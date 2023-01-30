Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana man dies after falling 70 feet from Puerto Rico cliff: Coast Guard
The man's body was found in an underwater cave Monday afternoon.
Centre Daily
Baby girl dies after tree falls and crushes moving SUV, Massachusetts officials say
A baby girl died after a tree in Massachusetts fell and crushed the SUV she was riding in, police and local news reports say. The tree toppled while the SUV was traveling down Route 57 in Southwick on Friday, Feb. 3, Massachusetts State Police told McClatchy News in an email. Police arrived on scene shortly after 12 p.m.
Family says Columbus man fell off cliff in Puerto Rico shooting social media videos
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The cliff by the lighthouse at Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico is a beautiful tourist destination, but can be dangerous for those who venture too close to the edge of the steep cliff. Twenty-seven-year-old Edgar Garay of Columbus, Indiana, fell 70 feet to his...
Centre Daily
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network.
Centre Daily
Trooper issued fake traffic tickets, including to someone who had died, NY officials say
A New York state trooper is accused of ticketing people without pulling them over or witnessing supposed traffic violations, officials say. Edward Longo, 34, of Yorktown, issued 32 fake traffic tickets and depositions to several people — including to someone who died before he issued them the bogus ticket, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
Crews responded to fire at Bedford Goodwill store
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were called to the scene of a fire at a Goodwill store in Bedford. The fire was called in Friday morning, Feb. 3, at the Goodwill store located at 9481 Lincoln Highway in Bedford (Snake Spring Township). The fire was reportedly caused by an air conditioner unit and […]
Centre Daily
Newborn’s body was found near train tracks, NC cops say. Woman charged with murder
A newborn’s body was found near train tracks, and now a North Carolina woman faces charges in the baby’s death, officials said. Kimberly Dawn Harris, 27, was arrested and charged with murder, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. “Even though we can start the closure process...
wccsradio.com
LONGTIME HOMER CITY FIREFIGHTER PASSES AWAY
A longtime member of the Homer City Fire Department has passed away. Frank “Larry” Yoders passed away Tuesday at the age of 78. He was a lifetime member with the Homer City Fire Department, holding multiple positions ranging from trustee to different administrative positions. He was also a mentor for the junior firefighters, the Center Township constable, and security guard for local high schools, the Indiana County Fair, and other businesses.
Crews in Cambria, Somerset counties battled blaze at Jerome home
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Red Cross was called to Conemaugh Township after a family’s home was destroyed Thursday night. On Feb. 2 around 7:47 p.m., first responders from both Cambria and Somerset counties were called to the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome for a report of a fully-involved house fire, according to […]
wdadradio.com
RESCUES, FLUE FIRE REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911
After a quiet day Tuesday, Indiana County First Responders had an active afternoon yesterday. The first call was at 2:51 PM for a physical rescue on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Indiana Fire Association said in a Facebook post that one person was trapped inside a car at a car wash. Crews were canceled, though, as the person was able to get out shortly after.
wccsradio.com
WARRANT SCAM REPORTED IN ALLEGHENY, INDIANA COUNTIES
The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam making its way across the area. Officials say in a news release that someone is calling residents, particularly in Allegheny County, acting as a Deputy from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and demanding payment to settle a warrant. This is a scam and officials say warrants can only be vacated by the person being arrested and brought before a court.
wccsradio.com
ONE HURT IN MID-MORNING CRASH IN INDIANA BOROUGH
One person was hurt in a crash earlier this morning at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Maple Street in Indiana Borough. The crash was reported around 8:40 this morning. Indiana Borough Police on-scene said that the drivers were coming opposite directions on Maple Street when the person heading East was blinded by the sun and veered into the opposite lane of traffic.
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
pennrecord.com
Estate of man at center of 2021 double murder-suicide sued for survival and wrongful death
PITTSBURGH – Family members of the victims of a double homicide committed by the victims’ son a year and a half ago have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the killer’s estate. Anthoula K. Hanse (Administratrix of the Estate of John Tratras, deceased) of Pittsburgh and Jean...
Bar sued after woman says she was left a quadriplegic after drunken fall
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County bar is now facing a lawsuit.The Tribune-Review reports Mary Jo Jordan claims in the suit that she was left a quadriplegic when she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool.It happened two years ago at the Lone Star Inn in Bell Township. According to the Trib, the woman claims she was continuously served vodka and beer despite being visibly intoxicated.Jordan is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for pain and suffering and loss of future earnings.
One dead, two charged after overdose in Elk County
SAINT MARYS, Pa, (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an overdose Thursday morning and now two people are facing charges for allegedly providing the victim with the drugs. Dustin Smith, 39 and Crystal Hause, 37 are behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a 36-year-old woman died due to an apparent overdose. Police said […]
Westmoreland County Courthouse underground garage could reopen in May after delays
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Courthouse underground parking garage project has faced significant delays since it was closed last April due to collapse concerns. County commissioners had anticipated the new parking garage being completed in October of last year. According to those in charge of planning the project, it all has to do with changes in ground and structure as they poured cement.It may look like a big hole in the ground in the middle of Greensburg, but officials say the new underground courthouse parking garage is coming along. Once completed, the new garage will have a redesigned public square at ground level. Started in April of last year, the $7 million project was expected to be completed by mid-fall of last year. However, a few things delayed the project.Westmoreland County Director of Operations Greg McCloskey said there were problems getting some of the construction materials and there was water infiltrating the foundational site. "Won't cost us any more money, it's costing us time," he said. If all goes as anticipated the new courthouse garage will be open and the public area on top of it will be open about May.
wccsradio.com
EXPLOSION REPORTED IN BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville Borough Police are notifying the public about an explosion heard last night in the borough. According to an announcement on the department’s Facebook page, police requested the State Police Bomb Squad to assist in disposing of explosive materials found in the home of a deceased person. The boom that was heard was the proper detonation of those materials.
Bell Township bar sued by woman who claimed injuries caused by drunken fall from stool
A Bell Township bar was sued this week by a woman who claimed she was left a quadriplegic when she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool. According to the lawsuit, Mary Jo Jordan, 55, of Avonmore contends her injuries two years ago were caused by negligence of the staff at the Lone Star Inn on Perrysville Road when she was continuously served vodka and beer despite being visibly intoxicated.
Penn
Crimson Hoax: Kopchick Hall once again suspect of illicit activities
This week, a new piece of information has surfaced involving the new Kopchick Hall. It was discovered that the building, which has been constructed over the course of just over two years, has been harboring a secret: a rocket launch station. This station was discovered by IUP students that ventured...
Comments / 0