UTILITY BILLING ONLINE CUSTOMER CHANGES – CHANGE OF SERVICE PROVIDERS
FEBRUARY 3, 2023 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls Utility Billing Division is transitioning to a different online provider. This change in online service providers requires our current online customers to sign up for a new online account. New online accounts must be set up prior to February 15th to continue to have the auto pay function.
Late Klamath Falls couple Pat and Terry Boyer provide generous financial support to Oregon Tech students
February 3, 2023, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Institute of Technology is honored to announce a generous gift from the Boyer Living Trust to support student-athlete scholarships and enhance funding of low-interest student loans through the Boyer Loan Fund at Oregon Tech. In the late 1940s, Patricia “Pat” and...
OHSU Nursing conducts active simulation for students to break down poverty stereotypes
Feb. 3, 2023, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – About 100 people experienced the very real challenges associated with poverty in a unique simulation conducted Feb. 1 by the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Nursing’s Klamath Falls campus, which is co-located at Oregon Tech. The Community Action...
Music performance at Klamath County Museum
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A five-member brass band will perform Civil War-era music during the 1800s Days living history event Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Klamath County Museum. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, 1451 Main St. Admission is free and open to anyone interested.
Pathway to teaching – Students gets hands-on experience in new CTE education pathway program
Mazama High School junior Will Hawkins holds up the plastic tube of colored liquid as he directs a class of fourth-graders to pour corn syrup into a bottle of water as part of a color density lab experiment. The science lab lesson for Julie Dentinger’s class at Ferguson Elementary School...
KDRV
'Downtown Dan' receives a forever home after nearly 25 years of homelessness
MEDFORD, Ore. -- After nearly 25 years of homelessness, two and a half years in an Urban Campground, and working with Rogue Retreat for about four years, Dan Doty 'Downtown Dan' is receiving a forever home. Throughout the estimated four years, Doty believed he would not achieve the goal of...
PACIFIC POWER INSTALLING CONDUIT ON DAHLIA STREET- BETWEEN AMOND ST & N ELDORADO BLVD
KLAMATH FALLS, OR – Beginning on January 30, 2023, T3 Electrical & Construction will be doing work for Pacific Power to do direct boring along Dahlia St between Almond St and N Eldorado Blvd. Traffic Control, including flaggers, will be in place during construction hours. Crews will be working during both daytime and nighttime hours. Please take caution when traveling through construction areas. Construction expected from January 30 – February 3.
‘The secret is everyone cares’ – 100%, 100%, 97%, 93%: Four KCSD high schools boast 2022 grad rates above 93%
100%, 100%, 97%, 93%: Four KCSD high schools boast 2022 grad rates above 93%. Four high schools in the Klamath County School District boasted graduation rates above 93 percent in 2022 and two of those – Lost River Junior/Senior High School and Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School – had perfect graduation rates of 100 percent.
NWS Issues Rare Wind Chill Advisory: Exposure and Frostbite Risks This Weekend
The NWS in Medford has issued a rare (for this area) wind chill advisory. In some locations there will be a risk of frostbite. Note: Additional areas could be covered by the advisory. The above map covers only the Medford forecast warning area. Modoc County-South Central Oregon Cascades- Siskiyou Mountains...
KTVL
Ask10: What is being done with O'Holleran's restaurant?
MEDFORD, Ore. — Brookings viewer Kerri asked us, "We want to know what is being done with O'Halloran's restaurant that has fencing around it for 7 months now? Some say urgent care? Some say it would be Dollar General if we didn't already have one!" We did some digging...
OSP TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST AND DRUG SEIZURE — KLAMATH COUNTY
On January 18, 2023, around 11:26 a.m., an Oregon State Police Senior Trooper stopped an SUV for a lane usage violation on Highway 97, milepost 276, near Klamath Falls. During the traffic stop, the Sr. Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search of the vehicle, the Sr. Trooper located approximately 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 3 pounds of suspected heroin, and 1.4 pounds of suspected counterfeit pills containing fentanyl- all concealed within the vehicle.
KDRV
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
US Marshals Lead Task Force To Arrest Fugitive In Chiloquin
U.S. Marshals Led Task Force Arrests Local Child Sex Abuse Suspect in Klamath County. KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The United States Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) tracked down and arrested a man wanted in Jackson County on a felony warrant for child sex abuse Tuesday in rural Chiloquin, Ore. The suspect, Jonathan Javier Montes, 32, was wanted on a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse for a 2020 crime committed against a child in Jackson County. He is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail awaiting transportation back to Jackson County. PNVOTF arrested Montes without incident at a residence on Royal Coachman Drive in Chiloquin around 30-miles north of Klamath Falls.
Imagery of War: Artists, Photographers, and the Modoc War
TULELAKE, California — Images from the Modoc War of 1872-73 will be discussed in a presentation scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Merrill Historical and Modoc War Museum. The museum is in the Merrill City Hall, 301 E. Second St. in Merrill. The event is free and open to anyone who is interested in attending.
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Klamath Falls
On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William Holder (46 years old)...
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in local school booster club embezzlement case
On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
Artists reunion exhibit at Klamath County Museum
An exhibition featuring works by local artists who were associated with Gallery 803 is being continued through February at the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery. Gallery 803 operated for more than 30 years at various locations on Main Street in Klamath Falls. Artists who still live in the area gathered for a reunion show at the Museum in November. New pieces are being shown in the exhibition that is continuing to February.
Mazama senior earns spot, attends leadership challenge academy
Program attracts students from around the world; encourages pursuit of STEM careers. A Mazama High School senior spent a week this fall immersed in hands-on simulations and leadership training at the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. As part of the five-day camp, Alex Lehman...
