicle code violations. Upon making the traffic stop, Corporal Serrano was able to confirm the license plate of the BMW, which had been obstructed by a bicycle rack, and found it was a match to the vehicle connected with recent burglaries and thefts. As Corporal Serrano approached the vehicle, numerous tools that could be used in commission of burglaries and drug paraphernalia were in plain view inside the BMW. The driver and passengers were all detained by Mill Valley Officers and upon further investigation were ultimately arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail: EMILSON BAQUEDANO-MARTINEZ, 26,of San Francisco, NELSON TORRES, 33, of Oakland, CARLOS GOMEZ-MACIAS, 35, of San Francisco,
