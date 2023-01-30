ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago

Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 free agent contracts Houston Astros should’ve matched this offseason

The Houston Astros have a stacked lineup as they attempt to repeat as World Series champions, but could these three players have helped the Astros become even more powerful?. As 2023 spring training draws near, let’s face a simple truth: The Houston Astros have another power-packed and star-studded lineup and are in a great position to once again represent the American League in the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani rumors: MLB insider predicts which teams could sign him

With his one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels set to expire at the end of the 2023 season, Shohei Ohtani could become the free agent prize of the next offseason (and maybe of the decade so far). With that in mind, one MLB insider recently listed which teams could conceivably be in the running for Ohtani’s services.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
608K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy