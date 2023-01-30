ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Centre Daily

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Centre Daily

Trooper issued fake traffic tickets, including to someone who had died, NY officials say

A New York state trooper is accused of ticketing people without pulling them over or witnessing supposed traffic violations, officials say. Edward Longo, 34, of Yorktown, issued 32 fake traffic tickets and depositions to several people — including to someone who died before he issued them the bogus ticket, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WTAJ

Crews responded to fire at Bedford Goodwill store

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were called to the scene of a fire at a Goodwill store in Bedford. The fire was called in Friday morning, Feb. 3, at the Goodwill store located at 9481 Lincoln Highway in Bedford (Snake Spring Township). The fire was reportedly caused by an air conditioner unit and […]
BEDFORD, PA
wccsradio.com

LONGTIME HOMER CITY FIREFIGHTER PASSES AWAY

A longtime member of the Homer City Fire Department has passed away. Frank “Larry” Yoders passed away Tuesday at the age of 78. He was a lifetime member with the Homer City Fire Department, holding multiple positions ranging from trustee to different administrative positions. He was also a mentor for the junior firefighters, the Center Township constable, and security guard for local high schools, the Indiana County Fair, and other businesses.
HOMER CITY, PA
WTAJ

Crews in Cambria, Somerset counties battled blaze at Jerome home

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Red Cross was called to Conemaugh Township after a family’s home was destroyed Thursday night. On Feb. 2 around 7:47 p.m., first responders from both Cambria and Somerset counties were called to the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome for a report of a fully-involved house fire, according to […]
JEROME, PA
wdadradio.com

RESCUES, FLUE FIRE REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911

After a quiet day Tuesday, Indiana County First Responders had an active afternoon yesterday. The first call was at 2:51 PM for a physical rescue on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Indiana Fire Association said in a Facebook post that one person was trapped inside a car at a car wash. Crews were canceled, though, as the person was able to get out shortly after.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

WARRANT SCAM REPORTED IN ALLEGHENY, INDIANA COUNTIES

The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam making its way across the area. Officials say in a news release that someone is calling residents, particularly in Allegheny County, acting as a Deputy from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and demanding payment to settle a warrant. This is a scam and officials say warrants can only be vacated by the person being arrested and brought before a court.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE HURT IN MID-MORNING CRASH IN INDIANA BOROUGH

One person was hurt in a crash earlier this morning at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Maple Street in Indiana Borough. The crash was reported around 8:40 this morning. Indiana Borough Police on-scene said that the drivers were coming opposite directions on Maple Street when the person heading East was blinded by the sun and veered into the opposite lane of traffic.
INDIANA, PA
99.5 WKDQ

This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana

One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

WTAJ

One dead, two charged after overdose in Elk County

SAINT MARYS, Pa, (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an overdose Thursday morning and now two people are facing charges for allegedly providing the victim with the drugs. Dustin Smith, 39 and Crystal Hause, 37 are behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a 36-year-old woman died due to an apparent overdose. Police said […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Courthouse underground garage could reopen in May after delays

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Courthouse underground parking garage project has faced significant delays since it was closed last April due to collapse concerns. County commissioners had anticipated the new parking garage being completed in October of last year. According to those in charge of planning the project, it all has to do with changes in ground and structure as they poured cement.It may look like a big hole in the ground in the middle of Greensburg, but officials say the new underground courthouse parking garage is coming along. Once completed, the new garage will have a redesigned public square at ground level. Started in April of last year, the $7 million project was expected to be completed by mid-fall of last year. However, a few things delayed the project.Westmoreland County Director of Operations Greg McCloskey said there were problems getting some of the construction materials and there was water infiltrating the foundational site. "Won't cost us any more money, it's costing us time," he said. If all goes as anticipated the new courthouse garage will be open and the public area on top of it will be open about May. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

EXPLOSION REPORTED IN BLAIRSVILLE

Blairsville Borough Police are notifying the public about an explosion heard last night in the borough. According to an announcement on the department’s Facebook page, police requested the State Police Bomb Squad to assist in disposing of explosive materials found in the home of a deceased person. The boom that was heard was the proper detonation of those materials.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Bell Township bar sued by woman who claimed injuries caused by drunken fall from stool

A Bell Township bar was sued this week by a woman who claimed she was left a quadriplegic when she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool. According to the lawsuit, Mary Jo Jordan, 55, of Avonmore contends her injuries two years ago were caused by negligence of the staff at the Lone Star Inn on Perrysville Road when she was continuously served vodka and beer despite being visibly intoxicated.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Penn

Crimson Hoax: Kopchick Hall once again suspect of illicit activities

This week, a new piece of information has surfaced involving the new Kopchick Hall. It was discovered that the building, which has been constructed over the course of just over two years, has been harboring a secret: a rocket launch station. This station was discovered by IUP students that ventured...
INDIANA, PA

