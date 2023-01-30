ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

Charges to be filed Tuesday against Alec Baldwin, film armorer in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOzER_0kWLpZX200

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis announced charges will be filed Tuesday against Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for their roles in the October 2021 fatal shooting on the film set of “Rust,” in Santa Fe County.

Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

According to a release from the District Attorney’s office, documents on the case, including charging documents will be released Tuesday when charges are formally filed. “The District Attorney and the special prosecutor are fully focused on securing justice for Halyna Hutchins, First Judicial District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Heather Brewer said.

Hutchins was shot to death on Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe in 2021. Baldwin, who was rehearsing for a scene, fired a prop gun loaded with a real bullet, killing Hutchins. The film’s director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ production reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins family

The DA’s Office says Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be “charged in the alternative” with the two counts of manslaughter. That means that a jury will decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty. The film’s assistant director, David Halls signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. The terms of his plea deal include a suspended sentence and six months of probation, according to the DA.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man arrested, accused of New Years Eve murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested Martin Osoria, accused of murder on New Years Eve. Osoria is accused of being involved in a physical altercation with Felipe Vigil during the overnight hours of New Years Eve at the Adam Market near Central and Pennsylvania. APD says gunshots were detected just seconds after surveillance […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly dog attack, FBI raids, Beautiful weather, Concerned parents, New programs

Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] 1 dead after dog attack in Tucumcari – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs […]
TUCUMCARI, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of shooting at police, stealing bait car arrested

Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-accused-of-shooting-at-police-stealing-bait-car-arrested/. Albuquerque man accused of shooting at police, stealing …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-accused-of-shooting-at-police-stealing-bait-car-arrested/. Electric Playhouse looks to expand out-of-state. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/electric-playhouse-looks-to-expand-out-of-state/. National TV show to highlight appeal of living in …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/entertainment-news/national-tv-show-to-highlight-appeal-of-living-in-albuquerque/. Inquiries flood in about St. Pius school 8th-grade …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/education/inquiries-flood-in-about-st-pius-school-8th-grade-expansion/. Man charged after flight grounded...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Disturbing allegations, Staying behind bars, Warming up, Albuquerque documentary, Goat clean up

Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/newsfeed/krqe-newsfeed-disturbing-allegations-staying-behind-bars-warming-up-albuquerque-documentary-goat-clean-up/ KRQE Newsfeed: Disturbing allegations, Staying behind …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/newsfeed/krqe-newsfeed-disturbing-allegations-staying-behind-bars-warming-up-albuquerque-documentary-goat-clean-up/ Albuquerque man accused of shooting at police, stealing …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-accused-of-shooting-at-police-stealing-bait-car-arrested/. Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-of-murder-in-albuquerque-arrested-in-california/. VIDEO: Man who escaped custody caught and released …. https://www.krqe.com/news/investigations/video-man-who-escaped-custody-caught-and-released-again/. Heading Home CEO issues apology after controversial...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police identifies road rage suspect in red sweatsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police has identified a teenager in a distinct red sweatsuit, now accused in a road rage case near the University of New Mexico campus last week. Featured on a wanted poster published Friday morning, APD says 18-year-old Andres Lorenzo Martinez is wanted on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder turns down plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alex Vallejos, accused in a 2020 Albuquerque murder was expected to take a plea deal Wednesday. Instead, he ended up turning the deal down. In March 2020, police say Vallejos and a group of people went to a home near Central and Coal, planning to rob the place. Witnesses told police gunfire broke […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe County Sheriff offering bonus for new deputies

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Like some other law enforcement agencies, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is looking to boost its ranks. To do so, they’re offering cash and other incentives. “The county commissioners have approved the new bonus incentive hiring packages, which helps to make our agency more competitive with similar law enforcement […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

FBI to unseal warrant detailing operation on gangs, drugs and weapons

SOUTH VALLEY, N.M. — A neighborhood in the South Valley was woken up early Thursday morning by the FBI. The agency was conducting a search warrant on a property near Coors Boulevard Southwest and Arenal Road Southwest. Agents along with several other law enforcement departments were seen checking cars.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI seeks failed bank robber who donned an orange raincoat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may be one of the most peculiar bank crimes the FBI and Albuquerque Police are now investigating. A woman wearing a distinct orange raincoat who’s accused of bolting from an attempted robbery without taking any cash. The attempted nature of the crime even has the FBI giving the suspect a colorful […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy