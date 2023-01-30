Read full article on original website
Rohnert Park Man Dead Due to Smoke and Overdose
A 23-year-old man is dead after a fire at his home in Rohnert Park. Police say he died Tuesday of both a drug overdose and smoke inhalation. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety says the fire is connected with the man’s drug use. Investigators say towels were on fire inside a bathroom, and the man’s body was found on the floor just outside the bathroom. A full toxicology report has not yet been completed.
Reward offered in search for at large Santa Rosa bank robbery suspect
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed The Exchange Bank Friday afternoon around 12:34 p.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in a social media post. Police said the suspect demanded money and threatened the bank teller with violence. It is unknown if he was armed with […]
Santa Rosa police say 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting and stabbing
Santa Rosa police said a stabbing and shooting Thursday left one dead and two others injured. The man who died was in his 20s, officials said.
DUI Driver Arrested After Hitting Santa Rosa Police Detective
A driver is behind bars on suspicion of DUI after running a red light and hitting a Santa Rosa police detective. The detective was hit after accelerating at a green light while heading home from work on Wednesday night. The detective’s SUV was heavily damaged but he only has minor injuries. The suspect, 56-year-old Peter Rochelle, failed sobriety tests and was arrested.
Antioch police nab burglary suspects after chase across Hwy 4, BART tracks
ANTIOCH -- Two men led Antioch police on a wild chase Wednesday involving an alleged burglary, a smashed-up police vehicle, a helicopter and the suspects running across BART tracks in the middle of Highway 4.At 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, Antioch police received a call from a resident on Durness Court, reporting a burglary in progress of a residence possibly occupied by an elderly woman.While officers responded, a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office air unit was over the scene within minutes.The air unit advised that the back door was shattered and a vehicle was backed into the driveway. When officers arrived, Donley...
Missing kayaker found dead in Tomales Bay
DILLON BEACH, Marin County -- A kayaker who went missing last week after entering Tomales Bay in Marin County has been found dead by a search crew, authorities said Thursday.The Marin County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Clinton Yoshio Koga of Brentwood was found Wednesday about 100 yards offshore from Lawson's Landing campground at the mouth of Tomales Bay. Koga had gone missing on January 27 after last being seen at around 6:10 p.m. heading out from the campground to retrieve a crabbing cage following a day fishing with his friends.His friends searched the bay for him and contacted the sheriff's...
Rohnert Park Man Identified as Body Found in Hinebaugh Creek
Authorities have identified a body that was found in a creek in Rohnert Park. The body of 52-year-old Rohnert Park resident George La Force was found in Hinebaugh Creek beneath an overpass on Friday morning. The cause of death is not clear, but police don’t suspect foul play.
Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity
Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
Suspect believed responsible for 20 burglaries arrested in Napa
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police have announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be connected to over 20 commercial burglaries in the area. Steven Jose Paulino, a Napa resident, was contacted just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday and taken into custody, according to a social media post from the Napa Police Department. Paulino […]
Helicopter video: Watch 100 mph-plus pursuit on I-80 in East Bay
OAKLAND -- Two suspects trying to evade capture raced down I-80 and onto the streets of Oakland at speeds of over 100 mph before being arrested while attempting to flee on foot.Watch the video According to the CHP, the pursuit began around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Napa County. Once the two suspects approached the crowded East Bay freeway, ground patrol vehicles broke off pursuit and turned it over the CHP air crews.Weaving between lanes, the suspects reached speeds in excess of 120 mph as they raced on the shoulder of the freeway passed the Berkeley exits.They crossed over onto city streets near the Oakland / Emeryville border and raced onto Mandela Parkway. Then on 30th near Adeline, the two suspects parked the vehicle and began walking, not seemingly aware of the CHP aircraft overhead.The air crew directed ground units to 28th where the pair was taken into custody without incident.
Antioch burglary suspects who tried to carjack drivers on Hwy 4 arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglary suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday before crashing into a guardrail on Highway 4 have been arrested, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD Dispatch Center officers received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from a resident of Durness Court reporting a burglary-in-progress at an occupied […]
Napa man arrested for possession 62 grams of fentanyl worth over $5K: authorities
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities arrested a Napa man who had more than 62 grams of fentanyl in his possession, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, 42, was arrested for possessing the narcotic that amounted to over $5,000 in value. He was arrested on Tuesday night, according to Napa County jail […]
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
Fairfield man arrested after barricaded standoff with police
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a Fairfield resident near Nut Tree Plaza for a restraining order violation, Friday morning. The 32-year-old man was barricaded in his car in the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway and refused to exit around 9 a.m., according to the Vacaville Police Department.
Marin 911: Burglary suspects nabbed in Mill Valley
Burglary: Early Thursday morning, (Feb. 2), Mill Valley Police Corporal Serrano spotted a white BMW traveling into Mill Valley. The BMW was close in similarity to a vehicle connected with recent burglaries in Marin County. Corporal Serrano made a traffic enforcement stop on the BMW for numerous vehicle code violations. Upon making the traffic stop, Corporal Serrano was able to confirm the license plate of the BMW, which had been obstructed by a bicycle rack, and found it was a match to the vehicle connected with recent burglaries and thefts. As Corporal Serrano approached the vehicle, numerous tools that could be used in commission of burglaries and drug paraphernalia were in plain view inside the BMW. The driver and passengers were all detained by Mill Valley Officers and upon further investigation were ultimately arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail: EMILSON BAQUEDANO-MARTINEZ, 26,of San Francisco, NELSON TORRES, 33, of Oakland, CARLOS GOMEZ-MACIAS, 35, of San Francisco,
Multiple Structure Fires Over the Weekend; One Leaves Two Dead in Santa Rosa
Sonoma County has had five structure fires since Friday, leaving two people dead and a dozen others without homes to return to. There were house fires in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, and one in the Hessel area near Sebastopol. Two people were killed in that fire on Sunday morning, identified Monday as 51-year-old Antonio Harless, and 46-year-old Jennifer Coulter. A vacant warehouse in Santa Rosa also caught fire late Saturday night. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of several of the fires.
Sonoma County Closing Two Covid Vaccination Clinics This Month
Sonoma County is closing its COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Roseland and Rohnert Park by the end of this month. The Roseland clinic’s final day will be February 25th, and the clinic at the Rohnert Park Community Center will close its doors for good on February 28th. More than 45-thousand doses of the vaccine have been administered in Roseland and more than 23-thousand-400 doses have been administered at the Rohnert Park facility since December of 2020. Sonoma County Health Officer Doctor Sundari Mase calls the two clinics the “workhorses” of the county’s vaccination campaign.
Teenager Remains Hospitalized After Getting Hit By Car in Santa Rosa
A 13-year-old boy remains hospitalized nearly two weeks after getting hit by a car in Santa Rosa. Atticus Pearson is being treated at a hospital in Oakland. He has not opened his eyes since being hit while walking to Spring Lake Middle School on the morning of January 19th. He suffered major head injuries and a broken pelvis. Pearson underwent surgery to remove a portion of his skull to alleviate brain swelling, and is on a breathing tube. His parents remain at his bedside.
Multiple Big Rig Accidents Occur Along Interstate 80
Several big rig accidents were reported on westbound Interstate 80 on January 31, causing traffic slowdowns. The first occurred in a big rig jackknife crash in Richmond when the tractor-trailer struck an embankment. The accident caused a fuel spill on the westbound side of the freeway near Solano Avenue at about 5:00 a.m.
2 arrested in Walnut Creek after thousands of dollars worth of alcohol, merchandise stolen
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday after several thousand dollars worth of merchandise, mostly alcohol, was stolen, the Walnut Creek Police Department said on social media. Authorities are calling this a robbery after one of the suspects allegedly pushed an employee to steal alcohol bottles from an unnamed grocery store. Photos […]
