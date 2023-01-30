ALBANY – Following is a statement from New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:. “Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $227 billion spending plan touched on a number of policy issues and public programs, but there is still no clear path to address how the cost of living is going to improve. Once again, state spending will continue to rise. Not coincidentally, financial pressures from inflation on everyday New Yorkers were not addressed.

