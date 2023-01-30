Charges to be filed Tuesday against Alec Baldwin, film armorer in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis announced charges will be filed Tuesday against Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for their roles in the October 2021 fatal shooting on the film set of “Rust,” in Santa Fe County.

According to a release from the District Attorney’s office, documents on the case, including charging documents will be released Tuesday when charges are formally filed. “The District Attorney and the special prosecutor are fully focused on securing justice for Halyna Hutchins, First Judicial District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Heather Brewer said.

Hutchins was shot to death on Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe in 2021. Baldwin, who was rehearsing for a scene, fired a prop gun loaded with a real bullet, killing Hutchins. The film’s director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

The DA’s Office says Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be “charged in the alternative” with the two counts of manslaughter. That means that a jury will decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty. The film’s assistant director, David Halls signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. The terms of his plea deal include a suspended sentence and six months of probation, according to the DA.

