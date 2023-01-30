ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEC Seeks Public Input On Draft Forest Preserve Work Plan Policy

NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is seeking public input on a newly developed policy to guide how DEC evaluates and reviews work plans for projects in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserve. The draft Commissioner Policy is available for public comment until Feb. 27.
Plenty Of Work Ahead As The State Budget Process Begins

ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Executive Budget proposal, delivered earlier this week, sets another record high for state spending. But while spending big, the $227 billion proposal falls short on specific measures designed to reduce our cost of living. To put the plan in context, Gov. Hochul is calling for 50% more in spending than the proposed budget in Florida, yet New York has 2.5 million fewer people.
A Champion For New York’s Dairy Farmers, Senator Gillibrand Announces Dairy Priorities For 2023 Farm Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is announcing her dairy priorities for the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill negotiations. A leading champion for New York’s dairy farmers, Gillibrand is announcing the reintroduction of her bipartisan Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act, which would empower dairy farmers to be key players in reviewing proposals that could change Class I milk pricing by requiring the United States Department of Agriculture to hold national hearings to review Federal Milk Marketing Orders (FMMO).
The New York State Department Of State Launches New Electronic Notary License System To Provide Online Services To New Yorkers

NEW YORK – The New York State Department of State today announced the availability of an online application and registration portal for notaries starting February 1st, 2023. Notaries can now register the capability to perform electronic notarial acts. Registration of the capability to perform electronic notary services is opt-in;...
The NYS Cancer Services Program Saves Lives

Cancer screening can save lives. It can find cancer early when treatment works best, and screening for cervical and colorectal cancer can also stop cancer from starting. In the last year, the CSP served over 23,000 people across the State, providing screening and follow-up tests, referral to treatment, and client support through case management services.
Clifford Fuel Launches Annual MDA Shamrocks Campaign

UTICA, NY— All Cliff’s Local Market and Clifford Fuel locations throughout Central New York will be raising funds to empower the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases from February 1st through March 17th for the annual MDA Shamrocks campaign to benefit the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
Black History Month Exhibit Opens In NYS Capitol

ALBANY – Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy today announced that the 2023 Black History Month exhibit in the New York State Capitol places a spotlight on the first Black elected officials to serve New York in the State Legislature, their legislative priorities, and accomplishments. The exhibit is located in the Governor’s Reception Room on the Capitol’s second floor and will run through the end of February.
Office Of The Welfare Inspector General Releases Annual Report

NEW YORK – Today New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang released the 2022 Annual Report of the Office of the Welfare Inspector General (OWIG), detailing notable matters handled over the past year and summarizing the office’s extensive efforts to combat fraud and abuse in New York State’s public assistance programs.
Statement From Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay On Gov. Hochul’s Executive Budget Proposal

ALBANY – Following is a statement from New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:. “Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $227 billion spending plan touched on a number of policy issues and public programs, but there is still no clear path to address how the cost of living is going to improve. Once again, state spending will continue to rise. Not coincidentally, financial pressures from inflation on everyday New Yorkers were not addressed.
Statement From Senator John W. Mannion On Budget Priorities For New Yorkers With I/DD

SYRACUSE, NY – Senator John W. Mannion today released the following statement:. “In the two years I have been Disabilities Chairman, we have reversed decades of decline and disinvestment in the system providing vital services for our family, friends, and neighbors with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities. Despite these efforts, the system remains in a full-blown crisis that can only be fixed with an infusion of state resources.
Statement From Chancellor King And SUNY Board Of Trustees On Governor Hochul’s FY 2024 Executive Budget Proposal

ALBANY – Following is a statement from Chancellor King And SUNY Board Of Trustees on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2024 Executive Budget:. “One year ago, Governor Hochul set a vision for making SUNY the best system of public higher education in the country. Today, she is continuing to follow through on that promise with a roadmap for achieving that vision and furthering SUNY’s legacy of equity and excellence for every student.
Granby Elementary band, chorus, orchestra brings the sound

Granby, NY- Big sounds and bigger cheers were on display in the Granby Elementary School cafeteria Thursday as the school’s band and chorus took to the stage. The fifth and sixth grade students offered two performances: one before dismissal for the younger students in the school and another in the evening for parents and guests.
Granby, NY
