Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
MLB news: Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins
Let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including a Cincinnati Reds superstar ready to get right, the San Diego Padres on the cusp of spending more money, and the Minnesota Twins taking a pass on trade talks. Cincinnati Reds news: Jonathan India keeping...
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
3 free agent contracts Houston Astros should’ve matched this offseason
The Houston Astros have a stacked lineup as they attempt to repeat as World Series champions, but could these three players have helped the Astros become even more powerful?. As 2023 spring training draws near, let’s face a simple truth: The Houston Astros have another power-packed and star-studded lineup and are in a great position to once again represent the American League in the World Series.
Shohei Ohtani rumors: MLB insider predicts which teams could sign him
With his one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels set to expire at the end of the 2023 season, Shohei Ohtani could become the free agent prize of the next offseason (and maybe of the decade so far). With that in mind, one MLB insider recently listed which teams could conceivably be in the running for Ohtani’s services.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes just received all the bulletin-board material they’ll ever need
The Kansas City Chiefs have not been underdogs in the playoffs with Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback…until now. Patrick Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the third time in his career. He’s about to be the underdog for the first time. In fact,...
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
Surprise team looking to move up with Bears to No.1 in NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are itching to trade the No.1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a surprise team entered the conversation. It’s pretty clear by now that the Chicago Bears have a strong desire to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With so...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
608K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0