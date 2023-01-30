EA has just announced that Apex Legends Mobile will cease operation in three months time — less than a year from its initial launch. What went wrong? When announced in 2019, excitement started to brew. While Call of Duty: Mobile was quick to establish itself as one of mobile gaming’s titans alongside PUBG MOBILE, there was still room for successful battle royale games — as the thriving console and PC versions of each title prove. Despite receiving an award from Apple’s App Store Awards as iPhone Game of the Year, the team has shared that “the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of [our] bar for quality, quantity, and cadence.” As a result, they’ve opted to discard the project. All real money purchases in the game have been disabled, however, no refunds for any content will be offered.

2 DAYS AGO